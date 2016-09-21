This task behaves pretty much like the
npm install command. It can install current project dependencies or specific modules.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-npm-install --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-npm-install');
Unlike with other tasks, you do not need to add a special property to the object passed into
grunt.initConfig(). Instead you need to pass npm module names as arguments to the task.
grunt.registerTask('default', ['npm-install']);
This is how you would configure the task to install the
lodash and
async npm modules.
grunt.registerTask('default', ['npm-install:lodash:async']);
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Updated NPM dependency to version ^3.7.2.
Fixed lint errors and bumped minor version because of NPM breaking changes.
Updated NPM dependency to version ^2.5.1.
Updated NPM dependency to version ~1.4.3.
Initial version