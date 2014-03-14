A grunt task to precompile your nunjucks templates easily. Use this in combination with grunt-contrib-watch to automatically precompile your templates on change.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-nunjucks --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nunjucks');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
nunjucks to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
nunjucks: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
})
A real example:
grunt.initConfig({
nunjucks: {
precompile: {
baseDir: 'views/',
src: 'views/*',
dest: 'static/js/templates.js',
options: {
env: require('./nunjucks-environment'),
name: function(filename) {
return 'foo/' + filename;
}
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nunjucks');
Grunt provides several ways to specify file sources and destinations. Read more about how to configure the files here.
This is really powerful when combing with
grunt-contrib-watch.
This will automatically precompile your templates every time one of
them is changed, so you can simply use precompile template in
development too. That makes deployment easier since you're using the
same configuration as production.
watch: {
nunjucks: {
files: 'views/*',
tasks: ['nunjucks']
}
}
Type:
Boolean (default:
false)
Compile each template as a callable function. Use this if you want to compile each template file into a separate js file as a simple callable object.
Type:
nunjucks.Environment
The nunjucks
Environment object to use at compile-time. You need
this if you use extensions or asynchronous filters. See
Precompiling.
Note that this
env only exists so the precompiler can compile code
correctly with your extensions or async filters. You still need to set
up and configure an
env on the client-side. It's recommended that
you isolate your
env configuration into it's own module so it can
load it from multiple places.
Type:
function(filepath: string) (default: filepath)
Define a function to transform each template's filepath into a template name.
These names are used with
nunjucks.render.