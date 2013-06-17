**A set of Grunt tasks for dealing with NPM.

Installation

Install npm package, next to your project's Gruntfile.js file:

npm install grunt-npm --save-dev

Add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt .loadNpmTasks ( 'grunt-npm' );

Tasks

grunt npm-show (also aliased as show)

Show all the files that would be published to NPM. This is useful if you wanna make sure you are not publishing files you don't want to...

grunt npm-publish (also aliased as publish)

Configuration

'npm-publish' : { options : { requires : [ 'build' ], abortIfDirty : true , tag : 'canary' } }

grunt npm-contributors (also aliased as contributors)

Update contributors in package.json - all developers who commited to the repository, sorted by number of commits. A .mailmap file can be used to map multiple emails to a single person.

Configuration