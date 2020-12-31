Start a PHP server

Useful for developing PHP projects or running tests on them.

Pretty much a drop-in replacement for grunt-contrib-connect, except for the middleware option.

Uses the PHP built-in server.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ php : { dist : { options : { port : 5000 } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'php' ]);

Examples

Start a persistent PHP server and open in browser

grunt.initConfig({ php : { test : { options : { keepAlive : true , open : true } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'test' , [ 'php' , 'mocha' ]);

Use it with BrowserSync

grunt.initConfig({ php : { dist : { options : { port : 9000 , base : 'dist' } } }, browserSync : { dist : { bsFiles : { src : [ ] }, options : { proxy : '<%= php.dist.options.hostname %>:<%= php.dist.options.port %>' , watchTask : true , notify : true , open : true , logLevel : 'silent' , ghostMode : { clicks : true , scroll : true , links : true , forms : true } } } }, watch : { } }); grunt.registerTask( 'serve' , [ 'php:dist' , 'browserSync:dist' , 'watch' ]);

Use it with grunt-contrib-watch

grunt.initConfig({ php : { watch : {} } }); grunt.registerTask( 'phpwatch' , [ 'php:watch' , 'watch' ]);

Add path for a custom error log

const path = require ( 'path' ); grunt.initConfig({ php : { dist : { options : { directives : { 'error_log' : path.resolve( 'logs/error.log' ) } } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'php' ]);

Options

Supports all the php-server options in addition to the ones below.

keepAlive

Type: boolean

Default: false

Keep the server alive indefinitely. Any task specified after this will not run.

This option can also be enabled ad-hoc by running the task like grunt php:targetname:keepAlive .

silent

Type: boolean

Default: false

Suppress output produced by the PHP server.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus