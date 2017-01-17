A Grunt task for linting your php. A simple wrapper around the php -l <filename> command.

Example Gruntfile

var cfg = { phplint : { good : [ "test/rsrc/*-good.php" ], bad : [ "test/rsrc/*-fail.php" ] } }; grunt.initConfig(cfg); grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-phplint" ); grunt.loadTasks( "./tasks" ); grunt.registerTask( "default" , [ "phplint:good" ]);

Options

By default we assume that the php command is in your path, if not, you can specify the full path to php like the example below. You can also pass additional flags, like '-lf'.

To pass parameters to an argument:

var cfg = { phplint : { options : { phpArgs : { "-d" : null , "-f" : null , "-c" : "/usr/local/my-debug-config.ini" } }, good : [ "test/rsrc/*-good.php" ], bad : [ "test/rsrc/*-fail.php" ] } };

To pass multiple parameters to the -d argument:

var cfg = { phplint : { options : { phpArgs : { "-d" : null , "-f" : null , "-d" : [ "display_errors" , "display_startup_errors" ] } }, good : [ "test/rsrc/*-good.php" ], bad : [ "test/rsrc/*-fail.php" ] } };

Passing in your own special configuration file or using -n to remove configuration files can be helpful when the lint fails but no errors are output to the stdout. If you need to log these errors, consider a plugin like grunt-log to facilitate this.

Lastly, if you want to limit the number of files we process at a time, set the spawnLimit.

var cfg = { phplint : { options : { phpCmd : "/usr/bin/php" , spawnLimit : 10 }, good : [ "test/rsrc/*-good.php" ], bad : [ "test/rsrc/*-fail.php" ] } };

Caching

As of version 0.0.3, we cache previously hinted files to improve performance. This is done by taking a hash of the contents of a file and checking it against previously successful linted files content hashes.

By default, we will use the os.tmpdir() as the location for holding our swapped files (the files are empty, just placeholders). To change this you can pass in a swapPath option:

var cfg = { phplint : { options : { swapPath : "/some/crazy/path/to/temp/dir" }, good : [ "test/rsrc/*-good.php" ], bad : [ "test/rsrc/*-fail.php" ] } };

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright 2013 Jacob Gable