Automatic desktop notifications for Grunt errors and warnings. Supports OS X, Windows, Linux.
|OS
|Tool
|Screenshots
|OS X
|OS X Notification Center
|OS X
|Growl for Mac
|Windows 8
|Windows 8 notifications
|Windows
|Growl for Windows
|Windows
|Snarl
|Linux
|Notify-Send
This plugin recommends Grunt
0.4.1 or newer.
npm install grunt-notify --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-notify');
That's all you need for automatic notifications.
If you want change the automatic messaging configure a task called
notify_hooks.
grunt.initConfig({
// This is optional!
notify_hooks: {
options: {
enabled: true,
max_jshint_notifications: 5, // maximum number of notifications from jshint output
title: "Project Name", // defaults to the name in package.json, or will use project directory's name
success: false, // whether successful grunt executions should be notified automatically
duration: 3 // the duration of notification in seconds, for `notify-send only
}
}
});
// Load the task
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-notify');
// This is required if you use any options.
grunt.task.run('notify_hooks');
Sometimes you want to show messages like "Uglify complete" or "Project Deployed" - that's easy to do too.
|Custom Message - Grunt
|Custom Message - Notification Center
|Custom Message - Notify-Send
grunt.initConfig({
notify: {
task_name: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
}
},
watch: {
options: {
title: 'Task Complete', // optional
message: 'SASS and Uglify finished running', //required
}
},
server: {
options: {
message: 'Server is ready!'
}
}
}
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-notify');
// simplified example
grunt.registerTask('server', [
'uglify',
'sass',
'server',
'notify:server'
]);
title optional Notification title
message required Notification message
Run
grunt to lint and run the tests.
Support Included.
If you are using OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion or newer a notification system is built in, but Apple does not provide a notification API that Node can access. Only code written in Objective C and signed in XCode can access it. This is not very friendly for Node users so we are using the tiny signed MIT-licensed native application Terminal Notifier from Eloy Durán. I've changed the default icon which is owned by Apple to the Grunt logo.
Requires growlnotify for OS X.
Install growlnotify from the Growl Downloads Page. This will install in
/usr/local/bin/growlnotify.
Included with Snarl.
If you have downloaded and installed Snarl from Snarl's web site you'll have the commandline tool heysnarl as well.
Requires growlnotify for Windows.
Install growlnotify from the growlnotify Page.
Nothing to install.
Create a pull request!
Nothing to install.
I created an Ubuntu virtual machine and it had
notify-send in the path.
I don't use Linux frequently so I don't know if this utility is available for other distros.
notify-send has an addition
duration option which takes a number seconds. The default is 3 seconds.
Duration doesn't work natively on some versions of Ubuntu.
Here is a fix: http://askubuntu.com/questions/128474/how-to-customize-on-screen-notifications
Not supported yet.
Chrome has a notification system but I'm not sure if it's possible to use from a command-line Node app. Somebody could probably create a Chrome Plugin helper for this.
Run
grunt -v (for
verbose mode) to show
grunt-notify debug messages. It will tell you what notification system
it thinks it can use. Create an issue and I'll look into it asap.
Hi! Thanks for checking out this project! My name is Dylan Greene. When not overwhelmed with my two young kids I enjoy contributing to the open source community. I'm also a tech lead at Opower.
Here's some of my other Node projects:
|Name
|Description
|npm Downloads
space‑hogs
|Discover surprisingly large directories from the command line
npm‑check
|Check for outdated, incorrect, and unused dependencies.
shortid
|Amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique id generator.
rss
|RSS feed generator. Add RSS feeds to any project. Supports enclosures and GeoRSS.
grunt‑prompt
|Interactive prompt for your Grunt config using console checkboxes, text input with filtering, password fields.
xml
|Fast and simple xml generator. Supports attributes, CDATA, etc. Includes tests and examples.
changelog
|Command line tool (and Node module) that generates a changelog in color output, markdown, or json for modules in npmjs.org's registry as well as any public github.com repo.
grunt‑attention
|Display attention-grabbing messages in the terminal
observatory
|Beautiful UI for showing tasks running on the command line.
anthology
|Module information and stats for any @npmjs user
grunt‑cat
|Echo a file to the terminal. Works with text, figlets, ascii art, and full-color ansi.
This list was generated using anthology.
Copyright (c) 2016 Dylan Greene, contributors.
Released under the MIT license.
Screenshots are CC BY-SA (Attribution-ShareAlike).
Generated using grunt-readme with grunt-templates-dylang on Sunday, February 28, 2016.
_To make changes to this document look in
/templates/readme/