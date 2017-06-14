If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
Once plugin has been installed include it in your
Gruntfile.js
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nunjucks-2-html');
Task targets and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
nunjucks: {
options: {
data: grunt.file.readJSON('data.json'),
paths: 'templates'
},
render: {
files: {
'index.html' : ['index.html']
}
}
}
templates/index.html (relative to the gruntfile) is now compiled with
data.json!
nunjucks: {
options: {
data: grunt.file.readJSON('data.json')
},
render: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: "bundles/",
src: "*.html",
dest: "build/",
ext: ".html"
}
]
}
}
You'll get a set of html files in
build folder.
$ npm test
Read JSON from file using
grunt.file.readJSON or specify object just inside your
Gruntfile.
You should specify a function to construct each data object for every of your templates. Execution context for the function would be a grunt file object. If you specify a data option it would be passed inside the function as an argument.
For instance, you could include name of the file inside an every data object
nunjucks: {
options: {
preprocessData: function(data) {
var page = require('path').basename(this.src[0], '.html');
var result = {
page: page,
data: data
};
return result;
},
data: grunt.file.readJSON('data.json')
},
render: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: "bundles/",
src: "*.html",
dest: "build/",
ext: ".html"
}
]
}
}
You could specify root path for your templates,
paths would be set for nunjucks' configure
You could use nunjucks' environment API to set some global options. Use
configureEnvironment function the same way as
preprocessData.
As the second argument for the function you have nunjucks` instance, so you can do some extra work before rendering. For instance, you can pre-render some string in custom filter or extension.
nunjucks: {
options: {
configureEnvironment: function(env, nunjucks) {
// for instance, let's set a global variable across all templates
env.addGlobal('foo', 'bar');
}
},
render: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: "bundles/",
src: "*.html",
dest: "build/",
ext: ".html"
}
]
}
}
Check out nunjucks' API to know a list of available methods for environment object.
You can use nunjucks' configure API as options for plugin.
If you want different tokens than {{ and the rest for variables, blocks, and comments, you can specify different tokens as the tags option:
nunjucks: {
options: {
tags: {
blockStart: '<%',
blockEnd: '%>',
variableStart: '<$',
variableEnd: '$>',
commentStart: '<#',
commentEnd: '#>'
},
data: grunt.file.readJSON('data.json')
},
render: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
cwd: "bundles/",
src: "*.html",
dest: "build/",
ext: ".html"
}
]
}
}
By default, nunjucks escapes all output. Details
Throw errors when outputting a null/undefined value
Automatically remove trailing newlines from a block/tag
Automatically remove leading whitespace from a block/tag