Scan files and creates a .pot file using xgettext.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-pot --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-pot' );

The "pot" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named pot to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ pot : { options : { }, files : { }, }, })

Options

Type: String Default value: (Your package name)

This is the text domain of your project. Currently it is only used to generate the destination file name: [text-domain].pot .

dest

Type: String Default value: False

Either a path to a folder (with trailing slash) for the generated .pot to be placed or a file path. When using a folder, the filename is generated using the text domain.

overwrite

Type: Bool Default value: True

When false, append to pre-existing .pot file, rather than overwriting it.

encoding

Type String | Bool Default value: False.

Specifies the encoding of the input files. E.g. "ASCII" or "UTF-8". This option is needed only if some untranslated message strings or their corresponding comments contain non-ASCII characters. This option maps to xgettext 's --from-code command line option. False (default value) does not specify an encoding, by default, xgettext will interpret input files as ASCII. Note that Tcl and Glade input files are always assumed to be in UTF-8, regardless of this option.

language

Type String | Bool Default value: False.

Specifies the language of the input files. The supported languages are C, C++, ObjectiveC, PO, Shell, Python, Lisp, EmacsLisp, librep, Scheme, Smalltalk, Java, JavaProperties, C#, awk, YCP, Tcl, Perl, PHP, GCC-source, NXStringTable, RST, Glade.

By default xgettext guesses the language based on the input file name extension.

keywords

Type: Array Default value: (none)

An array of strings ('keywords'). Each keyword specifies a gettext function to scan for:

keywords : [ 'gettext' , '__' ],

By default xgettext looks for strings in the first argument of each keyword. However you can specify a different argument with id:argnum . xgettext then uses the argnum -th argument. If keyword is of the form id:argnum1,argnum2 , xgettext looks for strings in the argnum1 -th and in the argnum2 -th argument of the call, and treats them as singular/plural variants for a message with plural handling.

keywords : [ 'gettext' , '__' , 'dgettext:2' , 'ngettext:1,2' ]

If keyword is of the form id:contextargnumc,argnum or id:argnum,contextargnumc , xgettext treats strings in the contextargnum -th argument as a context specifier.

keywords : [ 'gettext' , '__' , 'pgettext:1c,2' ]

Type: String Default value: (name specified in your package.json )

This is the name that appears in the header msgid.

Type: String Default value: (version specified in your package.json )

This is the version that appears in the header msgid

Type: String Default value: (none)

The email (to report bugs to) that appears in the header msgid

Type: Bool Default value: false

Whether to omit the header. It is recommended to keep this false .

Type: String Default value: /

Comments immediately above a listed keyword which begin with this tag will be included as a comment in the generate .pot file. This is useful for providing hints or guidance for translators. For example, in your parsed file(s) you might have:

echo gettext ( "yyyy-mm-dd" ) ;

msgmerge

Type: Bool|String Default value: false

After the .pot file has been generated, you can msgmerge it into existing .po files. This updates the .po files, preserving the translations (as long as they are still required), but updating extracted comments and file references to those given by the newly generated .pot file. Where an exact match cannot be found, fuzzy matching is used to produce better results. In effect this keeps extracted comments and references in the .po files 'up to date' with the .pot files, while ensuring any minor string changes do not loose their existing translation.

You can enable this by setting msgmerge to true , in which case the .po files are assumed to be in the same directory as the generated .pot file. If you wish to specify an alternative directory for the .po files you may set this option to that directory path (with trailing slash).

Type: Null|String Default value: null

Whether (and how) to include the translatable string's location(s). Accepts 'full' (file and line number), 'file' (file name only) or 'never' (no references). When not specified reverts to the default behaviour of 'full'.

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ pot : { options :{ text_domain : 'my-text-domain' , dest : 'languages/' , keywords : [ 'gettext' , '__' ], }, files :{ src : [ '**/*.php' ], expand : true , } }, })

grunt.initConfig({ pot : { options :{ text_domain : 'my-text-domain' , dest : 'languages/' , keywords : [ 'gettext' , 'ngettext:1,2' ], msgmerge : true }, files :{ src : [ '**/*.php' ], expand : true , } }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History