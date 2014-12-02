openbase logo
grunt-patternprimer

by Sebastian Golasch
0.1.2 (see all)

Grunting grunts with grunt & serving a pattern catalogue

Readme

grunt-patternprimer v0.1.1 Build Status devDependency Status

Grunt enabled port of adactios Pattern-Primer

What?!

As stated in the original docs:

Create little snippets of markup and save them to the "patterns folder." The pattern primer will generate a list of all the patterns in that folder. You will see the pattern rendered as HTML. You will also get the source displayed in a textarea.

Check also the related Blog Post & example from Jeremy.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-patternprimer --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-patternprimer');

Patternprimer task

Run this task with the grunt patternprimer command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Options

wwwroot

Type: String
Default: public

This is the Place all your HTML extracts (the pattern files) live it is relative to the <root> folder of your project.

css

Type: Array
Default: ['global.css']

Array with all the css files you that should be loaded in the parttern primer.

Note: You can also specify remote ressources like http://my.domain.com/style.css. They will be downloaded and stored locally in case of a snapshot. Does not work with ressorces from https sites.

dest

Type: String
Default: docs

Specifies the destination of the pattern files when running a snapshot build and/or running the live server.

ports

Type: Array
Default: [7020, 7030]

Ports that should be used when running the live server. The first index of that array will be used to serve the contents of the patterns folder live, the second port will be used to serve your last snapshot build (if one exists).

src

Type: String Default: public/patterns

The location of your pattern catalogue, this source will be used to deliver the pattern catalogue from the live server and to generate snapshots from it.

snapshot

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Determines if a live server should be fired up, or if the output ends up in the via dest configured snapshot directory.

index

Type: Boolean String Default: false

Define your own index template for the patterns. Should be a file ending with the .html extension. Please omit the closing </body> and </html> tags, they will be added autmagically.

Usage examples

Live delivery

This configuration will start a live server that servers your pattern catalogue on port 7020.

// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
  patternprimer: {
    my_target: {
      ports: [7020],
      src: 'public/patterns',
      wwwroot: 'public',
      css: ['global.css']      
    }
  }
});

Creating snapshots

This configuration will not spin a live server, instead will save your catalogue (for static access) in the dest folder:

// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
  patternprimer: {
    my_target: {
      wwwroot: 'public',
      css: ['global.css'],
      dest: 'docs',
      snapshot: true
    }
  }
});

Getting it all together

This configuration (my favourite) will enable you to run a live server & do snapshotting by specifying the task from the cmd.

grunt patternprimer:live will spin up the servers to deliver the live catalogue & the last snapshotted version.

grunt patternprimer:snapshot will generate and save a new snapshot.

// Project configuration.
grunt.initConfig({
  patternprimer: {
    options: {
      wwwroot: 'public',
      css: ['global.css'],
      dest: 'docs'
    },
    live: {
      ports: [7020, 7030],
      src: 'public/patterns',
    },
    snapshot: {
      snapshot: true
    }
  }
});

Need some Sass?

Including Sass into my config enabled me to start creating a master library of client style guides, which is very helpful when working with remote/new developers on a project.

Sass included version stevebritton Pattern-Primer

Release History

  • 2014-12-03 v0.1.2
  • 2014-03-04 v0.1.1 Added remote css & fixed #3
  • 2013-11-25   v0.1.0   Initial release.

