Make your task parallel.
This plugin divides src files of your task and executes them in parallel.
If your task has too many src files and it's CPU intensive like JSHint, this plugin reduces your build time significantly.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide. Then you can install this plugin to your project with:
$ npm install grunt-parallelize --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-parallelize');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
parallelize to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
all: {
src: './**/*.js'
}
},
parallelize: {
jshint: {
// Run jshint:all task with 2 child processes in parallel.
all: 2
},
},
});
And just prefix
parallelize: to your task name.
# Normal single process
$ grunt jshint:all
Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task
>> 101 files lint free.
Done, without errors.
# Parallelize!
$ grunt parallelize:jshint:all
Running "parallelize:jshint:all" (parallelize) task
Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task
>> 51 files lint free.
Done, without errors.
Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task
>> 50 files lint free.
Done, without errors.
Done, without errors.
There are concurrent or parallel processing grunt plugins like grunt-concurrent or grunt-parallel. They execute different tasks in parallel, but this plugin divides a task into multi processes.
Type:
Number
A number of processes.
This is equivalent with the above.
parallelize: {
options: {
processes: 2
},
jshint: {
all: true
},
},
grunt-parallelize supports all Grunt standard files formats.
src
If only
src is specified, the src files are devided per each process.
grunt.initConfig({
jshint: {
all: {
src: ['src/1.js', 'src/2.js', 'src/3.js']
}
},
parallelize: {
jshint: {
all: 2
},
},
});
=> parallelized as:
src/1.js and
src/2.js
src/3.js
src and
dest
If
dest is specified, the dest files are devided per each process.
grunt.initConfig({
concat: {
all: {
files: [
{src: ['src/1.js', 'src/2.js'], dest: 'dest/1.js'},
{src: ['src/3.js', 'src/4.js'], dest: 'dest/2.js'},
{src: ['src/5.js'], dest: 'dest/3.js'},
],
}
},
parallelize: {
jshint: {
all: 2
},
},
});
=> parallelized as:
dest/1.js (including 'src/1.js' and 'src/2.js') and
dest/2.js (including 'src/3.js' and 'src/4.js')
dest/3.js (including 'src/5.js')
This plugin is inspired by sindresorhus's grunt-concurrent. Thanks!
dest. Fix ENAMETOOLONG #13
MIT License: Teppei Sato <teppeis@gmail.com>