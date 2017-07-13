Checks your package.json / npm-shrinkwrap.json against the Node Security (+) API for dependencies with known vulnerabilities.

Getting Started

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins.

Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-nsp --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.initConfig({ nsp : { package : grunt.file.readJSON( 'package.json' ) } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-nsp' );

Options

This package supports the following options.

package (object): The contents of a single package.json file [required]

shrinkwrap (object): The contents of a single npm-shrinkwrap.json file (optional, but is a much more efficient check)

output (string): Adjust the output format to any formatter supported by nsp

Command Line Options

--package Path to a package.json file Example grunt nsp --package ./package.json

--shrinkwrap Path to a npm-shrinkwrap.json file Example grunt nsp --shrinkwrap ./npm-shrinkwrap.json

--output nsp output formatter to use Example grunt nsp --package ./package.json --output summary

License

Copyright (c) 2016 by ^Lift Security Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE -2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

Note: the above text describes the license for the code located in this repository only. Usage of this tool or the API this tool accesses implies acceptance of our terms of service.