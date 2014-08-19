openbase logo
grunt-ngmin

by Brian Ford
0.0.3 (see all)

Grunt task for ngmin

Overview

5.2K

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
use grunt-ng-annotate instead

Readme

DEPRECATED

Try using grunt-ng-annotate instead. If something doesn't work there, open an issue there.

#grunt-ngmin

Grunt plugin for pre-minifying Angular apps. Learn why this is awesome by reading up on the ngmin cli tool.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ngmin --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ngmin');

ngmin task

Run this task with the grunt ngmin command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Example

ngmin: {
  controllers: {
    src: ['test/src/controllers/one.js'],
    dest: 'test/generated/controllers/one.js'
  },
  directives: {
    expand: true,
    cwd: 'test/src',
    src: ['directives/**/*.js'],
    dest: 'test/generated'
  }
},

##Running the Tests Run grunt test.

License

BSD

