Automatic desktop notifications for Grunt errors and warnings. Supports OS X, Windows, Linux.

Getting Started

This plugin recommends Grunt 0.4.1 or newer.

Installing

npm install grunt-notify --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-notify' );

That's all you need for automatic notifications.

Notify_Hooks Options

If you want change the automatic messaging configure a task called notify_hooks .

grunt.initConfig({ notify_hooks : { options : { enabled : true , max_jshint_notifications : 5 , title : "Project Name" , success : false , duration : 3 } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-notify' ); grunt.task.run( 'notify_hooks' );

Showing Specific Notifications

Sometimes you want to show messages like "Uglify complete" or "Project Deployed" - that's easy to do too.

Custom Message - Grunt

Custom Message - Notification Center

Custom Message - Notify-Send

grunt.initConfig({ notify : { task_name : { options : { } }, watch : { options : { title : 'Task Complete' , message : 'SASS and Uglify finished running' , } }, server : { options : { message : 'Server is ready!' } } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-notify' ); grunt.registerTask( 'server' , [ 'uglify' , 'sass' , 'server' , 'notify:server' ]);

Options

title optional Notification title

optional Notification title message required Notification message

Tests

Run grunt to lint and run the tests.

Notification Systems

Mac

OS X Notification System

Support Included.

If you are using OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion or newer a notification system is built in, but Apple does not provide a notification API that Node can access. Only code written in Objective C and signed in XCode can access it. This is not very friendly for Node users so we are using the tiny signed MIT-licensed native application Terminal Notifier from Eloy Durán. I've changed the default icon which is owned by Apple to the Grunt logo.

Growl for OS X

Requires growlnotify for OS X.

Install growlnotify from the Growl Downloads Page. This will install in /usr/local/bin/growlnotify .

Windows

Snarl

Included with Snarl.

If you have downloaded and installed Snarl from Snarl's web site you'll have the commandline tool heysnarl as well.

Growl for Windows

Requires growlnotify for Windows.

Install growlnotify from the growlnotify Page.

Windows 8.1 Notifications

Nothing to install.

Create a pull request!

Linux

Nothing to install.

I created an Ubuntu virtual machine and it had notify-send in the path.

I don't use Linux frequently so I don't know if this utility is available for other distros.

notify-send man page.

notify-send has an addition duration option which takes a number seconds. The default is 3 seconds.

Duration doesn't work natively on some versions of Ubuntu.

Here is a fix: http://askubuntu.com/questions/128474/how-to-customize-on-screen-notifications

Chrome

Not supported yet.

Chrome has a notification system but I'm not sure if it's possible to use from a command-line Node app. Somebody could probably create a Chrome Plugin helper for this.

Notifications aren't showing

Run grunt -v (for verbose mode) to show grunt-notify debug messages. It will tell you what notification system it thinks it can use. Create an issue and I'll look into it asap.

