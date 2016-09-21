This task behaves pretty much like the npm install command. It can install current project dependencies or specific modules.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-npm-install --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-npm-install' );

The "npm_install" task

Overview

Unlike with other tasks, you do not need to add a special property to the object passed into grunt.initConfig() . Instead you need to pass npm module names as arguments to the task.

Usage Examples

Installing dependencies

grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'npm-install' ]);

Installing specific modules

This is how you would configure the task to install the lodash and async npm modules.

grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'npm-install:lodash:async' ]);

Initial version