Capture website screenshots using
pageres
Issues should be opened on the pageres issue tracker.
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-pageres
Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);
grunt.initConfig({
pageres: {
screenshot: {
options: {
urls: 'https://sindresorhus.com',
sizes: [
'1200x800',
'800x600'
],
dest: 'dist'
}
},
multipleUrls: {
options: {
urls: [
'https://sindresorhus.com',
'https://google.com'
],
sizes: [
'800x1000',
'400x1000'
],
dest: 'dist',
crop: true
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['pageres']);
Required
Type:
string | string[]
One or more URLs or local paths to the websites you want to screenshot.
Required
Type:
string[]
Use a
<width>x<height> notation or a keyword.
A keyword is a version of a device from this list. You can also pass in the
w3counter keyword to use the ten most popular resolutions from w3counter.
Required
Type:
string
Destination directory.
Type:
number (seconds)
Default:
0
Delay capturing the screenshot.
Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.
Type:
number (seconds)
Default:
60
Number of seconds after which the request is aborted.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Crop to the set height.
Type:
string
Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.
Type:
string
Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.
Type:
Array<string | Object>
A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object.
Tip: Go to the website you want a cookie for and copy-paste it from DevTools.
Type:
string
Define a customized filename using templating.
For example
{{date}} - {{url}}-{{size}}{{crop}}.
Available variables:
url: The URL in slugified form, eg.
http://yeoman.io/blog/ becomes
yeoman.io!blog
size: Specified size, eg.
1024x1000
width: Width of the specified size, eg.
1024
height: Height of the specified size, eg.
1000
crop: Outputs
-cropped when the crop option is true
date: The current date (Y-M-d), eg. 2015-05-18
time: The current time (h-m-s), eg. 21-15-11
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
When a file exists, append an incremental number.
Type:
string
Capture a specific DOM element matching a CSS selector.
Type:
string[]
Hide an array of DOM elements matching CSS selectors.
Type:
string
Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.
Type:
string
Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.
Type:
number
Default:
1
Scale webpage
n times.
Type:
string
Default:
png
Values:
png,
jpg
Image format.
Type:
string
Custom user agent.
Type:
Object
Custom HTTP request headers.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Set background color to
transparent instead of
white if no background is set.
