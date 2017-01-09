Grunt plugin for phantomas
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-phantomas --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-phantomas');
You're looking for a tool that gives you detailed metrics about your site? Great!!!
This grunt plugin executes phantomas for you and visualizes the returned metrics in a generated
index.html for you. It will keep track of history, so that you can set it up and check reports after every deployment of your site. Read below to learn how to setup history tracking in different CI systems.
Examples of rendered output:
I'm still at early stage, but I think you can already work with it. ;)
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
phantomas to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig( {
phantomas: {
gruntSite : {
options : {
indexPath : './phantomas/',
options : {},
url : 'http://gruntjs.com/',
buildUi : true
}
}
}
} )
Type:
String|Boolean
Default value:
false
If you don't like the phantomas default styling and want to customize it, you can set the path to an additional stylesheet, that will be copied and loaded in the generated
index.html.
Type:
Object
Default Value:
{}
An object that represents possible assertions for your generated UI. Best way is to run
grunt-phantomas once and setting these values afterwards for particular metrics. The UI will warn you whenever the
median value of your defined runs of a specific metric will go over the specified value by highlighting depending graphs and showing warnings on top of the built UI. Using this option you can easily keep track of getting worse values. Performance budget for the win. :)
Example:
phantomas : {
/* https://github.com/stefanjudis/grunt-phantomas */
grunt : {
options : {
assertions : {
assetsWithQueryString : 3, // receive warning, when there are more than 3 assets with a query string
bodyHTMLSize : 10500, // receive warning, when the bodyHTMLsize is bigger than 10500
jsErrors : 0, // receive warning, when more than 0 JS errors appear
gzipRequests : { // receive warning, when less compressed assets are loaded then 10 ( might be useful for checking server configurations )
type : '<',
value : 10
}
},
indexPath : './phantomas/',
options : {
'timeout' : 30
},
url : 'http://gruntjs.com/'
}
}
}
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
true
If you want to use
grunt-phantomas without generating a UI for the data, this is an option to switch off the visualization interface. If set to false only defined data format will be outputted at
options.indexPath + '/data/'.
Type:
String
Default value:
./phantomas/
A string value that represents the relative path to the place where
phantomas will render your metrics. Inside of this folder an
index.html, a data folder and an assets folder will be created.
Type:
Number|false
Default value:
30
A numeric value that sets a limit for the included runs inside of the built UI. In case you run
grunt-phantomas on a hourly/daily basis the generated UI might become slow, because of the big amout of data. Solve this by setting the limit to a lower value.
In case you are fine with all runs included in the UI set it to
false.
Type:
Number
Default value:
5
A numeric value that represents the number of times the
phantomas executable will be started. The more times it runs the more reliable metrics become.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{}
An object that represents possible options for
phantomas executable. For more information please check the official api documentation and list of possible parameters. See usage examples later on.
Type:
Array
Default value:
[ 'json', 'csv' ]
Choose to output CSV or JSON files. The default is JSON and CSV. The buildUi option does not work if
json is not included in
options.output. You have to set
buildUi to
false, if you want to write CSV files only.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{
'REQUESTS' : [
'requests',
'gzipRequests',
'postRequests',
'httpsRequests',
'notFound',
'multipleRequests',
'maxRequestsPerDomain',
'domains',
'medianRequestsPerDomain',
'redirects',
'redirectsTime',
'smallestResponse',
'biggestResponse',
'smallestLatency',
'biggestLatency',
'medianResponse',
'medianLatency',
'assetsNotGzipped',
'assetsWithQueryString',
'smallImages'
],
'TIMINGS' : [
'timeToFirstByte',
'timeToLastByte',
'timeToFirstCss',
'timeToFirstJs',
'timeToFirstImage',
'fastestResponse',
'slowestResponse',
'onDOMReadyTime',
'onDOMReadyTimeEnd',
'windowOnLoadTime',
'windowOnLoadTimeEnd',
'httpTrafficCompleted',
'timeBackend',
'timeFrontend'
],
'HTML' : [
'bodyHTMLSize',
'iframesCount',
'imagesWithoutDimensions',
'commentsSize',
'hiddenContentSize',
'whiteSpacesSize',
'DOMelementsCount',
'DOMelementMaxDepth',
'nodesWithInlineCSS',
'foo'
],
'JAVASCRIPT' : [
'eventsBound',
'documentWriteCalls',
'evalCalls',
'jsErrors',
'consoleMessages',
'windowAlerts',
'windowConfirms',
'windowPrompts',
'globalVariables',
'localStorageEntries',
'ajaxRequests'
],
'DOM' : [
'DOMqueries',
'DOMqueriesById',
'DOMqueriesByClassName',
'DOMqueriesByTagName',
'DOMqueriesByQuerySelectorAll',
'DOMinserts',
'DOMqueriesDuplicated'
],
'HEADERS' : [
'headersCount',
'headersSentCount',
'headersRecvCount',
'headersSize',
'headersSentSize',
'headersRecvSize'
],
'CACHING' : [
'cacheHits',
'cacheMisses',
'cachePasses',
'cachingNotSpecified',
'cachingTooShort',
'cachingDisabled'
],
'COOKIES' : [
'cookiesSent',
'cookiesRecv',
'domainsWithCookies',
'documentCookiesLength',
'documentCookiesCount'
],
'COUNTS & SIZES' : [
'contentLength',
'bodySize',
'htmlSize',
'htmlCount',
'cssSize',
'cssCount',
'jsSize',
'jsCount',
'jsonSize',
'jsonCount',
'imageSize',
'imageCount',
'webfontSize',
'webfontCount',
'base64Size',
'base64Count',
'otherCount',
'otherSize'
],
'JQUERY' : [
'jQueryOnDOMReadyFunctions',
'jQuerySizzleCalls'
]
}
An object that represents the metrics grouping rendered inside of the generated
index.html. You can set up your grouping by just passing another object to this option.
