A grunt task to precompile your nunjucks templates easily. Use this in combination with grunt-contrib-watch to automatically precompile your templates on change.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-nunjucks --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-nunjucks' );

The "nunjucks" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named nunjucks to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ nunjucks : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

A real example:

grunt.initConfig({ nunjucks : { precompile : { baseDir : 'views/' , src : 'views/*' , dest : 'static/js/templates.js' , options : { env : require ( './nunjucks-environment' ), name : function ( filename ) { return 'foo/' + filename; } } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-nunjucks' );

Grunt provides several ways to specify file sources and destinations. Read more about how to configure the files here.

This is really powerful when combing with grunt-contrib-watch . This will automatically precompile your templates every time one of them is changed, so you can simply use precompile template in development too. That makes deployment easier since you're using the same configuration as production.

watch : { nunjucks : { files: 'views/*' , tasks: [ 'nunjucks' ] } }

Options

Type: Boolean (default: false )

Compile each template as a callable function. Use this if you want to compile each template file into a separate js file as a simple callable object.

Type: nunjucks.Environment

The nunjucks Environment object to use at compile-time. You need this if you use extensions or asynchronous filters. See Precompiling.

Note that this env only exists so the precompiler can compile code correctly with your extensions or async filters. You still need to set up and configure an env on the client-side. It's recommended that you isolate your env configuration into it's own module so it can load it from multiple places.

Type: function(filepath: string) (default: filepath)