Run nodemon as a grunt task for easy configuration and integration with the rest of your workflow
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-nodemon --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nodemon');
The minimal usage of grunt-nodemon runs with a
script specified:
nodemon: {
dev: {
script: 'index.js'
}
}
nodemon: {
dev: {
script: 'index.js',
options: {
args: ['dev'],
nodeArgs: ['--debug'],
callback: function (nodemon) {
nodemon.on('log', function (event) {
console.log(event.colour);
});
},
env: {
PORT: '8181'
},
cwd: __dirname,
ignore: ['node_modules/**'],
ext: 'js,coffee',
watch: ['server'],
delay: 1000,
legacyWatch: true
}
},
exec: {
options: {
exec: 'less'
}
}
}
A common use case is to run
nodemon with other tasks concurrently. It is also common to open a browser tab when starting a server, and reload that tab when the server code changes. These workflows can be achieved with the following config, which uses a custom
options.callback function, and grunt-concurrent to run nodemon, node-inspector, and watch in a single terminal tab:
concurrent: {
dev: {
tasks: ['nodemon', 'node-inspector', 'watch'],
options: {
logConcurrentOutput: true
}
}
},
nodemon: {
dev: {
script: 'index.js',
options: {
nodeArgs: ['--debug'],
env: {
PORT: '5455'
},
// omit this property if you aren't serving HTML files and
// don't want to open a browser tab on start
callback: function (nodemon) {
nodemon.on('log', function (event) {
console.log(event.colour);
});
// opens browser on initial server start
nodemon.on('config:update', function () {
// Delay before server listens on port
setTimeout(function() {
require('open')('http://localhost:5455');
}, 1000);
});
// refreshes browser when server reboots
nodemon.on('restart', function () {
// Delay before server listens on port
setTimeout(function() {
require('fs').writeFileSync('.rebooted', 'rebooted');
}, 1000);
});
}
}
}
},
watch: {
server: {
files: ['.rebooted'],
options: {
livereload: true
}
}
}
Note that using the callback config above assumes you have
open installed and are injecting a LiveReload script into your HTML file(s). You can use grunt-inject to inject the LiveReload script.
Type:
String
Script that nodemon runs and restarts when changes are detected.
Type:
Array of
Strings
List of arguments to be passed to your script.
Type:
Array of
Strings
List of arguments to be passed to node. The most common argument is
--debug or
--debug-brk to start a debugging server.
Type:
Function
Default:
function(nodemon) {
// By default the nodemon output is logged
nodemon.on('log', function(event) {
console.log(event.colour);
});
};
Callback which receives the
nodemon object. This can be used to respond to changes in a running app, and then do cool things like LiveReload a web browser when the app restarts. See the nodemon docs for the full list of events you can tap into.
Type:
Array of
String globs Default:
['node_modules/**']
List of ignored files specified by a glob pattern relative to the watched folder. Here is an explanation of how to use the patterns to ignore files.
Type:
String Default:
'js'
String with comma separated file extensions to watch. By default, nodemon watches
.js files.
Type:
Array of
Strings Default:
['.']
List of folders to watch for changes. By default nodemon will traverse sub-directories, so there's no need in explicitly including sub-directories.
Type:
Number Default:
1000
Delay the restart of nodemon by a number of milliseconds when compiling a large amount of files so that the app doesn't needlessly restart after each file is changed.
Type:
Boolean Default:
false
If you wish to force nodemon to start with the legacy watch method. See https://github.com/remy/nodemon/blob/master/faq.md#help-my-changes-arent-being-detected for more details.
Type:
String
The current working directory to run your script from.
Type:
Object
Hash of environment variables to pass to your script.
Type:
String
You can use nodemon to execute a command outside of node. Use this option to specify a command as a string with the argument being the script parameter above. You can read more on exec here.
0.3.0 - Updated to nodemon
1.2.0.
0.2.1 - Updated README on npmjs.org with correct options.
0.2.0 - Updated to nodemon 1.0, added new
callback option.
Breaking changes:
options.file is now
script and is a required property. Some properties were changed to match nodemon:
ignoredFiles ->
ignore,
watchedFolders ->
watch,
delayTime ->
delay,
watchedExtensions ->
ext(now a string) to match nodemon.
0.1.2 -
nodemon can now be listed as a dependency in the package.json and grunt-nodemon will resolve the nodemon.js file's location correctly.
0.1.1 - Added
legacyWatch option thanks to @jonursenbach.
0.1.0 - Removed
debug and
debugBrk options as they are encapsulated by the
nodeArgs option.
Breaking changes:
debug or
debugBrk options will no longer work as expected. They simply need to be added to
nodeArgs.
0.0.10 - Added
nodeArgs option thanks to @eugeneiiim.
0.0.9 - Fixed bug when using
cwd with
ignoredFiles.
0.0.8 - Added error logging for incorrectly installed
nodemon.
0.0.7 - Added
debugBreak option thanks to @bchu.
0.0.6 - Added
env option.
0.0.5 - Added
cwd option.
0.0.4 - Added
nodemon as a proper dependency.
0.0.3 - Uses local version of
nodemon for convenience and versioning.
0.0.2 - Removes
.nodemonignore if it was previously generated and then the
ignoredFiles option is removed.
0.0.1 - Added warning if
nodemon isn't installed as a global module.
0.0.0 - Initial release