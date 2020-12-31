Start a PHP server
Useful for developing PHP projects or running tests on them.
Pretty much a drop-in replacement for grunt-contrib-connect, except for the
middleware option.
Uses the PHP built-in server.
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-php
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig({
php: {
dist: {
options: {
port: 5000
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['php']);
grunt.initConfig({
php: {
test: {
options: {
keepAlive: true,
open: true
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('test', ['php', 'mocha']);
grunt.initConfig({
php: {
dist: {
options: {
port: 9000,
base: 'dist' // Project root
}
}
},
browserSync: {
dist: {
bsFiles: {
src: [
// Files you want to watch for changes
]
},
options: {
proxy: '<%= php.dist.options.hostname %>:<%= php.dist.options.port %>',
watchTask: true,
notify: true,
open: true,
logLevel: 'silent',
ghostMode: {
clicks: true,
scroll: true,
links: true,
forms: true
}
}
}
},
watch: {
// Your watch tasks
}
});
grunt.registerTask('serve', [
'php:dist', // Start PHP Server
'browserSync:dist', // Using the PHP instance as a proxy
'watch' // Any other watch tasks you want to run
]);
grunt.initConfig({
php: {
watch: {}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('phpwatch', ['php:watch', 'watch']);
const path = require('path');
grunt.initConfig({
php: {
dist: {
options: {
directives: {
'error_log': path.resolve('logs/error.log')
}
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['php']);
Supports all the
php-server options in addition to the ones below.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Keep the server alive indefinitely. Any task specified after this will not run.
This option can also be enabled ad-hoc by running the task like
grunt php:targetname:keepAlive.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Suppress output produced by the PHP server.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus