The following shows a simple configuration for generating a config module with one constant and one value that contain your package information and debug config.
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
options: {
name: 'config',
dest: 'config.js',
constants: {
package: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json')
},
values: {
debug: true
}
},
build: {
}
},
})
For the target
build the resulting file
config.js looks like this:
angular.module('config', [])
.constant('package', {
"version": "0.0.1",
...
})
.value("debug", true)
;
Type:
String
Required
The name of the constant module used in your angular project.
Type:
String
Required
The path where the generated constant module should be saved.
Type:
Array or
Boolean
Default value:
[]
Optional
An array that specifies the default dependencies a module should have. When your module should not have any modules, so you can append the constants to an already existing one, you can set
deps to
false.
Type:
Object,
String,
Function
Default value:
{}
Optional
If it is an object it gets automatically merged in all target
constants definitions. This option should be used when you need a global
constants definition for all your targets.
Type:
Object,
String,
Function
Default value:
{}
Optional
If it is an object it gets automatically merged in all target
values definitions. This option should be used when you need a global
values definition for all your targets.
Type:
String or
Boolean
Default value:
false
Optional
A boolean to activate or deactivate the automatic wrapping. A string which will wrap the result of file, use the
{%= __ngModule %} variable to indicate where to put the generated module content. See the "Custom Wrap Option" section for further informations.
Type:
String|Function
Default value:
jju
Optional
Available options:
jju (Default) Uses the jju stringify method.
json Uses
JSON.stringify for serialization.
tosource Use the node-tosource module.
If you want to define your own serializer use
function(obj, serializerOptions, options) { return /* your serialized string */ }.
this will be set to the plugin context.
Type:
Object
Default value:
{indent: '', no_trailing_comma: true}
Optional
Use this option for setting specific options for the given serializer. The default config configures the jju stringify method. See the documentation for more information of possible options.
Type:
String
Default value:
grunt.file.read('constant.tpl.ejs')
Optional
Custom template for creating the output constants file. Defaults to the default constants template file if none provided.
Type:
String
Default value:
'ngconstant' which sets the template delimiters to
{% and
%}. Make sure that you do not use the same delimiters as your grunt configuration or you get an unwanted behavior.
Optional
Type:
Function
Default value:
_.noop
Optional
Allows to customize the merge of global and target configuration. The function has the signature
(key, objValue, srcValue, key, object, source, stack). The
key parameter can be
'constants' or
'values'. The rest of the parameters is identical to _.mergeWith.
In this example I convert the package.json information to an angular module. So I am able to display such things as the current version of the application in the app.
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
dist: {
options: {
dest: 'dist/constants.js',
name: 'constants',
},
constants: {
package: grunt.file.readJSON('package.json')
},
values: {
debug: true
}
}
},
})
Note: In most cases for all following examples the applied functionality on
constants can also be achieved with the
values parameter.
In this example we set custom configurations for the
space and
deps parameters. So we create a module that has
dep1 and
dep2 as dependencies and defines two different constants
constants1 and
constants2 with custom values. The
space parameter is set to a
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
options: {
space: ' ',
deps: ['dep1', 'dep2'],
dest: 'dist/module.js',
name: 'someModule'
},
dist: {
constants: {
'constant1': {
'key1': 'value1',
'key2': 42
},
'constant2': 'value2'
}
}
},
})
The resulting module looks like the following:
angular.module("someModule", ["dep1", "dep2"])
.constant("constant1", {
"key1": "value1",
"key2": 42
})
.constant("constant2", "value2")
;
You can also load the constants definition directly from a file:
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
options: {
dest: 'dist/module.js',
name: 'someModule'
},
dist: {
constants: 'constants.json'
}
},
})
Or if you want to calculate the constants value at runtime you can create a lazy evaluated method which should be used if you generate your json file during the build process.
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
options: {
dest: 'dist/module.js',
name: 'someModule'
},
dist: {
constants: function () {
return {
lazyConfig: grunt.file.readJSON('build/lazy-config.json')
};
}
}
},
})
The
wrap option allows you to encapsulate the module in a closure. Simply set
wrap to
true.
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
options: {
dest: 'tmp/wrap_options.js',
name: 'module2',
wrap: true
},
dist: {
constants: {
'constant1': {
key1: 123,
key2: 'value2',
foobar: false
}
}
},
nowrap: {
options: {
wrap: false // Disable wrapping for the 'nowrap' target
},
constants: {
...
}
}
},
})
The resulting module looks like:
(function(angular, undefined) {
angular.module("module2", ["test"])
.constant("constant1", {
"key1": 123,
"key2": "value2",
"foobar": false
})
;
})(angular);
If you want to use another wrapping you can use a string as
wrap option, which is interpolated by the plugin. Use the
__ngModule variable as placeholder for the generated module.
Here a RequireJS example:
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
options: {
dest: 'tmp/wrap_options.js',
name: 'module2',
wrap: 'define(["angular", "ngResource", "ngCookies"], function() { \n return {%= __ngModule %} \n\n});',
},
dist: {
constants: {
'constant1': {
key1: 123,
key2: 'value2',
foobar: false
}
}
}
},
})
The resulting module looks like the following:
define(["angular", "ngResource", "ngCookies"], function() {
return angular.module("module2", ["test"])
.constant("constant1", {
"key1": 123,
"key2": "value2",
"foobar": false
})
;
});
Note: For longer wrapping templates it is recommended to use
grunt.file.read('customer-wrap.tpl.ejs').
If you need the same configuration for all your targets you can use the
constants option to automatically merge your per target configuration into the global one. If you don't want to merge, you can use the per target
constants option to override everything.
grunt.initConfig({
ngconstant: {
options: {
name: 'config',
dest: 'config.js',
constants: {
title: 'grunt-ng-constant',
debug: true
}
},
dev: {
constants: {
title: 'grunt-ng-constant-beta'
}
},
prod: {
constants: {
debug: false
}
},
override_global: {
options: {
constants: { // This does not merge it overrides
...
}
}
}
}
});
Which results in the following constants objects.
For the target
dev:
angular.module('config', [])
.constant('title', 'grunt-ng-constant-beta')
.constant('debug', true)
;
For the target
prod:
angular.module('config', [])
.constant('title', 'grunt-ng-constant')
.constant('debug', false)
;
If the code looks to ugly for you. You can use grunt-jsbeautifyer.
Create a custom target for each module and set the
dest,
name,
constants and
values parameter for each one.
Till v1.0.0 this was supported natively by the plugin. Now you have to use the grunt-js2coffee plugin.
