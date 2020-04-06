Add, remove and rebuild AngularJS dependency injection annotations. Based on ng-annotate.

NOTE: grunt-ng-annotate is no longer developed similarly to the underlying ng-annotate package. Switch to babel-plugin-angularjs-annotate or provide annotations by yourself.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-ng-annotate --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ng-annotate' );

Overview

This project defines the ngAnnotate task. In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named ngAnnotate to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ ngAnnotate : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, });

Options

The ngAnnotate task accepts a couple of options:

add

Tells if ngAnnotate should add annotations.

Type: boolean

Default: true

remove

Tells if ngAnnotate should remove annotations.

Type: boolean

Default: false

Note that both add and remove options can be set to true; in such a case ngAnnotate first removes annotations and then re-adds them (it can be used to check if annotations were provided correctly).

regexp

If provided, only strings matched by the regexp are interpreted as module names. You can provide both a regular expression and a string representing one. See README of ng-annotate for further details: https://npmjs.org/package/ng-annotate

Type: regexp

Default: none

singleQuotes

Switches the quote type for strings in the annotations array to single ones; e.g. '$scope' instead of "$scope" .

Type: boolean

Default: false

separator

Concatenated files will be joined on this string.

Type: string

Default: grunt.util.linefeed

If you're post-processing concatenated JavaScript files with a minifier, you may need to use a semicolon ';' as the separator.

sourceMap

Enables source map generation.

Type: boolean or string

Default: false

If set to a string, the string points to a file where to save the source map. If set to true , an inline source map will be used.

ngAnnotateOptions

If ngAnnotate supports a new option that is not directly supported via this Grunt task yet, you can pass it here. These options gets merged with the above specific to ngAnnotate. Options passed here have lower precedence to the direct ones described above.

Type: object

Default: {}

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({ ngAnnotate : { options : { singleQuotes : true , }, app1 : { files : { 'a.js' : [ 'a.js' ], 'c.js' : [ 'b.js' ], 'f.js' : [ 'd.js' , 'e.js' ], }, }, app2 : { files : [ { expand : true , src : [ 'f.js' ], ext : '.annotated.js' , extDot : 'last' , }, ], }, app3 : { files : [ { expand : true , src : [ 'g.js' ], rename : function ( dest, src ) { return src + '-annotated' ; }, }, ], }, }, }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-ng-annotate' );

After executing grunt ngAnnotate , you'll get file a.js annotated and saved under the same name, file b.js annotated and saved as c.js and files d.js and e.js concatenated, annotated and saved as f.js . Annotations will be saved using single quotes.

An annotated version of the f.js file will be saved as f.annotated.js and an annotated version of the g.js file will be saved as g.js-annotated .

Supported Node.js versions

This project aims to support all Node.js versions supported upstream (see Release README for more details).

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

License

Copyright (c) 2014 Michał Gołębiowski-Owczarek. Licensed under the MIT license.