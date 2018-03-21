A grunt plugin based on Penthouse that extracts critical path css to increase page speed rendering

Getting Started

Install the plugin

npm install grunt-penthouse --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-penthouse' );

Configure the Grunt task

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named penthouse to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

Example

grunt.initConfig({ penthouse : { extract : { outfile : '.tmp/out.css' , css : './dist/css/full.css' , url : 'http://localhost:9000' , width : 1300 , height : 900 , skipErrors : false }, }, });

See the setup in the Gruntfile for this plugin for an example setup of how one can use this plugin with the connect plugin to automatically extract critical css as a step in an automatic build process.

Other tips

The resulting css file needs to be embedded in the head of the html files you are serving to your clients. This can either be done dynamically at runtime (e.g. include in your index.php file), or as a part of your build process - building it into your html files. One plugin that can help you achieve this is the grunt-codekit plugin

See its README for an example on how to achieve this.

