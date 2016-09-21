openbase logo
gni

grunt-npm-install

by Sorin Iclanzan
0.3.1 (see all)

Grunt task to install npm modules.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

grunt-npm-install

This task behaves pretty much like the npm install command. It can install current project dependencies or specific modules.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-npm-install --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-npm-install');

The "npm_install" task

Overview

Unlike with other tasks, you do not need to add a special property to the object passed into grunt.initConfig(). Instead you need to pass npm module names as arguments to the task.

Usage Examples

Installing dependencies

grunt.registerTask('default', ['npm-install']);

Installing specific modules

This is how you would configure the task to install the lodash and async npm modules.

grunt.registerTask('default', ['npm-install:lodash:async']);

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

v0.3.0

Updated NPM dependency to version ^3.7.2.

v0.2.0

Fixed lint errors and bumped minor version because of NPM breaking changes.

v0.1.2

Updated NPM dependency to version ^2.5.1.

v0.1.1

Updated NPM dependency to version ~1.4.3.

v0.1.0

Initial version

