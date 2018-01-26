Grunt plugin to create a documentation like AngularJS NOTE: this plugin requires Grunt 0.4.x
ATTENTION: grunt-ngdocs 0.2+ is for angularjs 1.2+ grunt-ngdocs 0.2.5 supports angularjs 1.3+ too Please include angular.js and angular-animate.js with the scripts option
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-ngdocs --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ngdocs');
A full working example can be found at https://github.com/m7r/grunt-ngdocs-example
Inside your
Gruntfile.js file, add a section named ngdocs.
Here's a simple example:
ngdocs: {
all: ['src/**/*.js']
}
And with many options:
ngdocs: {
options: {
dest: 'docs',
scripts: ['../app.min.js'],
html5Mode: true,
startPage: '/api',
title: "My Awesome Docs",
image: "path/to/my/image.png",
imageLink: "http://my-domain.com",
titleLink: "/api",
inlinePartials: true,
bestMatch: true,
analytics: {
account: 'UA-08150815-0'
},
discussions: {
shortName: 'my',
url: 'http://my-domain.com',
dev: false
}
},
tutorial: {
src: ['content/tutorial/*.ngdoc'],
title: 'Tutorial'
},
api: {
src: ['src/**/*.js', '!src/**/*.spec.js'],
title: 'API Documentation'
}
}
Each grunt target creates a section in the documentation app.
[required] List of files to parse for documentation comments.
[default] 'API Documentation'
Set the name for the section in the documentation app.
[default] true for target api
Set the sidebar to advanced mode, with sections for modules, services, etc.
[default] 'docs'
Folder relative to your Gruntfile where the documentation should be built.
[default]['angular.js']
Set which angular.js file or addional custom js files are loaded to the app. This allows the live examples to use custom directives, services, etc. The documentation app works with angular.js 1.2+ and 1.3+. If you include your own angular.js include angular-animate.js too.
Possible values:
grunt-scripts folder
[default] false
If you want to use requirejs as loader set this to
true.
Include 'js/angular-bootstrap.js', 'js/angular-bootstrap-prettify.js', 'js/docs-setup.js', 'js/docs.js' with requirejs and finally bootstrap the app
angular.bootstrap(document, ['docsApp']);.
[default][]
Copy additional css files to the documentation app
[default] null
Allow to use your own template. Use the default template at src/templates/index.tmpl as reference.
[default] '/api'
Set first page to open.
[default] false
Whether or not to enable
html5Mode in the docs application. If true, then links will be absolute. If false, they will be prefixed by
#/.
[default] false
The best matching page for a search query is highlighted and get selected on return. If this option is set to true the best match is shown below the search field in an dropdown menu. Use this for long lists where the highlight is often not visible.
[default] "name" or "title" field in
pkg
Title to put on the navbar and the page's
title attribute. By default, tries to
find the title in the
pkg. If it can't find it, it will go to an empty string.
[default] no anchor tag is used
Wraps the title text in an anchor tag with the provided URL.
A URL or relative path to an image file to use in the top navbar.
[default] no anchor tag is used
Wraps the navbar image in an anchor tag with the provided URL.
[default] null
Path to a template of a nav HTML template to include. The css for it should be that of listitems inside a bootstrap navbar:
<header class="header">
<div class="navbar">
<ul class="nav">
{{links to all the docs pages}}
</ul>
{{YOUR_NAV_TEMPLATE_GOES_HERE}}
</div>
</header>
Example: 'templates/my-nav.html'
The template, if specified, is pre-processed using grunt.template.
[default] true
Display "View source" link. Possible values are
true: try to read repository from package.json (currently only github is supported)
false: don't display link
string: template string like
'https://internal.server/repo/blob/{{sha}}/{{file}}#L{{codeline}}'
available placeholders:
[default] true
Display "Improve this doc" link. Same options as for sourceLink.
[default] true
Show Edit Button for examples.
[default] false
If set to true this option will turn all partials into angular inline templates and place them inside the generated
index.html file.
The advantage over lazyloading with ajax is that the documentation will also work on the
file:// system.
Optional include discussions in the documentation app.
{
shortName: 'my',
url: 'http://my-domain.com',
dev: false
}
Optional include Google Analytics in the documentation app.
{
account: 'UA-08150815-0'
}
The task parses the specified files for doc comments and extracts them into partial html files for the documentation app.
At first run, all necessary files will be copied to the destination folder. After that, only index.html, js/docs-setup.js, and the partials will be overwritten.
Partials that are no longer needed will not be deleted. Use, for example, the grunt-contrib-clean task to clean the docs folder before creating a distribution build.
After an update of grunt-ngdocs you should clean the docs folder too.
A doc comment looks like this:
/**
* @ngdoc directive
* @name rfx.directive:rAutogrow
* @element textarea
* @function
*
* @description
* Resize textarea automatically to the size of its text content.
*
* **Note:** ie<9 needs polyfill for window.getComputedStyle
*
* @example
<example module="rfx">
<file name="index.html">
<textarea ng-model="text"rx-autogrow class="input-block-level"></textarea>
<pre>{{text}}</pre>
</file>
</example>
*/
angular.module('rfx', []).directive('rAutogrow', function() {
//some nice code
});
Check out the Writing AngularJS documentation wiki article to see what's possible, or take a look at the AngularJS source code for more examples.
If your examples are empty you maybe have batarang enabled for the docs site. This is the same issue as on http://docs.angular.js and the batarang team is informed about it #68.
MIT License