grunt-nightwatch

by tacoss
0.5.4 (see all)

Run your Nightwatch.js tests with Grunt

Readme

Grunt meets Nightwatch.js

Build Status NPM version

Automatize your tests:

module.exports = function(grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    nightwatch: {
      options: { /* see below */ }
    }
  });

  grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nightwatch');
};

Write some tests:

tests/default/google-test.js

module.exports = {
  'Demo test Google': function(browser) {
    browser
      .url('http://www.google.com')
      .waitForElementVisible('body', 1000)
      .setValue('input[type=text]', 'nodejs')
      .waitForElementVisible('button[name=btnG]', 1000)
      .click('button[name=btnG]').pause(1000)
      .assert.containsText('#ires', 'joyent/node')
      .end();
  }
};

Execute:

$ grunt nightwatch      # target: default
$ grunt nightwatch:A    # target: A
$ grunt nightwatch:A:B  # targets: A, B

Options

Currently, grunt-nightwatch supports the same options as nwrun can handle.

Note that the nighwatch.json file settings is fully supported, but your task options will override them if needed.

Gruntfile.js

module.exports = function(grunt) {
  grunt.initConfig({
    nightwatch: {
      options: {
        // task options
        standalone: true,

        // download settings
        jar_version: '2.44.0',
        jar_path: '/opt/selenium/server.jar',
        jar_url: 'http://domain.com/files/selenium-server-standalone-1.2.3.jar',

        // nightwatch settings
        globals: { foo: 'bar' },
        globals_path: 'custom_tests/globals',
        custom_commands_path: 'custom_tests/helpers',
        custom_assertions_path: 'custom_tests/asserts',
        src_folders: ['custom_tests/nightwatch'],
        output_folder: 'report',
        test_settings: {},
        selenium: {}
      },
      custom: {
        // custom target + overrides
        config_path: '/path/to/file.json',
        src_folders: ['other_tests/nightwatch']
      }
    }
  });
};

CLI options

Since 0.5.0, grunt-nightwatch will pass grunt.cli.options as the argv option to nwrun.

This means you can use grunt nightwatch:A:B --group foo --tag bar directly on the CLI.

Known issues

When running in parallel Nightwatch will copy the process.argv and it may produce bugs if you expect a single boolean argument like grunt nightwatch:A:B --standalone.

It will spawn grunt nightwatch --standalone --env A and the argv will be erroneously parsed as --standalone=--env.

Targets

All options are the same as the main settings.

nightwatch: {
  demo: { /* see above */ }
}

Now you can execute grunt nightwatch:demo to run your tests.

Note that your tests must be grouped together as follows: tests/<group>/test.js

Running tests with different browsers

nightwatch: {
      options: {
          // task options
          standalone: true,
          // download settings
          jar_version: '2.53.0',
          jar_path: '../nightwatch/selenium-server-standalone-2.53.0.jar',
          // jar_url: 'http://domain.com/files/selenium-server-standalone-1.2.3.jar',
          src_folders: ['custom_tests/nightwatch'],
          test_settings: {
              phantom: {
                  "desiredCapabilities": {
                      "browserName": "phantomjs",
                      "phantomjs.binary.path": "binaries/nightwatch/phantomjs.exe"
                  }
              },
              firefox: {
                  "desiredCapabilities": {
                      "browserName": "firefox"
                  }
              },
              chrome: {
                  "desiredCapabilities": {
                      "browserName": "chrome"
                  },
                  "cli_args" : {
                      "webdriver.chrome.driver" : "binaries/nightwatch/chromedriver.exe"
                  }
              }
          }
      }
  }

This configuration allows you to run your tests against different browsers by calling grunt nightwatch:chrome or grunt nightwatch:phantom etc.

