Task to generate static analysis reports via plato

For more information on plato, see the docs and some example reports

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-plato --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-plato' );

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named plato to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ plato : { options : { }, your_target : { } } })

Options

Type: Object Default value: unset

A jshintrc style object specifying jshint options, see JSHint docs

Type: Object Default value: unset

A series of options passed to complexity-report, see Phil Booth's complexity-report

Usage Examples

Using Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ plato : { your_task : { files : { 'report/output/directory' : [ 'src/**/*.js' , 'test/**/*.js' ] } } } })

Custom complexity options

plato: { your_task : { options : { complexity : { logicalor : false , switchcase : false , forin : true , trycatch : true } }, files : { 'reports' : [ 'src/**/*.js' ] } } }

Using a .jshintrc file

plato: { your_task : { options : { jshint : grunt.file.readJSON( '.jshintrc' ) }, files : { 'reports' : [ 'src/**/*.js' ] } } }

Disabling jshint reporting

plato: { your_task : { options : { jshint : false }, files : { 'reports' : [ 'src/**/*.js' ] } } }

Excluding files matching a specific regexp

plato: { your_task : { options : { exclude : /\.min\.js$/ }, files : { 'reports' : [ 'src/**/*.js' ] } } }

Excluding files from a file (will overwrite exclude option)

plato: { your_task : { options : { excludeFromFile : '.jshintignore' # excludes source files placed in .jshintignore }, files : { 'reports' : [ 'src/**/*.js' ], }, }, }

Release History