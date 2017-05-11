Run node-inspector as a grunt task for easy configuration and integration with the rest of your workflow.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-node-inspector --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-node-inspector' );

Documentation

Usage

The minimal usage of node-inspector runs with no options:

'node-inspector' : { dev : {} }

When this is run, node-inspector will be available at 0.0.0.0:8080 .

Here is a config that uses all of the available options for node-inspector:

'node-inspector' : { custom : { options : { 'web-host' : 'localhost' , 'web-port' : 1337 , 'debug-port' : 5857 , 'save-live-edit' : true , 'preload' : false , 'hidden' : [ 'node_modules' ], 'stack-trace-limit' : 4 , } } }

To start node-inspector to listen over HTTPS, use the ssl-key and ssl-cert options:

'node-inspector' : { custom : { options : { 'web-host' : 'localhost' , 'web-port' : 1337 , 'debug-port' : 5857 , 'ssl-key' : './ssl/key.pem' , 'ssl-cert' : './ssl/cert.pem' } } }

Options

Type: Number Default: 8080

Port to host the inspector.

Type: String Default: '0.0.0.0'

Host to listen on.

Type: Number Default: 5858

Port to connect to the debugging app.

Type: Boolean Default: false

Save live edit changes to disk.

preload

Type: Boolean Default: true

Enables preloading *.js files. Set to false to speed up startup

Type: Number Default: 50

Number of stack frames to show on a breakpoint.

hidden

Type: Array Default: []

Array of files to hide from the UI (breakpoints in these files will be ignored).

Type: String Default: ''

A file containing a valid SSL key for starting inspector listening over HTTPS.

Type: String Default: ''

A file containing a valid SSL certificate for starting inspector listening over HTTPS.

Changelog

1.0.0 - Moved to v1 final. Codebase is identical to 0.5.0, so no breaking changes are anticipated.

0.5.0 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^1.1.1.

0.4.2 - Add support for node v5/6. Updated deps.

0.4.1 - Chore release (fix README).

0.4.0 - Changed --no-preload option to --preload . Fixed --hidden option parsing. Added SSL options. Support node v4.

Breaking changes:

options['no-preload'] is now options.preload. If you previously set no-preload to true , you should change your gruntfile to set preload to false .

0.3.0 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^0.12.3.

0.2.0 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^0.10.0.

0.1.6 - Bumped node-inspector version to ^0.9.0 (compatible with latest Chrome updates).

0.1.5 - Added --hidden option for hiding certain files/directories.

0.1.3 - Bumped node-inspector version to ~0.7.0, adding --no-preload option for faster loading.

0.1.2 - Bumped node-inspector version to ~0.6.0, adding the new --stack-trace-limit option. Allowed node-inspector to be listed as a dependency in a project's package.json instead of forcing it to be in grunt-node-inspector's node_modules folder.

0.1.1 - Bumped node-inspector version to ~0.5.0.

0.1.0 - Added debug-port and save-live-edit options. Renamed port to web-port and host to web-host to match node-inspector cli naming.

Breaking changes:

options.host is now options['web-host'] and options.port is now options['web-port'].

0.0.1 - Initial release