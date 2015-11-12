Postprocess CSS with ease

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-pleeease --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-pleeease' );

The "pleeease" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named pleeease to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ pleeease : { custom : { options : { autoprefixer : { 'browsers' : [ 'last 4 versions' , 'ios 6' ]}, filters : { 'oldIE' : true }, rem : [ '12px' ], minifier : false , ... }, files : { 'tmp/style.css' : 'test/fixtures/style.css' } } }, })

Files should be declared with source in the value and destination in the key object. In the previous example test/fixtures/styles.css is the source and tmp/styles.css is the destination.

Multiple files

grunt.initConfig({ pleeease : { custom : { options : { minifier : false }, files : { 'tmp/' : 'test/fixtures/*.css' } } }, })

Options

Options passed into pleeease library.

same as pleeease options

License

MIT © Daniel Husar