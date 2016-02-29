openbase logo
grunt-notify

by Dylan Greene
0.4.5 (see all)

Automatic Notifications when Grunt tasks fail.

Readme

grunt-notify Build Status grunt-notify

Automatic desktop notifications for Grunt errors and warnings. Supports OS X, Windows, Linux.

Screenshots

OSToolScreenshots
OS XOS X Notification CenterOS X Notification Center
OS XGrowl for MacGrowl for Mac
Windows 8Windows 8 notificationsWindows 8 Notifications
WindowsGrowl for WindowsGrowl for Windows
WindowsSnarlSnarl
LinuxNotify-SendNotify-Send

Getting Started

This plugin recommends Grunt 0.4.1 or newer.

Installing

npm install grunt-notify --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-notify');

That's all you need for automatic notifications.

Notify_Hooks Options

If you want change the automatic messaging configure a task called notify_hooks.

grunt.initConfig({
  // This is optional!
  notify_hooks: {
    options: {
      enabled: true,
      max_jshint_notifications: 5, // maximum number of notifications from jshint output
      title: "Project Name", // defaults to the name in package.json, or will use project directory's name
      success: false, // whether successful grunt executions should be notified automatically
      duration: 3 // the duration of notification in seconds, for `notify-send only
    }
  }
});

// Load the task
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-notify');

// This is required if you use any options.
grunt.task.run('notify_hooks');

Showing Specific Notifications

Sometimes you want to show messages like "Uglify complete" or "Project Deployed" - that's easy to do too.

Custom Message - Grunt
Custom Message - Grunt
Custom Message - Notification Center
Custom Message - Notification Center
Custom Message - Notify-Send
Custom Message - Notify-Send
grunt.initConfig({
  notify: {
    task_name: {
      options: {
        // Task-specific options go here.
      }
    },
    watch: {
      options: {
        title: 'Task Complete',  // optional
        message: 'SASS and Uglify finished running', //required
      }
    },
    server: {
      options: {
        message: 'Server is ready!'
      }
    }
  }
});

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-notify');

// simplified example
grunt.registerTask('server', [
  'uglify',
  'sass',
  'server',
  'notify:server'
  ]);

Options

  • title optional Notification title
  • message required Notification message

Tests

Run grunt to lint and run the tests.

Notification Systems

Mac

OS X Notification System

Support Included.

If you are using OS X 10.8 Mountain Lion or newer a notification system is built in, but Apple does not provide a notification API that Node can access. Only code written in Objective C and signed in XCode can access it. This is not very friendly for Node users so we are using the tiny signed MIT-licensed native application Terminal Notifier from Eloy Durán. I've changed the default icon which is owned by Apple to the Grunt logo.

Growl for OS X

Requires growlnotify for OS X.

Install growlnotify from the Growl Downloads Page. This will install in /usr/local/bin/growlnotify.

Windows

Snarl

Included with Snarl.

If you have downloaded and installed Snarl from Snarl's web site you'll have the commandline tool heysnarl as well.

Growl for Windows

Requires growlnotify for Windows.

Install growlnotify from the growlnotify Page.

Windows 8.1 Notifications

Nothing to install.

Create a pull request!

Linux

Notify-Send

Nothing to install.

I created an Ubuntu virtual machine and it had notify-send in the path.

I don't use Linux frequently so I don't know if this utility is available for other distros.

notify-send man page.

notify-send has an addition duration option which takes a number seconds. The default is 3 seconds.

Duration doesn't work natively on some versions of Ubuntu.

Here is a fix: http://askubuntu.com/questions/128474/how-to-customize-on-screen-notifications

Chrome

Not supported yet.

Chrome has a notification system but I'm not sure if it's possible to use from a command-line Node app. Somebody could probably create a Chrome Plugin helper for this.

Notifications aren't showing

Run grunt -v (for verbose mode) to show grunt-notify debug messages. It will tell you what notification system it thinks it can use. Create an issue and I'll look into it asap.

About the Author

Hi! Thanks for checking out this project! My name is Dylan Greene. When not overwhelmed with my two young kids I enjoy contributing to the open source community. I'm also a tech lead at Opower. @dylang @dylang

Here's some of my other Node projects:

NameDescriptionnpm Downloads
space‑hogsDiscover surprisingly large directories from the command linespace-hogs
npm‑checkCheck for outdated, incorrect, and unused dependencies.npm-check
shortidAmazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique id generator.shortid
rssRSS feed generator. Add RSS feeds to any project. Supports enclosures and GeoRSS.rss
grunt‑promptInteractive prompt for your Grunt config using console checkboxes, text input with filtering, password fields.grunt-prompt
xmlFast and simple xml generator. Supports attributes, CDATA, etc. Includes tests and examples.xml
changelogCommand line tool (and Node module) that generates a changelog in color output, markdown, or json for modules in npmjs.org's registry as well as any public github.com repo.changelog
grunt‑attentionDisplay attention-grabbing messages in the terminalgrunt-attention
observatoryBeautiful UI for showing tasks running on the command line.observatory
anthologyModule information and stats for any @npmjs useranthology
grunt‑catEcho a file to the terminal. Works with text, figlets, ascii art, and full-color ansi.grunt-cat

This list was generated using anthology.

License

Copyright (c) 2016 Dylan Greene, contributors.

Released under the MIT license.

Screenshots are CC BY-SA (Attribution-ShareAlike).

Generated using grunt-readme with grunt-templates-dylang on Sunday, February 28, 2016. _To make changes to this document look in /templates/readme/

