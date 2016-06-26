Convert PO files to JSON using Grunt.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-po2json --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-po2json');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
po2json to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
po2json: {
options: {
format: 'raw'
},
all: {
src: ['test/**/*.po'],
dest: 'some/destination/path/'
}
},
})
All of the options from po2json's
parse method are exposed through the options object.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Whether to include fuzzy translation in JSON or not. Should be either
true or
false
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If
true, returns a JSON string. Otherwise returns a plain Javascript object.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
If
true, the resulting JSON string will be pretty-printed. Has no effect when
stringify is
false.
Type:
String
Default value:
raw
Either
raw or
jed.
raw produces a "raw" JSON output, while
jed produces an output that is 100% compatible with Jed.
Type:
String
Default value:
messages
The domain the messages will be wrapped inside. Only has effect if
format: 'jed'.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Wraps the JSON output in an export definition so it can be imported in Node.js.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Wraps the JSON output in an AMD definition so it can be imported by Require.js.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Converts all instances of
"id": [null, "str"] to
"id": "str".
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Instead of creating one file for each .po file, writes all .po files to a single file. Property dest will be used as path to the destination file. The right extension will be appended, unless you specify it by yourself.
This grunt task runs po2json on every file in
src and writes the output file to the
dest path.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
(Nothing yet)