**A set of Grunt tasks for dealing with NPM.
Install npm package, next to your project's
Gruntfile.js file:
npm install grunt-npm --save-dev
Add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-npm');
Show all the files that would be published to NPM. This is useful if you wanna make sure you are not publishing files you don't want to...
'npm-publish': {
options: {
// list of tasks that are required before publishing
requires: ['build'],
// if the workspace is dirty, abort publishing (to avoid publishing local changes)
abortIfDirty: true,
// can also be a function that returns NPM tag (eg. to determine canary/latest tag based on the version)
tag: 'canary'
}
}
Update contributors in
package.json - all developers who commited to the repository, sorted by number of commits. A
.mailmap file can be used to map multiple emails to a single person.
'npm-contributors': {
options: {
file: 'package.json',
commit: true,
commitMessage: 'Update contributors'
}
}