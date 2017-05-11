Run node-inspector as a grunt task for easy configuration and integration with the rest of your workflow.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-node-inspector --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-node-inspector');
The minimal usage of node-inspector runs with no options:
'node-inspector': {
dev: {}
}
When this is run, node-inspector will be available at
0.0.0.0:8080.
Here is a config that uses all of the available options for node-inspector:
'node-inspector': {
custom: {
options: {
'web-host': 'localhost',
'web-port': 1337,
'debug-port': 5857,
'save-live-edit': true,
'preload': false,
'hidden': ['node_modules'],
'stack-trace-limit': 4,
}
}
}
To start node-inspector to listen over HTTPS, use the
ssl-key and
ssl-cert options:
'node-inspector': {
custom: {
options: {
'web-host': 'localhost',
'web-port': 1337,
'debug-port': 5857,
'ssl-key': './ssl/key.pem',
'ssl-cert': './ssl/cert.pem'
}
}
}
Type:
Number Default: 8080
Port to host the inspector.
Type:
String Default: '0.0.0.0'
Host to listen on.
Type:
Number Default: 5858
Port to connect to the debugging app.
Type:
Boolean Default: false
Save live edit changes to disk.
Type:
Boolean Default: true
Enables preloading *.js files. Set to
false to speed up startup
Type:
Number Default: 50
Number of stack frames to show on a breakpoint.
Type:
Array Default: []
Array of files to hide from the UI (breakpoints in these files will be ignored).
Type:
String Default: ''
A file containing a valid SSL key for starting inspector listening over HTTPS.
Type:
String Default: ''
A file containing a valid SSL certificate for starting inspector listening over HTTPS.
1.0.0 - Moved to v1 final. Codebase is identical to 0.5.0, so no breaking changes are anticipated.
0.5.0 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^1.1.1.
0.4.2 - Add support for node v5/6. Updated deps.
0.4.1 - Chore release (fix README).
0.4.0 - Changed
--no-preload option to
--preload. Fixed
--hidden option parsing. Added SSL options. Support node v4.
Breaking changes:
options['no-preload'] is now options.preload. If you previously set
no-preload to
true, you should change your gruntfile to set
preload to
false.
0.3.0 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^0.12.3.
0.2.0 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^0.10.0.
0.1.6 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^0.9.0 (compatible with latest Chrome updates).
0.1.5 - Added
--hidden option for hiding certain files/directories.
0.1.3 - Bumped node-inspector version to ~0.7.0, adding
--no-preload option for faster loading.
0.1.2 - Bumped node-inspector version to ~0.6.0, adding the new
--stack-trace-limit option. Allowed node-inspector to be listed as a dependency in a project's package.json instead of forcing it to be in grunt-node-inspector's node_modules folder.
0.1.1 - Bumped node-inspector version to ~0.5.0.
0.1.0 - Added debug-port and save-live-edit options. Renamed port to web-port and host to web-host to match node-inspector cli naming.
Breaking changes:
options.host is now options['web-host'] and options.port is now options['web-port'].
0.0.1 - Initial release