Example:
phantomas : {
/* https://github.com/stefanjudis/grunt-phantomas */
grunt : {
options : {
indexPath : './phantomas/',
options : {
'timeout' : 30
},
url : 'http://gruntjs.com/',
group : {
'foo' : [ 'cookiesSent' ]
}
}
}
}
This configuration will lead to a rather empty looking rendered
index.html. :)
Additionally you will be informed, which metrics you missed during the build process.
Output for example:
CHECKING FOR NOT DISPLAYED METRICS.
>> You are currently not displaying the following metrics:
>> requests, gzipRequests, postRequests, httpsRequests, notFound, timeToFirstByte, timeToLastByte, bodySize, contentLength, ajaxRequests, htmlCount, htmlSize, cssCount, cssSize, jsCount, jsSize, jsonCount, jsonSize, imageCount, imageSize, webfontCount, webfontSize, base64Count, base64Size, otherCount, otherSize, cacheHits, cacheMisses, cachePasses, cachingNotSpecified, cachingTooShort, cachingDisabled, consoleMessages, domains, maxRequestsPerDomain, medianRequestsPerDomain, DOMqueries, DOMqueriesById, DOMqueriesByClassName, DOMqueriesByTagName, DOMqueriesByQuerySelectorAll, DOMinserts, DOMqueriesDuplicated, eventsBound, headersCount, headersSentCount, headersRecvCount, headersSize, headersSentSize, headersRecvSize, documentWriteCalls, evalCalls, jQueryOnDOMReadyFunctions, jQuerySizzleCalls, jsErrors, redirects, redirectsTime, assetsNotGzipped, assetsWithQueryString, smallImages, multipleRequests, timeToFirstCss, timeToFirstJs, timeToFirstImage, onDOMReadyTime, onDOMReadyTimeEnd, windowOnLoadTime, windowOnLoadTimeEnd, timeBackend, timeFrontend, httpTrafficCompleted, windowAlerts, windowConfirms, windowPrompts, cookiesRecv, domainsWithCookies, documentCookiesLength, documentCookiesCount, bodyHTMLSize, iframesCount, imagesWithoutDimensions, commentsSize, hiddenContentSize, whiteSpacesSize, DOMelementsCount, DOMelementMaxDepth, nodesWithInlineCSS, globalVariables, localStorageEntries, smallestResponse, biggestResponse, fastestResponse, slowestResponse, smallestLatency, biggestLatency, medianResponse, medianLatency
Type:
String
Default value:
http://gruntjs.com/
A string value that represents the url of the site, which will be analyzed by
phantomas.
In this example, the default options are used to fetch metrics of
http://gruntjs.com and render the visualized metrics at
./phantomas.
grunt.initConfig({
phantomas: {
yourSite: {}
}
});
In this example, custom options are used to fetch metrics of
http://yoursite.com and render the visualized metrics at
./yoursite/.
grunt.initConfig( {
phantomas: {
yourSite : {
options : {
additionalStylesheet : '/Users/foo/bar/custom.css',
assertions : {
'assetsWithQueryString' : 3,
'biggestLatency' : 1400,
'bodyHTMLSize' : 10500,
'commentsSize' : 55,
'consoleMessages' : 0,
'hiddenContentSize' : 65,
'jsErrors' : 0,
'gzipRequests' : 8,
'medianResponse' : 400,
'nodesWithInlineCSS' : 0,
'requests' : 30,
'timeToFirstImage' : 1100,
'DOMelementsCount' : 200,
'DOMqueries' : 10
},
indexPath : './yoursite/',
url : 'http://yoursite.com/',
numberOfRuns : 10
}
}
}
} );
grunt.initConfig( {
phantomas: {
yoursite : {
options : {
indexPath : './phantomas/',
options : {
'timeout' : 30
},
url : 'http://gruntjs.com/'
}
}
}
}
grunt.initConfig( {
phantomas: {
yoursite : {
options : {
buildUi : false,
output : 'json',
indexPath : './phantomas/',
options : {
'timeout' : 30
},
url : 'http://gruntjs.com/'
}
}
}
}
grunt.initConfig( {
phantomas: {
yoursite : {
options : {
buildUi : false,
output : 'csv',
indexPath : './phantomas/',
options : {
'timeout' : 30
},
url : 'http://gruntjs.com/'
}
}
}
}
In this example, the phantomas option is used to set
phantomas execution parameters. In this case all external script except the defined ones are blocked by
phantomas, what can become really handy, when dealing with a lot of third party scripts that influence your site performance.
Additionally phantomas will wait 30 seconds for all resources to be loaded until it quits with the timeout status code 252.
grunt.initConfig( {
phantomas: {
yourSite : {
options : {
indexPath : './yoursite/',
options : {
'allow-domain' : 'cdn.yoursite.com.br,ajax.googleapis.com',
'no-externals' : true,
'timeout' : 30
},
url : 'http://yoursite.com'
}
}
}
} );
By default, the experimental
film-strip option is true. If the grunt phantomas command fails, try setting the film strip option to false:
grunt.initConfig( {
phantomas: {
yourSite : {
options : {
indexPath : './yoursite/',
options : {
'film-strip' : false
},
url : 'http://yoursite.com'
}
}
}
} );
To track history in Travis CI, use the caching option to cache the
indexPath folder.
Formatters are not supported as options for Phantomas, because they are not implemented in the CommonJS version of Phantomas.
Support this project and others by stefanjudis via gittip.
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
To make sure tests are passing and coding style is in a good shape please run
grunt test before applying changes.
Please check release history at Github. :)