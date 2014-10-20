Grunt plugin for running phpunit.

##Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt 0.4.0 .

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.

Install this grunt plugin with the following command: npm install grunt-phpunit --save-dev

Install phpunit (preferably with composer) composer install

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript: grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-phpunit' );

##PHPUnit task

Run this task with the grunt phpunit command.

###Usage Example

phpunit: { classes : { dir : 'tests/php/' }, options : { bin : 'vendor/bin/phpunit' , bootstrap : 'tests/php/phpunit.php' , colors : true } }

###Target Properties ####dir Type: String

The directory where phpunit should be run, i.e. where the test classes and the bootstrap are located in.

###Options ####bin Type: String Default: 'phpunit'

The executable binary.

####logJunit Type: String Default: false

Log test execution in JUnit XML format to file.

####logTap Type: String Default: false

Log test execution in TAP format to file.

####logJson Type: String Default: false

Log test execution in JSON format.

####coverageClover Type: String Default: false

Generate code coverage report in Clover XML format.

####coverageHtml Type: String Default: false

Generate code coverage report in HTML format.

####coveragePhp Type: String Default: false

Serialize PHP_CodeCoverage object to file.

####coverage (or coverageText) Type: Boolean Default: false

Generate code coverage report in text format. Default to writing to the standard output. This option can also be set by running the task with --coverage .

####testsuite Type: String Default: false Filter which testsuite to run.

####testSuffix Type: String Default: false Only search for test in files with specified suffix(es).

####testdox Type: Boolean Default: false

Report test execution progress in TestDox format. This option can also be set by running the task with --testdox .

####testdoxHtml Type: String Default: false

Write agile documentation in HTML format to file.

####testdoxText Type: String Default: false

Write agile documentation in Text format to file.

####filter Type: String Default: false

Filter which tests to run.

####group Type: String Default: false

Only runs tests from the specified group(s).

####excludeGroup Type: String Default: false

Exclude tests from the specified group(s).

####listGroups Type: Boolean Default: false

List available test groups. This option can also be set by running the task with --list-groups .

####loader Type: String Default: false

TestSuiteLoader implementation to use.

####printer Type: String Default: false

TestSuiteListener implementation to use.

####repeat Type: String Default: false

Runs the test(s) repeatedly.

####tap Type: Boolean Default: false

Report test execution progress in TAP format. This option can also be set by running the task with --tap .

####colors Type: Boolean Default: false

Use colors in output. This option can also be set by running the task with --colors .

####stderr Type: Boolean Default: false

Write to STDERR instead of STDOUT. This option can also be set by running the task with --stderr .

####stopOnError Type: Boolean Default: false

Stop execution upon first error. This option can also be set by running the task with --stop-on-error .

####stopOnFailure Type: Boolean Default: false

Stop execution upon first error or failure. This option can also be set by running the task with --stop-on-failure .

####stopOnSkipped Type: Boolean Default: false

Stop execution upon first skipped test. This option can also be set by running the task with --stop-on-skipped .

####stopOnIncomplete Type: Boolean Default: false

Stop execution upon first incomplete test. This option can also be set by running the task with --stop-on-incomplete .

####strict Type: Boolean Default: false

Run tests in strict mode. This option can also be set by running the task with --strict .

####verbose Type: Boolean Default: false

Output more verbose information. This option can also be set by running the task with --verbose .

####debug Type: Boolean Default: false

Display debbuging information during test execution. This option can also be set by running the task with --debug .

####processIsolation Type: Boolean Default: false

Run each test in a separate PHP process. This option can also be set by running the task with --process-isolation .

####noGlobalsBackup Type: Boolean Default: false

Do not backup and restore $GLOBALS for each test. This option can also be set by running the task with --no-globals-backup .

####staticBackup Type: Boolean Default: false

Backup and restore static attributes for each test. This option can also be set by running the task with --static-backup .

####bootstrap Type: String Default: false

A "bootstrap" PHP file that is run before the tests.

####configuration Type: String Default: false

Read configuration from XML file.

####noConfiguration Type: Boolean Default: false

Ignore default configuration file (phpunit.xml). This option can also be set by running the task with --no-configuration .

####includePath Type: String Default: false

Prepend PHP's include_path with given path(s).

####d Type: String Default: false

Sets a php.ini value.

####followOutput Type: Boolean Default: false

Prints the output to the console immediately, instead of displaying the whole ouput at the end. This can be useful -combining with debug: true- when there are many long running tests.

####failOnFailures Type: Boolean Default: false

Phpunit will return with exit code 1 when there are failed tests and wit exit code 2 when there are errors, and grunt will abort in this cases. When you want the task finish without aborting set failOnFailures to true.

####execMaxBuffer Type: Integer Default: 200*1024