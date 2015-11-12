Postprocess CSS with ease
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-pleeease --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-pleeease');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
pleeease to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
pleeease: {
custom: {
options: {
autoprefixer: {'browsers': ['last 4 versions', 'ios 6']},
filters: {'oldIE': true},
rem: ['12px'],
minifier: false,
...
},
files: {
'tmp/style.css': 'test/fixtures/style.css'
}
}
},
})
Files should be declared with source in the value and destination in the key object. In the previous example
test/fixtures/styles.css is the source and
tmp/styles.css is the destination.
Multiple files
grunt.initConfig({
pleeease: {
custom: {
options: {
minifier: false
},
files: {
'tmp/': 'test/fixtures/*.css'
}
}
},
})
Options passed into pleeease library.
same as pleeease options
MIT © Daniel Husar