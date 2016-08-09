Scan files and creates a .pot file using xgettext.
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-pot --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-pot');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
pot to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
pot: {
options: {
// Specify options
},
files: {
// Specify files to scan
},
},
})
Type:
String
Default value: (Your package name)
This is the text domain of your project. Currently it is only used to generate the destination file name:
[text-domain].pot.
Type:
String
Default value: False
Either a path to a folder (with trailing slash) for the generated
.pot to be placed or a file path. When using a folder, the filename is generated using the text domain.
Type:
Bool
Default value: True
When false, append to pre-existing
.pot file, rather than overwriting it.
Type
String|
Bool
Default value: False.
Specifies the encoding of the input files. E.g. "ASCII" or "UTF-8". This option is needed only if some untranslated message strings or their corresponding comments contain non-ASCII characters. This option maps to
xgettext's
--from-code command line option. False (default value) does not specify an encoding, by default,
xgettext will interpret input files as ASCII. Note that Tcl and Glade input files are always assumed to be in UTF-8, regardless of this option.
Type
String|
Bool
Default value: False.
Specifies the language of the input files. The supported languages are C, C++, ObjectiveC, PO, Shell, Python, Lisp, EmacsLisp, librep, Scheme, Smalltalk, Java, JavaProperties, C#, awk, YCP, Tcl, Perl, PHP, GCC-source, NXStringTable, RST, Glade.
By default
xgettext guesses the language based on the input file name extension.
Type:
Array
Default value: (none)
An array of strings ('keywords'). Each keyword specifies a gettext function to scan for:
keywords: ['gettext', '__'], //functions to look for
By default
xgettext looks for strings in the first argument of each keyword. However you can specify a different argument with
id:argnum.
xgettext then uses the
argnum-th argument. If keyword is of the form
id:argnum1,argnum2,
xgettext looks for strings in the
argnum1-th and in the
argnum2-th argument of the call, and treats them as singular/plural variants for a message with plural handling.
keywords: [ 'gettext', '__', 'dgettext:2', 'ngettext:1,2' ]
If keyword is of the form
id:contextargnumc,argnum or
id:argnum,contextargnumc,
xgettext treats strings in the
contextargnum-th argument as a context specifier.
keywords: [ 'gettext', '__', 'pgettext:1c,2']
Type:
String
Default value: (name specified in your
package.json)
This is the name that appears in the header msgid.
Type:
String
Default value: (version specified in your
package.json)
This is the version that appears in the header msgid
Type:
String
Default value: (none)
The email (to report bugs to) that appears in the header msgid
Type:
Bool
Default value:
false
Whether to omit the header. It is recommended to keep this
false.
Type:
String
Default value:
/
Comments immediately above a listed keyword which begin with this tag will be included as a comment in the generate
.pot file. This is useful for providing hints or guidance for translators. For example, in your parsed file(s) you might have:
/// TRANSLATORS: This should be translated as a shorthand for YEAR-MONTH-DAY using 4, 2 and 2 digits.
echo gettext("yyyy-mm-dd");
Type:
Bool|String
Default value:
false
After the
.pot file has been generated, you can msgmerge it into existing
.po files. This updates the
.po files, preserving the translations (as long as they are still required), but updating extracted comments and file references to those given by the newly generated
.pot file. Where an exact match cannot be found, fuzzy matching is used to produce better results. In effect this keeps extracted comments and references in the
.po files 'up to date' with the
.pot files, while ensuring any minor string changes do not loose their existing translation.
You can enable this by setting
msgmerge to
true, in which case the
.po files are assumed to be in the same directory as the generated
.pot file. If you wish to specify an alternative directory for the
.po files you may set this option to that directory path (with trailing slash).
Type:
Null|String
Default value:
null
Whether (and how) to include the translatable string's location(s). Accepts 'full' (file and line number), 'file' (file name only) or 'never' (no references). When not specified reverts to the default behaviour of 'full'.
grunt.initConfig({
pot: {
options:{
text_domain: 'my-text-domain', //Your text domain. Produces my-text-domain.pot
dest: 'languages/', //directory to place the pot file
keywords: ['gettext', '__'], //functions to look for
},
files:{
src: [ '**/*.php' ], //Parse all php files
expand: true,
}
},
})
grunt.initConfig({
pot: {
options:{
text_domain: 'my-text-domain', //Your text domain. Produces my-text-domain.pot
dest: 'languages/', //directory to place the pot file
keywords: [ 'gettext', 'ngettext:1,2' ], //functions to look for
msgmerge: true
},
files:{
src: [ '**/*.php' ], //Parse all php files
expand: true,
}
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
files. See #10
msmerge option.
exec to Grunt.
language,
encoding and
overwrite option. Thanks to @robinnorth.