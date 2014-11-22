Generate pixel fallbacks for rem units with Grunt.
I'm not working on any ie8 projects anymore, so have no reason to use this code.If you find this code useful feel free to ping me and I'll hand the repo over to you.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide which explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process you may install this plugin with the command:
npm install grunt-pixrem --save-dev
After the plugin has been installed, load it in your Gruntfile with:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-pixrem');
Run this task with the
grunt pixrem command.
Grunt-pixrem is a CSS post-processor that generates CSS with pixel fallbacks or replacements for rem units. Check the browser data: if you want to use rem units and support < IE9, Opera Mini, or older Opera Mobile, this post-processor is for you.
For the node library, see node-pixrem.
Type:
String
Default:
16px
The root element font size. Can be px, rem, em, percent, or unitless pixel value.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Replace rules containing rems instead of adding fallbacks. Useful if you are generating a no-rem only stylesheet.
grunt.initConfig({
pixrem: {
options: {
rootvalue: '1.75em'
},
dist: {
src: 'app/css/main.css',
dest: 'dist/main.css'
}
}
});
grunt.initConfig({
pixrem: {
options: {
rootvalue: '85%',
replace: true
},
dist: {
src: 'app/css/main.css',
dest: 'dist/main.css'
}
}
});
Report bugs and feature proposals in the Github issue tracker. Run tests with Grunt. In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
0.1.1, Dec 15, 2013: Copy improvements.
0.1.0, Dec 15, 2013: Initial release.