Grunt meets Nightwatch.js

Automatize your tests:

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ nightwatch : { options : { } } }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-nightwatch' ); };

Write some tests:

tests/default/google-test.js

module .exports = { 'Demo test Google' : function ( browser ) { browser .url( 'http://www.google.com' ) .waitForElementVisible( 'body' , 1000 ) .setValue( 'input[type=text]' , 'nodejs' ) .waitForElementVisible( 'button[name=btnG]' , 1000 ) .click( 'button[name=btnG]' ).pause( 1000 ) .assert.containsText( '#ires' , 'joyent/node' ) .end(); } };

Execute:

$ grunt nightwatch $ grunt nightwatch:A $ grunt nightwatch:A:B

Options

Currently, grunt-nightwatch supports the same options as nwrun can handle.

Note that the nighwatch.json file settings is fully supported, but your task options will override them if needed.

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ nightwatch : { options : { standalone : true , jar_version : '2.44.0' , jar_path : '/opt/selenium/server.jar' , jar_url : 'http://domain.com/files/selenium-server-standalone-1.2.3.jar' , globals : { foo : 'bar' }, globals_path : 'custom_tests/globals' , custom_commands_path : 'custom_tests/helpers' , custom_assertions_path : 'custom_tests/asserts' , src_folders : [ 'custom_tests/nightwatch' ], output_folder : 'report' , test_settings : {}, selenium : {} }, custom : { config_path : '/path/to/file.json' , src_folders : [ 'other_tests/nightwatch' ] } } }); };

CLI options

Since 0.5.0 , grunt-nightwatch will pass grunt.cli.options as the argv option to nwrun .

This means you can use grunt nightwatch:A:B --group foo --tag bar directly on the CLI.

Known issues

When running in parallel Nightwatch will copy the process.argv and it may produce bugs if you expect a single boolean argument like grunt nightwatch:A:B --standalone .

It will spawn grunt nightwatch --standalone --env A and the argv will be erroneously parsed as --standalone=--env .

Targets

All options are the same as the main settings.

nightwatch: { demo : { } }

Now you can execute grunt nightwatch:demo to run your tests.

Note that your tests must be grouped together as follows: tests/<group>/test.js

Running tests with different browsers

nightwatch: { options : { standalone : true , jar_version : '2.53.0' , jar_path : '../nightwatch/selenium-server-standalone-2.53.0.jar' , src_folders : [ 'custom_tests/nightwatch' ], test_settings : { phantom : { "desiredCapabilities" : { "browserName" : "phantomjs" , "phantomjs.binary.path" : "binaries/nightwatch/phantomjs.exe" } }, firefox : { "desiredCapabilities" : { "browserName" : "firefox" } }, chrome : { "desiredCapabilities" : { "browserName" : "chrome" }, "cli_args" : { "webdriver.chrome.driver" : "binaries/nightwatch/chromedriver.exe" } } } } }