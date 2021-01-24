openbase logo
gp

grunt-pageres

by Sindre Sorhus
4.0.1 (see all)

Capture website screenshots

Overview

Readme

grunt-pageres Build Status

Capture website screenshots using pageres

Issues should be opened on the pageres issue tracker.

Using another task runner?

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-pageres

Note to Linux users: If you get a "No usable sandbox!" error, you need to enable system sandboxing.

Usage

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt);

grunt.initConfig({
    pageres: {
        screenshot: {
            options: {
                urls: 'https://sindresorhus.com',
                sizes: [
                    '1200x800',
                    '800x600'
                ],
                dest: 'dist'
            }
        },
        multipleUrls: {
            options: {
                urls: [
                    'https://sindresorhus.com',
                    'https://google.com'
                ],
                sizes: [
                    '800x1000',
                    '400x1000'
                ],
                dest: 'dist',
                crop: true
            }
        }
    }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['pageres']);

Options

urls

Required
Type: string | string[]

One or more URLs or local paths to the websites you want to screenshot.

sizes

Required
Type: string[]

Use a <width>x<height> notation or a keyword.

A keyword is a version of a device from this list. You can also pass in the w3counter keyword to use the ten most popular resolutions from w3counter.

dest

Required
Type: string

Destination directory.

delay

Type: number (seconds)
Default: 0

Delay capturing the screenshot.

Useful when the site does things after load that you want to capture.

timeout

Type: number (seconds)
Default: 60

Number of seconds after which the request is aborted.

crop

Type: boolean
Default: false

Crop to the set height.

css

Type: string

Apply custom CSS to the webpage. Specify some CSS or the path to a CSS file.

script

Type: string

Apply custom JavaScript to the webpage. Specify some JavaScript or the path to a file.

cookies

Type: Array<string | Object>

A string with the same format as a browser cookie or an object.

Tip: Go to the website you want a cookie for and copy-paste it from DevTools.

filename

Type: string

Define a customized filename using templating.
For example {{date}} - {{url}}-{{size}}{{crop}}.

Available variables:

  • url: The URL in slugified form, eg. http://yeoman.io/blog/ becomes yeoman.io!blog
  • size: Specified size, eg. 1024x1000
  • width: Width of the specified size, eg. 1024
  • height: Height of the specified size, eg. 1000
  • crop: Outputs -cropped when the crop option is true
  • date: The current date (Y-M-d), eg. 2015-05-18
  • time: The current time (h-m-s), eg. 21-15-11

incrementalName

Type: boolean
Default: false

When a file exists, append an incremental number.

selector

Type: string

Capture a specific DOM element matching a CSS selector.

hide

Type: string[]

Hide an array of DOM elements matching CSS selectors.

username

Type: string

Username for authenticating with HTTP auth.

password

Type: string

Password for authenticating with HTTP auth.

scale

Type: number
Default: 1

Scale webpage n times.

format

Type: string
Default: png
Values: png, jpg

Image format.

userAgent

Type: string

Custom user agent.

headers

Type: Object

Custom HTTP request headers.

transparent

Type: boolean
Default: false

Set background color to transparent instead of white if no background is set.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

