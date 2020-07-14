Grunt plugin to compress png images with pngquant.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt >=1.0.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-pngmin --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-pngmin' );

Windows, Linux and Mac OSX is supported out of the box.

The "pngmin" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named pngmin to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ pngmin : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

Type: Number Default value: 4

How many executables will be spawned in parallel.

Type: String Default value: '-fs8.png'

The file extension after the quantization.

Type: String , Object or Array Default value: null

Instructs pngquant to use the least amount of colors required to meet or exceed the max quality. If conversion results in quality below the min quality the image won't be saved. Specify quality like that:

String: 'min-max'

Object: {min: min, max: max}

Array: [min, max]

min and max are numbers in range 0 (worst) to 100 (perfect), similar to JPEG. For example as object: {min: 60, max: 80} .

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Should existing files be overwritten by the optimized version? Be careful with this option if you need the original files!

Type: Number Default value: 3

Speed/quality trade-off from 1 (brute-force) to 10 (fastest). Speed 10 has 5% lower quality, but is 8 times faster than the default.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Workaround for IE6, which only displays fully opaque pixels. pngquant will make almost-opaque pixels fully opaque and will avoid creating new transparent colors.

Type: String Default value: 'pngquant' in your PATH or 'bin/pngquant'

This option is just for users where the pngquant-bin package could not be installed correctly. Normally you don't need this! The pngquant executable which will be spawned. If the pngquant binary is not found in PATH the default fallback is 'bin/pngquant' , but this option has always precedence.

Type: Boolean Default value: true

If pngquant exits with status 99 (ie it was not able to compress with the specified quality option), allow pngmin to try again without quality option.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

If nofs is set to true the Floyd-Steinberg dithering will be disabled.

Type: Boolean Default value: false

Causes the grunt command to also fail in case an error is encountered. For details, just add --stack to your grunt command.

Note: This will default to true starting in version 2.x.x . This was done to preserve backward compatibility (SemVer) with the current major version.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example image.png will be optimized, copied to dest folder and renamed to image-fs8.png .

grunt.initConfig({ pngmin : { compile : { options : {}, files : [ { src : 'path/to/image.png' , dest : 'dest/' } ] } } });

Custom Options

In this example image.png will be optimized and copied to dest folder.

grunt.initConfig({ pngmin : { compile : { options : { ext : '.png' }, files : [ { src : 'path/to/image.png' , dest : 'dest/' } ] } } });

In this example image.png gets overwritten by the optimized version, so use force option carefully!

grunt.initConfig({ pngmin : { compile : { options : { ext : '.png' , force : true }, files : [ { src : 'path/to/image.png' , dest : 'path/to/' } ] } } });

Example which is preserving the subfolder structure

In this example all images in the folder path/to/images/ and its subfolders will be optimized and copied to dest while preserving the directory structure. See http://gruntjs.com/configuring-tasks#building-the-files-object-dynamically for more options.

grunt.initConfig({ pngmin : { compile : { options : { ext : '.png' }, files : [ { expand : true , src : [ '**/*.png' ], cwd : 'path/to/images/' , dest : 'dest/' } ] } } });

Complex example

This is a complex example with a lot of options set:

grunt.initConfig({ pngmin : { compile : { options : { concurrency : 8 , ext : '.png' , quality : '65-80' , speed : 10 , iebug : true , nofs : true }, files : [ { src : 'path/to/images/*.png' , dest : 'dest/' }, { src : 'path/to/other/images/*.png' , dest : 'another/dest/' } ] } } });

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

When writing unit tests, perform the following:

Use Node 12 or above Ensure you've got yarn setup and installed. Recommended method: npm install -g yarn Run install: yarn Run tests: yarn run test Optionally, you can run tests (without regenerating images) via calling nodeunit directly from the command line (just install globally via yarn add nodeunit ).

