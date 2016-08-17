openbase logo
grunt-plato

by Jarrod Overson
1.4.0 (see all)

Generate static analysis reports with plato through grunt

Readme

grunt-plato

Task to generate static analysis reports via plato

For more information on plato, see the docs and some example reports

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-plato --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-plato');

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named plato to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  plato: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
    }
  }
})

Options

options.jshint

Type: Object Default value: unset

A jshintrc style object specifying jshint options, see JSHint docs

options.complexity

Type: Object Default value: unset

A series of options passed to complexity-report, see Phil Booth's complexity-report

Usage Examples

Using Default Options

grunt.initConfig({
  plato: {
    your_task: {
      files: {
        'report/output/directory': ['src/**/*.js', 'test/**/*.js']
      }
    }
  }
})

Custom complexity options

plato: {
  your_task: {
    options : {
      complexity : {
        logicalor : false,
        switchcase : false,
        forin : true,
        trycatch : true
      }
    },
    files: {
      'reports': ['src/**/*.js']
    }
  }
}

Using a .jshintrc file

plato: {
  your_task: {
    options : {
      jshint : grunt.file.readJSON('.jshintrc')
    },
    files: {
      'reports': ['src/**/*.js']
    }
  }
}

Disabling jshint reporting

plato: {
  your_task: {
    options : {
      jshint : false
    },
    files: {
      'reports': ['src/**/*.js']
    }
  }
}

Excluding files matching a specific regexp

plato: {
  your_task: {
    options : {
      exclude: /\.min\.js$/    // excludes source files finishing with ".min.js"
    },
    files: {
      'reports': ['src/**/*.js']
    }
  }
}

Excluding files from a file (will overwrite exclude option)

plato: {
  your_task: {
    options : {
      excludeFromFile: '.jshintignore'    # excludes source files placed in .jshintignore
    },
    files: {
      'reports': ['src/**/*.js'],
    },
  },
}

Release History

  • 0.2.1 bumped for plato 0.6.0
  • 0.2.0 bumped for plato 0.5.0
  • 0.1.5 updating deps for grunt 0.4.0 final
  • 0.1.4 defaulting to new maintainability index
  • 0.1.3 updated dependencies
  • 0.1.2 updated for grunt 0.4.0rc5
  • 0.1.1 removed debug output
  • 0.1.0 initial release

