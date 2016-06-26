Convert PO files to JSON using Grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-po2json --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-po2json' );

The "po2json" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named po2json to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ po2json : { options : { format : 'raw' }, all : { src : [ 'test/**/*.po' ], dest : 'some/destination/path/' } }, })

Options

All of the options from po2json's parse method are exposed through the options object.

fuzzy

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Whether to include fuzzy translation in JSON or not. Should be either true or false

stringify

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true , returns a JSON string. Otherwise returns a plain Javascript object.

pretty

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If true , the resulting JSON string will be pretty-printed. Has no effect when stringify is false .

format

Type: String Default value: raw

Either raw or jed . raw produces a "raw" JSON output, while jed produces an output that is 100% compatible with Jed.

domain

Type: String Default value: messages

The domain the messages will be wrapped inside. Only has effect if format: 'jed' .

nodeJs

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Wraps the JSON output in an export definition so it can be imported in Node.js.

requireJs

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Wraps the JSON output in an AMD definition so it can be imported by Require.js.

stringOnly

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Converts all instances of "id": [null, "str"] to "id": "str" .

singleFile

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Instead of creating one file for each .po file, writes all .po files to a single file. Property dest will be used as path to the destination file. The right extension will be appended, unless you specify it by yourself.

Usage

This grunt task runs po2json on every file in src and writes the output file to the dest path.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

