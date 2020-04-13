Grunt plugin for parker, a stylesheet analysis tool.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-parker --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-parker');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
parker to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
parker: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
});
Type:
Array (metric names)
Default value:
false
An array of the metrics to use in parker.
By default, grunt-parker use all available metrics.
By now, grunt-parker accepts the following metrics :
TotalStylesheets
TotalStylesheetSize
TotalRules
TotalSelectors
TotalIdentifiers
TotalDeclarations
SelectorsPerRule
IdentifiersPerSelector
SpecificityPerSelector
TopSelectorSpecificity
TopSelectorSpecificitySelector
TotalIdSelectors
TotalUniqueColours
UniqueColours
TotalImportantKeywords
TotalMediaQueries
MediaQueries
Type:
String (file path)
Default value:
false
A file path to log the reported results, in markdown format.
If
false is given, the file will not be written.
Note: using a file as output will silence the console output.
Type:
String
Default value:
Grunt Parker Report
When logging the reported results to file, use this as title of the markdown document.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When logging the reported results to file, use colophon and timestamp as footer of the markdown document.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
When enabled, if you launch your grunt-packer task from a folder containing a
package.json file (like 99% of use cases), grunt-packer will use some of the package's informations to make the report file a little more informative (use project's name as title, show version and description, links to the homepage…).
In this example, the default options are used to shows the results of the parker analysis for the given files.
grunt.initConfig({
parker: {
options: {},
src: [
'test/*.css'
],
},
});
In this example, custom options are used to shows the results of the parker analysis for the given files, with only the four given metrics, and write the results on a file named
report.md
grunt.initConfig({
parker: {
options: {
metrics: [
"TotalRules",
"TotalSelectors",
"TotalIdentifiers",
"TotalDeclarations"
],
file: "report.md",
colophon: true,
usePackage: true
},
src: [
'test/*.css'
]
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style.
Lint and test your code using Grunt.