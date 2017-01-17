openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

grunt-phplint

by Jacob Gable
0.1.0 (see all)

A Grunt 4.0 task for running phplint on your php files

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-phplint

A Grunt task for linting your php. A simple wrapper around the php -l <filename> command.

Example Gruntfile

var cfg = {
    phplint: {
        good: ["test/rsrc/*-good.php"],
        bad: ["test/rsrc/*-fail.php"]
    }
};

grunt.initConfig(cfg);

grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-phplint");

grunt.loadTasks("./tasks");

grunt.registerTask("default", ["phplint:good"]);

Options

By default we assume that the php command is in your path, if not, you can specify the full path to php like the example below. You can also pass additional flags, like '-lf'.

To pass parameters to an argument:

var cfg = {
    phplint: {
        options: {
            phpArgs: {
                "-d": null,
                "-f": null,
                "-c": "/usr/local/my-debug-config.ini"
            }
        },
        good: ["test/rsrc/*-good.php"],
        bad: ["test/rsrc/*-fail.php"]
    }
};

To pass multiple parameters to the -d argument: 

var cfg = {
    phplint: {
        options: {
            phpArgs: {
                "-d": null,
                "-f": null,
                "-d": ["display_errors", "display_startup_errors"]
            }
        },
        good: ["test/rsrc/*-good.php"],
        bad: ["test/rsrc/*-fail.php"]
    }
};

Passing in your own special configuration file or using -n to remove configuration files can be helpful when the lint fails but no errors are output to the stdout. If you need to log these errors, consider a plugin like grunt-log to facilitate this.

Lastly, if you want to limit the number of files we process at a time, set the spawnLimit.

var cfg = {
    phplint: {
        options: {
            phpCmd: "/usr/bin/php", // Or "c:\EasyPHP-5.3.8.1\PHP.exe".
            spawnLimit: 10
        },

        good: ["test/rsrc/*-good.php"],
        bad: ["test/rsrc/*-fail.php"]
    }
};

Caching

As of version 0.0.3, we cache previously hinted files to improve performance. This is done by taking a hash of the contents of a file and checking it against previously successful linted files content hashes.

By default, we will use the os.tmpdir() as the location for holding our swapped files (the files are empty, just placeholders). To change this you can pass in a swapPath option:

var cfg = {
    phplint: {
        options: {
            swapPath: "/some/crazy/path/to/temp/dir"
        },

        good: ["test/rsrc/*-good.php"],
        bad: ["test/rsrc/*-fail.php"]
    }
};

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright 2013 Jacob Gable

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial