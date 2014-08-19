DEPRECATED

Try using grunt-ng-annotate instead. If something doesn't work there, open an issue there.

#grunt-ngmin

Grunt plugin for pre-minifying Angular apps. Learn why this is awesome by reading up on the ngmin cli tool.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ngmin --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ngmin' );

ngmin task

Run this task with the grunt ngmin command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Example

ngmin: { controllers : { src : [ 'test/src/controllers/one.js' ], dest : 'test/generated/controllers/one.js' }, directives : { expand : true , cwd : 'test/src' , src : [ 'directives/**/*.js' ], dest : 'test/generated' } },

##Running the Tests Run grunt test .

License

BSD