Grunt wrapper task for Premailer
This plugin is a Grunt wrapper around the Premailer Ruby gem developed by Alex Dunae. In order to run it you will need the following packages installed on your system:
npm install grunt-cli -g)
gem install premailer and, most of the time,
gem install nokogiri)
This plugin is compatible with Grunt 1.x but requires Grunt
>=0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-premailer --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-premailer');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
premailer to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
premailer: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value:
'html'
Output format. Either
'html' (HTML formatted email) or
'txt' (plaintext email).
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Base URL to append to relative links.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Run premailer with bundle exec ruby.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Query string to append to links.
Type:
Array
Default value:
[]
Additional CSS stylesheets to process. Paths are relative to the
Gruntfile.js file. Any Grunt compatible globbing and template syntax is supported.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Removes HTML classes.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Removes HTML scripts. _(was
true by default until v0.2.5)
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Removes HTML comments.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Removes HTML ids.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Preserve any
link rel=stylesheet and
style elements.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Preserve original style attribute.
Type:
Number
Default value:
65
Line length for plaintext version.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Aborts on I/O errors.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Prints additional information at runtime.
Type:
String
Default value:
'safe'
What level of CSS compatibility warnings to show (either
'none',
'safe',
'poor',
'risky').
In this example, the default options are used to inline CSS styles in into the markup.
grunt.initConfig({
premailer: {
simple: {
options: {},
files: {
'dest/email.html': ['src/email.html']
}
}
}
})
In this example, custom options are used to append a query string (such as a google campaign click tracking) to every link.
grunt.initConfig({
premailer: {
withqs: {
options: {
queryString: 'utm_source=premailer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=test'
},
files: {
'dest/email.html': ['src/email.html']
}
}
}
})
BaseUrl option and stylesheets parsing
Be aware that the base URL gets applied before inlining styles. This process will convert all relative linked stylesheets to absolute ones, possibly preventing the parser to retrieve the resources (since
link tags point to a different location).
In this scenario it's advisable to use the
css option since it's uneffected from
BaseUrl.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
1.0.0 Updated dependency and Grunt 1.x ready
0.2.13 Added option
warnLevel and
removeIds
0.2.12 Dependencies updated. Fixing a bug when source and destination files are the same (#25)
0.2.11 Fixing EventEmitter error (#21)
0.2.10 Merging #20 (thanks to @Iszak)
0.2.9 Merging #19 to add Bundler support (thanks to @Iszak)
0.2.8 Merging #18 to fix #16 and #17.
0.2.7 Minor bug fixing
0.2.6 Added option
removeScriptsto preserve/remove
script tags (was
true by default until v0.2.5)
0.2.5 Added ability to remove temp folders even outside project folder (thanx to @fadomire)
0.2.4 Updated dependencies to Nodejs 0.10+, Grunt 0.4.2+ and Premailer 1.8.0+ (media query support). Added postinstall check for Premailer gem version.
0.2.3 Check for large HTML emails (see https://github.com/dwightjack/grunt-premailer/issues/1)
0.2.2 Bugfix when passing multiple file targets (see #5)
0.2.1 Bugfix in custom premailer script
0.2.0 - Moved to custom ruby script to execute premailer instead of
premailer binary. Added
removeComments and
preserveStyles options. Premailer not requires v1.7.8 or greater.
0.1.1 - Replaced deprecated reference to
grunt.util._ with
lodash npm module
0.1.0 - Initial release