Let's you build your NW.js apps for osx, win, and linux with grunt. It will download the prebuilt binaries for a specify version, unpacks it, creates a release folder, create the app.nw file for a specified directory and copys the app.nw file where it belongs.

Issues with the output should be reported on the nw-builder issue tracker.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.1

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-nw-builder --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-nw-builder' );

The "nwjs" task

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ nwjs : { options : { platforms : [ 'win' , 'osx' ], buildDir : './webkitbuilds' , }, src : [ './example/public/**/*' ] }, })

Options

Exactly the same as nw-builder. You have the advantage to configure the files via Grunt.

Manifest Options

platformOverrides

Just like nw-builder you can specify platform-specific manifest values.

{ "name" : "nw-demo" , "version" : "0.1.0" , "main" : "index.html" , "window" : { "frame" : false , "toolbar" : false }, "platformOverrides" : { "win" : { "window" : { "frame" : true } } } }

For more information see nw-builder's Manifest Options.

## Troubleshooting

OSX ulimit

Darwin (OS X kernel) has a low limit for file descriptors (256 per process) by default, so you might get an EMFILE error or an error mentioning "too many open files" if youtry to open more file descriptors than this.

To get around it, run ulimit -n 1024 (or add it to your ~/.bash_profile ). For more information, see henvic/osx-ulimit.

Release History