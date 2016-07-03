openbase logo
gp

grunt-parallelize

by Teppei Sato
1.1.7 (see all)

Make your task parallel.

Readme

grunt-parallelize

Make your task parallel.

NPM version Node.js version support build status Dependency Status MIT License

This plugin divides src files of your task and executes them in parallel.

If your task has too many src files and it's CPU intensive like JSHint, this plugin reduces your build time significantly.

Before (36sec to jshint 1640 files)

Before

Parallelize! (14sec to jshint 1640 files by 4 parallel)

Parallelize!

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide. Then you can install this plugin to your project with:

$ npm install grunt-parallelize --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-parallelize');

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named parallelize to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  jshint: {
    all: {
      src: './**/*.js'
    }
  },
  parallelize: {
    jshint: {
      // Run jshint:all task with 2 child processes in parallel.
      all: 2
    },
  },
});

And just prefix parallelize: to your task name.

# Normal single process
$ grunt jshint:all
Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task
>> 101 files lint free.

Done, without errors.

# Parallelize!
$ grunt parallelize:jshint:all
Running "parallelize:jshint:all" (parallelize) task
    
    Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task
    >> 51 files lint free.
    
    Done, without errors.
    
    Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task
    >> 50 files lint free.
    
    Done, without errors.
    
Done, without errors.

Why grunt-parallelize?

There are concurrent or parallel processing grunt plugins like grunt-concurrent or grunt-parallel. They execute different tasks in parallel, but this plugin divides a task into multi processes.

Configuration

Options

options.processes

Type: Number

A number of processes.

This is equivalent with the above.

  parallelize: {
    options: {
      processes: 2
    },
    jshint: {
      all: true
    },
  },

Files format

grunt-parallelize supports all Grunt standard files formats.

Only src

If only src is specified, the src files are devided per each process.

grunt.initConfig({
  jshint: {
    all: {
      src: ['src/1.js', 'src/2.js', 'src/3.js']
    }
  },
  parallelize: {
    jshint: {
      all: 2
    },
  },
});

=> parallelized as:

  • Process 1: src/1.js and src/2.js
  • Process 2: src/3.js

Both src and dest

If dest is specified, the dest files are devided per each process.

grunt.initConfig({
  concat: {
    all: {
      files: [
        {src: ['src/1.js', 'src/2.js'], dest: 'dest/1.js'},
        {src: ['src/3.js', 'src/4.js'], dest: 'dest/2.js'},
        {src: ['src/5.js'], dest: 'dest/3.js'},
      ],
    }
  },
  parallelize: {
    jshint: {
      all: 2
    },
  },
});

=> parallelized as:

  • Process 1: dest/1.js (including 'src/1.js' and 'src/2.js') and dest/2.js (including 'src/3.js' and 'src/4.js')
  • Process 2: dest/3.js (including 'src/5.js')

Thanks

This plugin is inspired by sindresorhus's grunt-concurrent. Thanks!

Changelog

  • 2016-04-08 v1.1.7 Fix peerDependencies #31
  • 2016-04-07 v1.1.6 Use grunt@1 for internal test #30
  • 2016-03-21 v1.1.5 Update dependencies
  • 2016-03-16 v1.1.4 Support grunt@v1.0.0 #24
  • 2015-11-05 v1.1.3 Cleanup tmp files #21
  • 2015-11-05 v1.1.2 Change internal file format #22
  • 2015-11-05 v1.1.1 Update deps #20
  • 2015-03-23 v1.1.0 Support all file formats and dest. Fix ENAMETOOLONG #13
  • 2015-02-07 v1.0.1 Update dependencies, test with Node.js v0.12
  • 2013-12-23 v1.0.0 Update dependencies
  • 2013-11-22 v0.1.1 Replace deprecated grunt.util methods in grunt-0.4.2
  • 2013-09-09 v0.1.0 First release

License

MIT License: Teppei Sato <teppeis@gmail.com>

