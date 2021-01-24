Capture website screenshots using pageres

Issues should be opened on the pageres issue tracker.

Using another task runner?

Install

$ npm install

Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ pageres : { screenshot : { options : { urls : 'https://sindresorhus.com' , sizes : [ '1200x800' , '800x600' ], dest : 'dist' } }, multipleUrls : { options : { urls : [ 'https://sindresorhus.com' , 'https://google.com' ], sizes : [ '800x1000' , '400x1000' ], dest : 'dist' , crop : true } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'pageres' ]);

Options

urls

Required

Type: string | string[]

One or more URLs or local paths to the websites you want to screenshot.

sizes

Required

Type: string[]

Use a <width>x<height> notation or a keyword.

A keyword is a version of a device from this list. You can also pass in the w3counter keyword to use the ten most popular resolutions from w3counter.

dest

Required

Type: string

Destination directory.

delay

Type: number (seconds)

Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot.

Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.

timeout

Type: number (seconds)

Default: 60

Number of seconds after which the request is aborted.

crop

Type: boolean

Default: false

Crop to the set height.

css

Type: string

Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.

script

Type: string

Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.

cookies

Type: Array<string | Object>

A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object.

Tip: Go to the website you want a cookie for and copy-paste it from DevTools.

filename

Type: string

Define a customized filename using templating.

For example {{date}} - {{url}}-{{size}}{{crop}} .

Available variables:

url : The URL in slugified form, eg. http://yeoman.io/blog/ becomes yeoman.io!blog

: The URL in slugified form, eg. becomes size : Specified size, eg. 1024x1000

: Specified size, eg. width : Width of the specified size, eg. 1024

: Width of the specified size, eg. height : Height of the specified size, eg. 1000

: Height of the specified size, eg. crop : Outputs -cropped when the crop option is true

: Outputs when the crop option is true date : The current date (Y-M-d), eg. 2015-05-18

: The current date (Y-M-d), eg. 2015-05-18 time : The current time (h-m-s), eg. 21-15-11

incrementalName

Type: boolean

Default: false

When a file exists, append an incremental number.

selector

Type: string

Capture a specific DOM element matching a CSS selector.

hide

Type: string[]

Hide an array of DOM elements matching CSS selectors.

username

Type: string

Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.

password

Type: string

Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.

scale

Type: number

Default: 1

Scale webpage n times.

format

Type: string

Default: png

Values: png , jpg

Image format.

userAgent

Type: string

Custom user agent.

headers

Type: Object

Custom HTTP request headers.

transparent

Type: boolean

Default: false

Set background color to transparent instead of white if no background is set.

