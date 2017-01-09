Grunt plugin for phantomas

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-phantomas --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-phantomas' );

The "phantomas" task

You're looking for a tool that gives you detailed metrics about your site? Great!!! This grunt plugin executes phantomas for you and visualizes the returned metrics in a generated index.html for you. It will keep track of history, so that you can set it up and check reports after every deployment of your site. Read below to learn how to setup history tracking in different CI systems.

Examples of rendered output:

metrics for http://gruntjs.com -> here

metrics for example site including custom metrics -> here

I'm still at early stage, but I think you can already work with it. ;)

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named phantomas to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig( { phantomas : { gruntSite : { options : { indexPath : './phantomas/' , options : {}, url : 'http://gruntjs.com/' , buildUi : true } } } } )

Options

Type: String|Boolean Default value: false

If you don't like the phantomas default styling and want to customize it, you can set the path to an additional stylesheet, that will be copied and loaded in the generated index.html .

Type: Object Default Value: {}

An object that represents possible assertions for your generated UI. Best way is to run grunt-phantomas once and setting these values afterwards for particular metrics. The UI will warn you whenever the median value of your defined runs of a specific metric will go over the specified value by highlighting depending graphs and showing warnings on top of the built UI. Using this option you can easily keep track of getting worse values. Performance budget for the win. :)

Example:

phantomas : { grunt : { options : { assertions : { assetsWithQueryString : 3 , bodyHTMLSize : 10500 , jsErrors : 0 , gzipRequests : { type : '<' , value : 10 } }, indexPath : './phantomas/' , options : { 'timeout' : 30 }, url : 'http://gruntjs.com/' } } }

Type: Boolean Default value: true

If you want to use grunt-phantomas without generating a UI for the data, this is an option to switch off the visualization interface. If set to false only defined data format will be outputted at options.indexPath + '/data/' .

Type: String Default value: ./phantomas/

A string value that represents the relative path to the place where phantomas will render your metrics. Inside of this folder an index.html , a data folder and an assets folder will be created.

Type: Number|false Default value: 30

A numeric value that sets a limit for the included runs inside of the built UI. In case you run grunt-phantomas on a hourly/daily basis the generated UI might become slow, because of the big amout of data. Solve this by setting the limit to a lower value.

In case you are fine with all runs included in the UI set it to false .

Type: Number Default value: 5

A numeric value that represents the number of times the phantomas executable will be started. The more times it runs the more reliable metrics become.

Type: Object Default value: {}

An object that represents possible options for phantomas executable. For more information please check the official api documentation and list of possible parameters. See usage examples later on.

Type: Array Default value: [ 'json', 'csv' ]

Choose to output CSV or JSON files. The default is JSON and CSV. The buildUi option does not work if json is not included in options.output . You have to set buildUi to false , if you want to write CSV files only.

Type: Object Default value:

{ 'REQUESTS' : [ 'requests' , 'gzipRequests' , 'postRequests' , 'httpsRequests' , 'notFound' , 'multipleRequests' , 'maxRequestsPerDomain' , 'domains' , 'medianRequestsPerDomain' , 'redirects' , 'redirectsTime' , 'smallestResponse' , 'biggestResponse' , 'smallestLatency' , 'biggestLatency' , 'medianResponse' , 'medianLatency' , 'assetsNotGzipped' , 'assetsWithQueryString' , 'smallImages' ], 'TIMINGS' : [ 'timeToFirstByte' , 'timeToLastByte' , 'timeToFirstCss' , 'timeToFirstJs' , 'timeToFirstImage' , 'fastestResponse' , 'slowestResponse' , 'onDOMReadyTime' , 'onDOMReadyTimeEnd' , 'windowOnLoadTime' , 'windowOnLoadTimeEnd' , 'httpTrafficCompleted' , 'timeBackend' , 'timeFrontend' ], 'HTML' : [ 'bodyHTMLSize' , 'iframesCount' , 'imagesWithoutDimensions' , 'commentsSize' , 'hiddenContentSize' , 'whiteSpacesSize' , 'DOMelementsCount' , 'DOMelementMaxDepth' , 'nodesWithInlineCSS' , 'foo' ], 'JAVASCRIPT' : [ 'eventsBound' , 'documentWriteCalls' , 'evalCalls' , 'jsErrors' , 'consoleMessages' , 'windowAlerts' , 'windowConfirms' , 'windowPrompts' , 'globalVariables' , 'localStorageEntries' , 'ajaxRequests' ], 'DOM' : [ 'DOMqueries' , 'DOMqueriesById' , 'DOMqueriesByClassName' , 'DOMqueriesByTagName' , 'DOMqueriesByQuerySelectorAll' , 'DOMinserts' , 'DOMqueriesDuplicated' ], 'HEADERS' : [ 'headersCount' , 'headersSentCount' , 'headersRecvCount' , 'headersSize' , 'headersSentSize' , 'headersRecvSize' ], 'CACHING' : [ 'cacheHits' , 'cacheMisses' , 'cachePasses' , 'cachingNotSpecified' , 'cachingTooShort' , 'cachingDisabled' ], 'COOKIES' : [ 'cookiesSent' , 'cookiesRecv' , 'domainsWithCookies' , 'documentCookiesLength' , 'documentCookiesCount' ], 'COUNTS & SIZES' : [ 'contentLength' , 'bodySize' , 'htmlSize' , 'htmlCount' , 'cssSize' , 'cssCount' , 'jsSize' , 'jsCount' , 'jsonSize' , 'jsonCount' , 'imageSize' , 'imageCount' , 'webfontSize' , 'webfontCount' , 'base64Size' , 'base64Count' , 'otherCount' , 'otherSize' ], 'JQUERY' : [ 'jQueryOnDOMReadyFunctions' , 'jQuerySizzleCalls' ] }

An object that represents the metrics grouping rendered inside of the generated index.html . You can set up your grouping by just passing another object to this option.

