Grunt tasks around OpenUI5

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-openui5 --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-openui5' );

Overview

Builds a theme and creates the following files in the dest directory of the specified less file

library.css (regular css)

library-RTL.css (mirrored css for right-to-left support)

library-parameters.json (key-value map of all global less variables)

Options

rootPaths

Type: array of string

Root paths to use for import directives.

This option differs from the parser.paths option.

It is useful if less files are located in separate folders but referenced as they would all be in one.

If rootPaths are provided and a file can not be found, the parser.paths option will be used instead.

parser

Type: object

Options for the less parser ( less.Parser ).

compiler

Type object

Options for the less compiler ( tree.toCss ).

Note: The options sourceMap and cleancss are not supported. An exception will be thrown when used.

Usage Examples

Default Options

grunt.initConfig({ openui5_theme : { library : { files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'lib1' , src : 'my/ui/lib/themes/foo/library.source.less' , dest : 'tmp' } ] } }, });

Creates the following files

tmp/my/ui/lib/themes/foo/library.css

tmp/my/ui/lib/themes/foo/library-RTL.css

tmp/my/ui/lib/themes/foo/library-parameters.json

Custom Options

If import directives are used to import files from other src folders, the root paths should be defined.

The compress option can be used to minify the output css/json.

grunt.initConfig({ openui5 : { options : { rootPaths : [ 'lib1' , 'lib2' ], compiler : { compress : true } }, library : { files : [ { expand : true , cwd : 'lib2' , src : 'my/ui/lib/themes/bar/library.source.less' , dest : 'tmp' } ] } }, });

Creates the following files

tmp/my/ui/lib/themes/bar/library.css

tmp/my/ui/lib/themes/bar/library-RTL.css

tmp/my/ui/lib/themes/bar/library-parameters.json

Overview

Task to merge multiple files into one preload file.

Options

resources

Type: string or array or object

Resources/files that should be used as source for preload files.

Type Result Example String See cwd . 'src' Array Array of string and/or object . [ 'src', { cwd: 'webapp', prefix: 'my/app' } ] Object See cwd , prefix and src { cwd: 'webapp', prefix: 'my/app', src: '**' }

cwd

Type: string

Base/root directory for finding resources.

prefix

Type: string

Default:

Directory namespace prefix that should be prepended to all found paths. This is useful if the source folder structure is not the same as the module namespace.

Example:

{ cwd: 'webapp', prefix: 'my/app' }

webapp/foo.js will be treated as my/app/foo.js instead of foo.js .

src

Type: string or array of string

Default:

[ '** *.fragment.html', '** *.fragment.xml', '** *.view.json', '** *.properties' ]

Glob pattern(s) for finding relevant resources inside cwd . If set, the default patterns will be replaced.

compatVersion

Type: string

Default: edge

Sets the UI5 version used for compatibility mode in the format <major>.<minor> . Use this when building older UI5 releases to ensure full functionality.

Example:

When building for UI5 target version 1.38.x, use compatVersion: '1.38' .

dest

Type: string

Default value: .

Path to the dest folder in which the preload files should be created.

compress

Type: boolean or object

Default value: true

Optional parameter to set compression/minification of the files or to provide additional options.

JavaScript is minified using terser

XML is minified using pretty-data

JSON is parsed for correctness and to remove extra whitespace

An object can be used to provide options.

Provide a terser object with the options. uglifyjs is also supported for backwards compatibility reasons. The given object will be passed to minify (see here for options) and merged with the defaults (see below).

compress: { terser : { output : { comments : /copyright|\(c\)|released under|license|\u00a9/i } } }

components

boolean

Enable auto detection of Components. A preload file will be created for each Component.js file.

components: true

string / array of string

Namespace path(s) to Component(s).

components: 'my/app' , components : [ 'my/app' , 'my/component' ]

object

Map with namespace path to Component as key and object as value.

components: { 'my/app' : { src : [ 'my/app/**' , 'my/app/!ignore.js' ] } }

src

Type: string / array of string

Default: component namespace path + /** (e.g. my/app/** )

Glob pattern(s) for files that should be included into the preload.

Patterns are based on all available resources (see resources).

libraries

See components. Auto mode is looking for library.js files.

Usage Examples

Component

Creates dist/Component-preload.js .

grunt.initConfig({ openui5_preload : { component : { options : { resources : { cwd : 'webapp' , prefix : 'my/app' }, dest : 'dist' }, components : 'my/app' } } });

Library

Creates dist/my/ui/lib/library-preload.json .

grunt.initConfig({ openui5_preload : { library : { options : { resources : 'src' , dest : 'dist' }, libraries : 'my/ui/lib' } } });

Overview

Provides middleware for the grunt-contrib-connect task to run a web server.

This task will configure the connect task target with the same name and invoke it with the provided arguments.

As this task creates it's own middleware, the connect task's base option will not be respected. If you want to modify the middleware, provide a function callback as middleware option (see here). The function will be called after the middleware has been created.

Options

Note: This task provides options on top of the connect task. For general options, see grunt-contrib-connect.

contextpath

Type: string

Default value: /

The contextpath for all middlewares provided by this task.

appresources

Type: array of string

Directories that should be served under the root / path.

Example

appresources: 'webapp'

webapp - dir - index.html

http://localhost/contextpath/dir/index.html

resources

Type: array of string

Directories that should be served under the /resources path.

Example

resources: 'src'

src - my - lib - Button.js

http://localhost/contextpath/resources/my/lib/Button.js

testresources

Type: array of string

Directories that should be served under the /test-resources path.

Example

testresources: 'test'

test - my - lib - Button.html

http://localhost/contextpath/test-resources/my/lib/Button.html

cors

Type: object

Default: null

Configuration for node-cors to enable Cross Origin Resource Sharing (CORS).

Example

cors: { origin : '*' }

proxypath

Type: string

If set, a generic proxy under the specified path will be provided to consume resources from other origins without causing CORS issues.

URL-Format: proxypath/{http|https}/{host}/{path}

Example

proxypath: 'proxy'

http://localhost/contextpath/proxy/http/example.com/foo

proxyOptions

Type: object

Options for connect-openui5 proxy.

lessOptions

Type: object

Options for connect-openui5 less.

Usage Examples

App

This example will run a web server at http://localhost:8000/ .

It serves the webapp directory at root level and the openui5 resources at http://localhost:8000/resources/* .

connect: { server : { options : { port : 8000 } } }, openui5_connect : { server : { options : { appresources : 'webapp' , resources : 'path/to/openui5/resources' } } }

Custom middleware

This example will add custom middleware before (unshift) and after (push) the middlewares created by this task.

connect: { server : { options : { port : 8000 , middleware : function ( connect, options, middlewares ) { middlewares.unshift( function ( req, res, next ) { }); middlewares.push( function ( req, res, next ) { }); return middlewares; } } } }, openui5_connect : { server : { options : { appresources : 'webapp' , resources : 'path/to/openui5/resources' } } }

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Release History

See CHANGELOG.md.