Grunt NuGet Interface - Create and publish your NuGet packages using GruntJS.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's gruntfile with: npm install grunt-nuget --save-dev

NOTE : if you are on a unix system, you should install Mono first.

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-nuget' );

Then specify your config:

grunt.initConfig({

For package creation : (more informations)

nugetpack: { dist : { src : 'tests/Package.nuspec' , dest : 'tests/' } }

For package publication : (more informations)

nugetpush: { dist : { src : 'tests/*.nupkg' , options : { apiKey : 'XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX' } } }

For package restore : (more informations)

nugetrestore: { restore : { src : 'tests/packages.config' , dest : 'packages/' } }

For project update : (more informations)

nugetupdate: { update : { src : 'project.sln' } }

});

In order to avoid specifying your API Key inside your Gruntfile you can use command line task : (more informations)

grunt nugetkey --key=XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX

Release History