Grunt plugin to create a documentation like AngularJS NOTE: this plugin requires Grunt 0.4.x

ATTENTION: grunt-ngdocs 0.2+ is for angularjs 1.2+ grunt-ngdocs 0.2.5 supports angularjs 1.3+ too Please include angular.js and angular-animate.js with the scripts option

Getting Started

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-ngdocs --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ngdocs' );

A full working example can be found at https://github.com/m7r/grunt-ngdocs-example

Config

Inside your Gruntfile.js file, add a section named ngdocs. Here's a simple example:

ngdocs: { all : [ 'src/**/*.js' ] }

And with many options:

ngdocs: { options : { dest : 'docs' , scripts : [ '../app.min.js' ], html5Mode : true , startPage : '/api' , title : "My Awesome Docs" , image : "path/to/my/image.png" , imageLink : "http://my-domain.com" , titleLink : "/api" , inlinePartials : true , bestMatch : true , analytics : { account : 'UA-08150815-0' }, discussions : { shortName : 'my' , url : 'http://my-domain.com' , dev : false } }, tutorial : { src : [ 'content/tutorial/*.ngdoc' ], title : 'Tutorial' }, api : { src : [ 'src/**/*.js' , '!src/**/*.spec.js' ], title : 'API Documentation' } }

Targets

Each grunt target creates a section in the documentation app.

src

[required] List of files to parse for documentation comments.

title

[default] 'API Documentation'

Set the name for the section in the documentation app.

api

[default] true for target api

Set the sidebar to advanced mode, with sections for modules, services, etc.

Options

dest

[default] 'docs'

Folder relative to your Gruntfile where the documentation should be built.

scripts

[default]['angular.js']

Set which angular.js file or addional custom js files are loaded to the app. This allows the live examples to use custom directives, services, etc. The documentation app works with angular.js 1.2+ and 1.3+. If you include your own angular.js include angular-animate.js too.

Possible values:

['angular.js'] use angular and angular-animate 1.2.16 delivered with grunt-ngdocs

['path/to/file.js'] file will be copied into the docs, into a grunt-scripts folder

folder ['http://example.com/file.js', 'https://example.com/file.js', '//example.com/file.js'] reference remote files (eg from a CDN)

['../app.js'] reference file relative to the dest folder

deferLoad

[default] false

If you want to use requirejs as loader set this to true .

Include 'js/angular-bootstrap.js', 'js/angular-bootstrap-prettify.js', 'js/docs-setup.js', 'js/docs.js' with requirejs and finally bootstrap the app angular.bootstrap(document, ['docsApp']); .

styles

[default][]

Copy additional css files to the documentation app

template

[default] null

Allow to use your own template. Use the default template at src/templates/index.tmpl as reference.

startPage

[default] '/api'

Set first page to open.

html5Mode

[default] false

Whether or not to enable html5Mode in the docs application. If true, then links will be absolute. If false, they will be prefixed by #/ .

bestMatch

[default] false

The best matching page for a search query is highlighted and get selected on return. If this option is set to true the best match is shown below the search field in an dropdown menu. Use this for long lists where the highlight is often not visible.

title

[default] "name" or "title" field in pkg

Title to put on the navbar and the page's title attribute. By default, tries to find the title in the pkg . If it can't find it, it will go to an empty string.

titleLink

[default] no anchor tag is used

Wraps the title text in an anchor tag with the provided URL.

image

A URL or relative path to an image file to use in the top navbar.

imageLink

[default] no anchor tag is used

Wraps the navbar image in an anchor tag with the provided URL.

navTemplate

[default] null

Path to a template of a nav HTML template to include. The css for it should be that of listitems inside a bootstrap navbar:

< header class = "header" > < div class = "navbar" > < ul class = "nav" > {{links to all the docs pages}} </ ul > {{YOUR_NAV_TEMPLATE_GOES_HERE}} </ div > </ header >

Example: 'templates/my-nav.html'

The template, if specified, is pre-processed using grunt.template.

sourceLink

[default] true

Display "View source" link. Possible values are

true : try to read repository from package.json (currently only github is supported)

false : don't display link

string: template string like 'https://internal.server/repo/blob/{{sha}}/{{file}}#L{{codeline}}' available placeholders: file : path and filename current file filename : only filename of current file filepath : directory of current file line : first line of comment codeline : first line after comment version : version read from package.json sha : first 7 characters of current git commit



editLink

[default] true

Display "Improve this doc" link. Same options as for sourceLink.

editExample

[default] true

Show Edit Button for examples.

inlinePartials

[default] false

If set to true this option will turn all partials into angular inline templates and place them inside the generated index.html file. The advantage over lazyloading with ajax is that the documentation will also work on the file:// system.

discussions

Optional include discussions in the documentation app.

{ shortName : 'my' , url : 'http://my-domain.com' , dev : false }

analytics

Optional include Google Analytics in the documentation app.

{ account : 'UA-08150815-0' }

How it works

The task parses the specified files for doc comments and extracts them into partial html files for the documentation app.

At first run, all necessary files will be copied to the destination folder. After that, only index.html, js/docs-setup.js, and the partials will be overwritten.

Partials that are no longer needed will not be deleted. Use, for example, the grunt-contrib-clean task to clean the docs folder before creating a distribution build.

After an update of grunt-ngdocs you should clean the docs folder too.

A doc comment looks like this:

angular.module( 'rfx' , []).directive( 'rAutogrow' , function ( ) { });

Check out the Writing AngularJS documentation wiki article to see what's possible, or take a look at the AngularJS source code for more examples.

Batarang

If your examples are empty you maybe have batarang enabled for the docs site. This is the same issue as on http://docs.angular.js and the batarang team is informed about it #68.

License

MIT License