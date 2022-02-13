Grunt tasks around OpenUI5
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.5
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-openui5 --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-openui5');
Builds a theme and creates the following files in the dest directory of the specified less file
Type:
array of
string
Root paths to use for import directives.
This option differs from the
parser.paths option.
It is useful if less files are located in separate folders but referenced as they would all be in one.
If
rootPaths are provided and a file can not be found, the
parser.paths option will be used instead.
Type:
object
Options for the less parser (
less.Parser).
Type
object
Options for the less compiler (
tree.toCss).
Note: The options
sourceMap and
cleancss are not supported. An exception will be thrown when used.
grunt.initConfig({
openui5_theme: {
library: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: 'lib1',
src: 'my/ui/lib/themes/foo/library.source.less',
dest: 'tmp'
}
]
}
},
});
Creates the following files
If import directives are used to import files from other src folders, the root paths should be defined.
The compress option can be used to minify the output css/json.
grunt.initConfig({
openui5: {
options: {
rootPaths: [
'lib1',
'lib2'
],
compiler: {
compress: true
}
},
library: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: 'lib2',
src: 'my/ui/lib/themes/bar/library.source.less',
dest: 'tmp'
}
]
}
},
});
Creates the following files
Task to merge multiple files into one preload file.
Type:
string or
array or
object
Resources/files that should be used as source for preload files.
|Type
|Result
|Example
|String
|See
cwd.
'src'
|Array
|Array of
string and/or
object.
[ 'src', { cwd: 'webapp', prefix: 'my/app' } ]
|Object
|See
cwd,
prefix and
src
{ cwd: 'webapp', prefix: 'my/app', src: '**' }
Type:
string
Base/root directory for finding resources.
Type:
string
Default:
Directory namespace prefix that should be prepended to all found paths. This is useful if the source folder structure is not the same as the module namespace.
Example:
{ cwd: 'webapp', prefix: 'my/app' }
webapp/foo.js will be treated as
my/app/foo.js instead of
foo.js.
Type:
string or
array of
string
Default:
[
'**/*.js',
'**/*.fragment.html',
'**/*.fragment.json',
'**/*.fragment.xml',
'**/*.view.html',
'**/*.view.json',
'**/*.view.xml',
'**/*.properties'
]
Glob pattern(s) for finding relevant resources inside
cwd. If set, the default patterns will be replaced.
Type:
string
Default:
edge
Sets the UI5 version used for compatibility mode in the format
<major>.<minor>. Use this when building older UI5 releases to ensure full functionality.
Example:
When building for UI5 target version 1.38.x, use
compatVersion: '1.38'.
Type:
string
Default value:
.
Path to the dest folder in which the preload files should be created.
Type:
boolean or
object
Default value:
true
Optional parameter to set compression/minification of the files or to provide additional options.
An
object can be used to provide options.
Provide a
terser object with the options.
uglifyjs is also supported for backwards compatibility reasons.
The given object will be passed to
minify (see here for options) and merged with the defaults (see below).
compress: {
terser: {
output: {
comments: /copyright|\(c\)|released under|license|\u00a9/i
}
}
}
boolean
Enable auto detection of Components. A preload file will be created for each
Component.js file.
components: true
string /
array of
string
Namespace path(s) to Component(s).
components: 'my/app',
components: [ 'my/app', 'my/component']
object
Map with namespace path to Component as key and object as value.
components: {
'my/app': {
src: [
'my/app/**',
'my/app/!ignore.js'
]
}
}
Type:
string /
array of
string
Default: component namespace path +
/** (e.g.
my/app/**)
Glob pattern(s) for files that should be included into the preload.
Patterns are based on all available resources (see resources).
See components. Auto mode is looking for
library.js files.
Creates
dist/Component-preload.js.
grunt.initConfig({
openui5_preload: {
component: {
options: {
resources: {
cwd: 'webapp',
prefix: 'my/app'
},
dest: 'dist'
},
components: 'my/app'
}
}
});
Creates
dist/my/ui/lib/library-preload.json.
grunt.initConfig({
openui5_preload: {
library: {
options: {
resources: 'src',
dest: 'dist'
},
libraries: 'my/ui/lib'
}
}
});
Provides middleware for the grunt-contrib-connect task to run a web server.
This task will configure the
connect task target with the same name and invoke it with the provided arguments.
As this task creates it's own middleware, the
connect task's
base option will not be respected. If you want to modify the middleware, provide a function callback as
middleware option (see here). The function will be called after the middleware has been created.
Note: This task provides options on top of the
connecttask. For general options, see grunt-contrib-connect.
Type:
string
Default value:
/
The contextpath for all middlewares provided by this task.
Type:
array of
string
Directories that should be served under the root
/ path.
Example
appresources: 'webapp'
webapp
- dir
- index.html
http://localhost/contextpath/dir/index.html
Type:
array of
string
Directories that should be served under the
/resources path.
Example
resources: 'src'
src
- my
- lib
- Button.js
http://localhost/contextpath/resources/my/lib/Button.js
Type:
array of
string
Directories that should be served under the
/test-resources path.
Example
testresources: 'test'
test
- my
- lib
- Button.html
http://localhost/contextpath/test-resources/my/lib/Button.html
Type:
object
Default:
null
Configuration for node-cors to enable Cross Origin Resource Sharing (CORS).
Example
cors: {
origin: '*'
}
Type:
string
If set, a generic proxy under the specified path will be provided to consume resources from other origins without causing CORS issues.
URL-Format:
proxypath/{http|https}/{host}/{path}
Example
proxypath: 'proxy'
http://localhost/contextpath/proxy/http/example.com/foo
Type:
object
Options for connect-openui5 proxy.
Type:
object
Options for connect-openui5 less.
This example will run a web server at
http://localhost:8000/.
It serves the
webapp directory at root level and the openui5 resources at
http://localhost:8000/resources/*.
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 8000
}
}
},
openui5_connect: {
server: {
options: {
appresources: 'webapp',
resources: 'path/to/openui5/resources'
}
}
}
This example will add custom middleware before (unshift) and after (push) the middlewares created by this task.
connect: {
server: {
options: {
port: 8000,
middleware: function(connect, options, middlewares) {
middlewares.unshift(function(req, res, next) {
// before openui5 middleware
});
middlewares.push(function(req, res, next) {
// after openui5 middleware
});
return middlewares;
}
}
}
},
openui5_connect: {
server: {
options: {
appresources: 'webapp',
resources: 'path/to/openui5/resources'
}
}
}
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
See CHANGELOG.md.