npm for the front-end without the cruft.

Use npm as your front-end package manager without making node_modules public.

public. Position your front-end dependencies where you want them in your repository.

Conveniently facilitates tracking your front-end dependencies.

Workflow

Whenever you add a new front-end dependency with npm, add which file should be copied and where to your Gruntfile "npmcopy" config. Then, run grunt npmcopy .

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-npmcopy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-npmcopy' );

Note: have a look at load-grunt-tasks so you can skip this step for all your grunt plugins.

The "npmcopy" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named npmcopy to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ npmcopy : { options : { }, your_target : { } } });

Options

Type: String

Default value: ' node_modules '

srcPrefix will prefix your source locations with the correct folder location.

Type: String

Default value: ''

destPrefix will be used as the prefix for destinations.

Type: Boolean

Default value: false

To help ensure you didn't miss any, report any modules in your package.json that have not been configured to copy at least one file with npmcopy .

Type: Object

Default value: {}

Options to pass to grunt.file.copy when copying the files. See grunt.file.copy

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ npmcopy : { test : { options : { destPrefix : 'test/js' }, files : { 'libs/chai.js' : 'chai/lib/chai.js' , 'mocha/mocha.js' : 'libs/mocha/mocha.js' , 'mocha/mocha.css' : 'libs/mocha/mocha.css' } }, libs : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/js/libs' }, files : { 'jquery.js' : 'jquery/jquery.js' , 'require.js' : 'requirejs/require.js' }, }, plugins : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/js/plugins' }, files : { 'jquery.chosen.js' : 'chosen/public/chosen.js' } }, less : { options : { destPrefix : 'less' }, files : { src : 'bootstrap/less/dropdowns.less' } }, images : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/images' }, files : { 'account/chosen-sprite.png' : 'chosen/public/chosen-sprite.png' , 'account/chosen-sprite@2x.png' : 'chosen/public/chosen-sprite@2x.png' } }, folders : { files : { 'public/js/libs/lodash' : 'lodash' , 'public/js/libs' : 'lodash/dist/lodash.js' } }, glob : { files : { 'public/js/libs/lodash' : 'lodash/dist/*.js' } }, globSrc : { options : { destPrefix : 'public/js/libs' }, src : 'lodash/**/*.js' }, main : { src : 'jquery.minlight:main' , dest : 'public/js/plugins/' } } });

Contributing

Follow the same coding style present in the repo and add tests for any bug fix or feature addition.

See the CONTRIBUTING.md for more info.

License

Copyright (c) Timmy Willison. Licensed under the MIT license.