Example:

phantomas : { grunt : { options : { indexPath : './phantomas/' , options : { 'timeout' : 30 }, url : 'http://gruntjs.com/' , group : { 'foo' : [ 'cookiesSent' ] } } } }

This configuration will lead to a rather empty looking rendered index.html . :) Additionally you will be informed, which metrics you missed during the build process.

Output for example:

CHECKING FOR NOT DISPLAYED METRICS. >> You are currently not displaying the following metrics: >> requests, gzipRequests, postRequests, httpsRequests, notFound, timeToFirstByte, timeToLastByte, bodySize, contentLength, ajaxRequests, htmlCount, htmlSize, cssCount, cssSize, jsCount, jsSize, jsonCount, jsonSize, imageCount, imageSize, webfontCount, webfontSize, base64Count, base64Size, otherCount, otherSize, cacheHits, cacheMisses, cachePasses, cachingNotSpecified, cachingTooShort, cachingDisabled, consoleMessages, domains, maxRequestsPerDomain, medianRequestsPerDomain, DOMqueries, DOMqueriesById, DOMqueriesByClassName, DOMqueriesByTagName, DOMqueriesByQuerySelectorAll, DOMinserts, DOMqueriesDuplicated, eventsBound, headersCount, headersSentCount, headersRecvCount, headersSize, headersSentSize, headersRecvSize, documentWriteCalls, evalCalls, jQueryOnDOMReadyFunctions, jQuerySizzleCalls, jsErrors, redirects, redirectsTime, assetsNotGzipped, assetsWithQueryString, smallImages, multipleRequests, timeToFirstCss, timeToFirstJs, timeToFirstImage, on DOMReadyTime, on DOMReadyTimeEnd, windowOnLoadTime, windowOnLoadTimeEnd, timeBackend, timeFrontend, httpTrafficCompleted, windowAlerts, windowConfirms, windowPrompts, cookiesRecv, domainsWithCookies, documentCookiesLength, documentCookiesCount, bodyHTMLSize, iframesCount, imagesWithoutDimensions, commentsSize, hiddenContentSize, whiteSpacesSize, DOMelementsCount, DOMelementMaxDepth, nodesWithInlineCSS, globalVariables, localStorageEntries, smallestResponse, biggestResponse, fastestResponse, slowestResponse, smallestLatency, biggestLatency, medianResponse, medianLatency

Type: String Default value: http://gruntjs.com/

A string value that represents the url of the site, which will be analyzed by phantomas .

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to fetch metrics of http://gruntjs.com and render the visualized metrics at ./phantomas .

grunt.initConfig({ phantomas : { yourSite : {} } });

Grunt task options

In this example, custom options are used to fetch metrics of http://yoursite.com and render the visualized metrics at ./yoursite/ .

grunt.initConfig( { phantomas : { yourSite : { options : { additionalStylesheet : '/Users/foo/bar/custom.css' , assertions : { 'assetsWithQueryString' : 3 , 'biggestLatency' : 1400 , 'bodyHTMLSize' : 10500 , 'commentsSize' : 55 , 'consoleMessages' : 0 , 'hiddenContentSize' : 65 , 'jsErrors' : 0 , 'gzipRequests' : 8 , 'medianResponse' : 400 , 'nodesWithInlineCSS' : 0 , 'requests' : 30 , 'timeToFirstImage' : 1100 , 'DOMelementsCount' : 200 , 'DOMqueries' : 10 }, indexPath : './yoursite/' , url : 'http://yoursite.com/' , numberOfRuns : 10 } } } } );

Output options

Build ui

grunt.initConfig( { phantomas : { yoursite : { options : { indexPath : './phantomas/' , options : { 'timeout' : 30 }, url : 'http://gruntjs.com/' } } } }

Export JSON data only

grunt.initConfig( { phantomas : { yoursite : { options : { buildUi : false , output : 'json' , indexPath : './phantomas/' , options : { 'timeout' : 30 }, url : 'http://gruntjs.com/' } } } }

Export CSV data only

grunt.initConfig( { phantomas : { yoursite : { options : { buildUi : false , output : 'csv' , indexPath : './phantomas/' , options : { 'timeout' : 30 }, url : 'http://gruntjs.com/' } } } }

Phantomas options

In this example, the phantomas option is used to set phantomas execution parameters. In this case all external script except the defined ones are blocked by phantomas , what can become really handy, when dealing with a lot of third party scripts that influence your site performance. Additionally phantomas will wait 30 seconds for all resources to be loaded until it quits with the timeout status code 252.

grunt.initConfig( { phantomas : { yourSite : { options : { indexPath : './yoursite/' , options : { 'allow-domain' : 'cdn.yoursite.com.br,ajax.googleapis.com' , 'no-externals' : true , 'timeout' : 30 }, url : 'http://yoursite.com' } } } } );

Troubleshooting

By default, the experimental film-strip option is true. If the grunt phantomas command fails, try setting the film strip option to false:

grunt.initConfig( { phantomas : { yourSite : { options : { indexPath : './yoursite/' , options : { 'film-strip' : false }, url : 'http://yoursite.com' } } } } );

Tracking history in CI

To track history in Travis CI, use the caching option to cache the indexPath folder.

Formatters are not supported as options for Phantomas, because they are not implemented in the CommonJS version of Phantomas.

Donating

Support this project and others by stefanjudis via gittip.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

To make sure tests are passing and coding style is in a good shape please run grunt test before applying changes.

Release History

