openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

grunt-nuget

by spatools
0.3.1 (see all)

Grunt NuGet Interface - Create and publish your NuGet packages using GruntJS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

548

GitHub Stars

22

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-nuget NPM version

Grunt NuGet Interface - Create and publish your NuGet packages using GruntJS.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's gruntfile with: npm install grunt-nuget --save-dev

NOTE : if you are on a unix system, you should install Mono first.

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nuget');

Then specify your config:

grunt.initConfig({

For package creation : (more informations)

    nugetpack: {
        dist: {
            src: 'tests/Package.nuspec',
            dest: 'tests/'
        }
    }

For package publication : (more informations)

    nugetpush: {
        dist: {
            src: 'tests/*.nupkg',
 
            options: {
                apiKey: 'XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX'
            }
        }
    }

For package restore : (more informations)

    nugetrestore: {
        restore: {
            src: 'tests/packages.config',
            dest: 'packages/'
        }
    }

For project update : (more informations)

    nugetupdate: {
        update: {
            src: 'project.sln'
        }
    }

});

In order to avoid specifying your API Key inside your Gruntfile you can use command line task : (more informations)

grunt nugetkey --key=XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX

Release History

  • 0.1.0 Initial Release
  • 0.1.1 Fix issue with OutputDirectory in NuGet Push
  • 0.1.2
    • Update NuGet.exe to version 2.8
    • Add support for csproj files in nugetpack command.
  • 0.1.3
    • Add package restore command
    • Added mono support on platforms other than windows
    • Fix issue when nuget-pack destination directory does not exists
  • 0.1.4
    • Update NuGet.exe to version 2.8.2
    • Fix issue in options parsing.
  • 0.1.5
    • Update NuGet.exe to version 3.2.0
  • 0.1.6
    • Update NuGet.exe to version 3.4.4
    • Add default Source option in push task to allow backward compatibility
  • 0.1.7
    • Update NuGet.exe to version 3.5.0
  • 0.2.0
    • Add task nugetupdate
  • 0.3.0
    • Update NuGet.exe to version 4.1
  • 0.3.1
    • Update NuGet.exe to version 4.7.1

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial