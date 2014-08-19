Try using grunt-ng-annotate instead. If something doesn't work there, open an issue there.
#grunt-ngmin
Grunt plugin for pre-minifying Angular apps. Learn why this is awesome by reading up on the ngmin cli tool.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ngmin --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ngmin');
Run this task with the
grunt ngmin command.
Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.
ngmin: {
controllers: {
src: ['test/src/controllers/one.js'],
dest: 'test/generated/controllers/one.js'
},
directives: {
expand: true,
cwd: 'test/src',
src: ['directives/**/*.js'],
dest: 'test/generated'
}
},
##Running the Tests
Run
grunt test.
BSD