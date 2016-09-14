Let's you build your NW.js apps for osx, win, and linux with grunt. It will download the prebuilt binaries for a specify version, unpacks it, creates a release folder, create the app.nw file for a specified directory and copys the app.nw file where it belongs.
Issues with the output should be reported on the nw-builder issue tracker.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-nw-builder --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nw-builder');
grunt.initConfig({
nwjs: {
options: {
platforms: ['win','osx'],
buildDir: './webkitbuilds', // Where the build version of my NW.js app is saved
},
src: ['./example/public/**/*'] // Your NW.js app
},
})
Exactly the same as nw-builder. You have the advantage to configure the files via Grunt.
Just like nw-builder you can specify platform-specific manifest values.
{
"name": "nw-demo",
"version": "0.1.0",
"main": "index.html",
"window": {
"frame": false,
"toolbar": false
},
"platformOverrides": {
"win": {
"window": {
"frame": true
}
}
}
}
For more information see nw-builder's Manifest Options.
## Troubleshooting
Darwin (OS X kernel) has a low limit for file descriptors (256 per process) by default, so you might get an
EMFILE error or an error mentioning "too many open files" if youtry to open more file descriptors than this.
To get around it, run
ulimit -n 1024 (or add it to your
~/.bash_profile). For more information, see henvic/osx-ulimit.
flavor option; you can now select any flavor of NW.js, not just
sdk.
2.0.3 Fix for zip option plus some small nw-builder fixes.
2.0.2 Updated Grunt peer dependency
2.0.1 Supporting newer NW.js versions, alpha/beta builds, plus some other small fixes.
1.0.0 64-bit support, improved platform-overrides and no more EMFILE errors. Also, macPlist CFBundleIdentifier is generated from
package.json.
0.3.0 macPlist option improvements (see mllrsohn/nw-builder#96)
0.2.0 Moved logic into a separate module, config options will be backward compatible except
keep_nw is no longer supported
cache, added merge from package.json options for nodewebkit (no need to add configuration to Gruntfile, but stays optional)