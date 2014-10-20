Grunt plugin for running phpunit.
##Getting Started
This plugin requires Grunt
0.4.0.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.
Install this grunt plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-phpunit --save-dev
Install phpunit (preferably with composer)
composer install
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-phpunit');
##PHPUnit task
Run this task with the
grunt phpunit command.
###Usage Example
phpunit: {
classes: {
dir: 'tests/php/'
},
options: {
bin: 'vendor/bin/phpunit',
bootstrap: 'tests/php/phpunit.php',
colors: true
}
}
###Target Properties
####dir
Type:
String
The directory where phpunit should be run, i.e. where the test classes and the bootstrap are located in.
###Options
####bin
Type:
String Default:
'phpunit'
The executable binary.
####logJunit
Type:
String Default:
false
Log test execution in JUnit XML format to file.
####logTap
Type:
String Default:
false
Log test execution in TAP format to file.
####logJson
Type:
String Default:
false
Log test execution in JSON format.
####coverageClover
Type:
String Default:
false
Generate code coverage report in Clover XML format.
####coverageHtml
Type:
String Default:
false
Generate code coverage report in HTML format.
####coveragePhp
Type:
String Default:
false
Serialize PHP_CodeCoverage object to file.
####coverage (or coverageText)
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Generate code coverage report in text format. Default to writing to the standard output. This option can also be set by running the task with
--coverage.
####testsuite
Type:
String Default:
false
Filter which testsuite to run.
####testSuffix
Type:
String Default:
false
Only search for test in files with specified suffix(es).
####testdox
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Report test execution progress in TestDox format. This option can also be set by running the task with
--testdox.
####testdoxHtml
Type:
String Default:
false
Write agile documentation in HTML format to file.
####testdoxText
Type:
String Default:
false
Write agile documentation in Text format to file.
####filter
Type:
String Default:
false
Filter which tests to run.
####group
Type:
String Default:
false
Only runs tests from the specified group(s).
####excludeGroup
Type:
String Default:
false
Exclude tests from the specified group(s).
####listGroups
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
List available test groups. This option can also be set by running the task with
--list-groups.
####loader
Type:
String Default:
false
TestSuiteLoader implementation to use.
####printer
Type:
String Default:
false
TestSuiteListener implementation to use.
####repeat
Type:
String Default:
false
Runs the test(s) repeatedly.
####tap
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Report test execution progress in TAP format. This option can also be set by running the task with
--tap.
####colors
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Use colors in output. This option can also be set by running the task with
--colors.
####stderr
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Write to STDERR instead of STDOUT. This option can also be set by running the task with
--stderr.
####stopOnError
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Stop execution upon first error. This option can also be set by running the task with
--stop-on-error.
####stopOnFailure
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Stop execution upon first error or failure. This option can also be set by running the task with
--stop-on-failure.
####stopOnSkipped
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Stop execution upon first skipped test. This option can also be set by running the task with
--stop-on-skipped.
####stopOnIncomplete
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Stop execution upon first incomplete test. This option can also be set by running the task with
--stop-on-incomplete.
####strict
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Run tests in strict mode. This option can also be set by running the task with
--strict.
####verbose
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Output more verbose information. This option can also be set by running the task with
--verbose.
####debug
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Display debbuging information during test execution. This option can also be set by running the task with
--debug.
####processIsolation
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Run each test in a separate PHP process. This option can also be set by running the task with
--process-isolation.
####noGlobalsBackup
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Do not backup and restore $GLOBALS for each test. This option can also be set by running the task with
--no-globals-backup.
####staticBackup
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Backup and restore static attributes for each test. This option can also be set by running the task with
--static-backup.
####bootstrap
Type:
String Default:
false
A "bootstrap" PHP file that is run before the tests.
####configuration
Type:
String Default:
false
Read configuration from XML file.
####noConfiguration
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Ignore default configuration file (phpunit.xml). This option can also be set by running the task with
--no-configuration.
####includePath
Type:
String Default:
false
Prepend PHP's include_path with given path(s).
####d
Type:
String Default:
false
Sets a php.ini value.
####followOutput
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Prints the output to the console immediately, instead of displaying the whole ouput at the end. This can be useful -combining with debug: true- when there are many long running tests.
####failOnFailures
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
Phpunit will return with exit code 1 when there are failed tests and wit exit code 2 when there are errors, and grunt will abort in this cases. When you want the task finish without aborting set failOnFailures to true.
####execMaxBuffer
Type:
Integer Default:
200*1024
Configure the Node JS
maxBuffer option passed to the
exec function.
This can be useful if you need to run a large test suite which outputs lot of logs, otherwise you could encounter a
Fatal error: stdout maxBuffer exceeded. error. See issue #29 for more informations about this.