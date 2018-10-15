Grunt NuGet Interface - Create and publish your NuGet packages using GruntJS.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-nuget --save-dev
NOTE : if you are on a unix system, you should install Mono first.
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js :
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nuget');
Then specify your config:
grunt.initConfig({
For package creation : (more informations)
nugetpack: {
dist: {
src: 'tests/Package.nuspec',
dest: 'tests/'
}
}
For package publication : (more informations)
nugetpush: {
dist: {
src: 'tests/*.nupkg',
options: {
apiKey: 'XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX'
}
}
}
For package restore : (more informations)
nugetrestore: {
restore: {
src: 'tests/packages.config',
dest: 'packages/'
}
}
For project update : (more informations)
nugetupdate: {
update: {
src: 'project.sln'
}
}
});
In order to avoid specifying your API Key inside your
Gruntfile you can use command line task : (more informations)
grunt nugetkey --key=XXXXXXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXX-XXXXXXXXXXXX
Source option in
push task to allow backward compatibility