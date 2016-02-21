Grunt task around preprocess npm module
<head>
<title>Your App</title>
<!-- @if NODE_ENV='production' -->
<script src="some/production/lib/like/analytics.js"></script>
<!-- @endif -->
</head>
<body>
<!-- @ifdef DEBUG -->
<h1>Debugging mode - <!-- @echo RELEASE_TAG --> </h1>
<!-- @endif -->
<p>
<!-- @include welcome_message.txt -->
</p>
</body>
var configValue = '/* @echo FOO */' || 'default value';
// @ifdef DEBUG
someDebuggingCall()
// @endif
See preprocess documentation for more information
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's Gruntfile with:
npm install --save-dev grunt-preprocess
Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-preprocess');
Type:
Object
Default:
{NODE_ENV: 'development'}
The additional context on top of ENV that should be passed to templates. If NODE_ENV is not set, the task sets it to
development by default.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
undefined
Required to enable overwriting of source files
Type:
String
Default:
<path to source file to be processed>
The directory where to look for files included via
@include variants and
@extend.
Type:
String
Default: EOL of source file or
os.EOL if source file contains multiple different or no EOLs.
The end of line (EOL) character to use for the preprocessed result. May be one of:
\r\n - Windows
\n - Linux/OSX/Unix
\r - legacy Mac
Type:
String
Default: file extension of the file to be processed
The syntax type of source file to preprocess. See preprocess() description for a list of all supported file types.
preprocess : {
options: {
context : {
DEBUG: true
}
},
html : {
src : 'test/test.html',
dest : 'test/test.processed.html'
},
js : {
src : 'test/test.js',
dest : 'test/test.processed.js'
},
multifile : {
files : {
'test/test.processed.html' : 'test/test.html',
'test/test.processed.js' : 'test/test.js'
}
},
inline : {
src : [ 'processed/**/*.js' ],
options: {
inline : true,
context : {
DEBUG: false
}
}
},
all_from_dir: {
src: '**/*.tmpl',
ext: '.html',
cwd: 'src',
dest: 'build',
expand: true
}
}
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
context option
Written by Jarrod Overson
Licensed under the Apache 2.0 license.