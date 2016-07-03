Make your task parallel.

This plugin divides src files of your task and executes them in parallel.

If your task has too many src files and it's CPU intensive like JSHint, this plugin reduces your build time significantly.

Before (36sec to jshint 1640 files)

Parallelize! (14sec to jshint 1640 files by 4 parallel)

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide. Then you can install this plugin to your project with:

npm install grunt-parallelize --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-parallelize' );

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named parallelize to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ jshint : { all : { src : './**/*.js' } }, parallelize : { jshint : { all : 2 }, }, });

And just prefix parallelize: to your task name.

Normal single process grunt jshint:all Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task > 101 files lint free. Done, without errors. Parallelize! grunt parallelize:jshint:all Running "parallelize:jshint:all" (parallelize) task Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task >> 51 files lint free. Done, without errors. Running "jshint:all" (jshint) task >> 50 files lint free. Done, without errors. Done, without errors.

Why grunt-parallelize?

There are concurrent or parallel processing grunt plugins like grunt-concurrent or grunt-parallel. They execute different tasks in parallel, but this plugin divides a task into multi processes.

Configuration

Options

Type: Number

A number of processes.

This is equivalent with the above.

parallelize: { options : { processes : 2 }, jshint : { all : true }, },

Files format

grunt-parallelize supports all Grunt standard files formats.

Only src

If only src is specified, the src files are devided per each process.

grunt.initConfig({ jshint : { all : { src : [ 'src/1.js' , 'src/2.js' , 'src/3.js' ] } }, parallelize : { jshint : { all : 2 }, }, });

=> parallelized as:

Process 1: src/1.js and src/2.js

and Process 2: src/3.js

Both src and dest

If dest is specified, the dest files are devided per each process.

grunt.initConfig({ concat : { all : { files : [ { src : [ 'src/1.js' , 'src/2.js' ], dest : 'dest/1.js' }, { src : [ 'src/3.js' , 'src/4.js' ], dest : 'dest/2.js' }, { src : [ 'src/5.js' ], dest : 'dest/3.js' }, ], } }, parallelize : { jshint : { all : 2 }, }, });

=> parallelized as:

Process 1: dest/1.js (including 'src/1.js' and 'src/2.js') and dest/2.js (including 'src/3.js' and 'src/4.js')

(including 'src/1.js' and 'src/2.js') and (including 'src/3.js' and 'src/4.js') Process 2: dest/3.js (including 'src/5.js')

Thanks

This plugin is inspired by sindresorhus's grunt-concurrent. Thanks!

Changelog

2016-04-08 v1.1.7 Fix peerDependencies #31

2016-04-07 v1.1.6 Use grunt@1 for internal test #30

2016-03-21 v1.1.5 Update dependencies

2016-03-16 v1.1.4 Support grunt@v1.0.0 #24

2015-11-05 v1.1.3 Cleanup tmp files #21

2015-11-05 v1.1.2 Change internal file format #22

2015-11-05 v1.1.1 Update deps #20

2015-03-23 v1.1.0 Support all file formats and dest . Fix ENAMETOOLONG #13

. Fix ENAMETOOLONG #13 2015-02-07 v1.0.1 Update dependencies, test with Node.js v0.12

2013-12-23 v1.0.0 Update dependencies

2013-11-22 v0.1.1 Replace deprecated grunt.util methods in grunt-0.4.2

2013-09-09 v0.1.0 First release

License

MIT License: Teppei Sato <teppeis@gmail.com>