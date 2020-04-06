Add, remove and rebuild AngularJS dependency injection annotations. Based on ng-annotate.
NOTE:
grunt-ng-annotate is no longer developed similarly to the underlying ng-annotate package. Switch to babel-plugin-angularjs-annotate or provide annotations by yourself.
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-ng-annotate --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ng-annotate');
This project defines the
ngAnnotate task. In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
ngAnnotate to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
ngAnnotate: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific file lists and/or options go here.
},
},
});
The
ngAnnotate task accepts a couple of options:
Tells if ngAnnotate should add annotations.
Type:
boolean
Default:
true
Tells if ngAnnotate should remove annotations.
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Note that both
add and
remove options can be set to true; in such a case
ngAnnotate first removes
annotations and then re-adds them (it can be used to check if annotations were provided correctly).
If provided, only strings matched by the regexp are interpreted as module names. You can provide both a regular expression and a string representing one. See README of ng-annotate for further details: https://npmjs.org/package/ng-annotate
Type:
regexp
Default: none
Switches the quote type for strings in the annotations array to single ones; e.g.
'$scope' instead of
"$scope".
Type:
boolean
Default:
false
Concatenated files will be joined on this string.
Type:
string
Default:
grunt.util.linefeed
If you're post-processing concatenated JavaScript files with a minifier, you may need to use a semicolon ';' as the separator.
Enables source map generation.
Type:
boolean or
string
Default:
false
If set to a string, the string points to a file where to save the source map. If set to
true, an inline source map will be used.
If ngAnnotate supports a new option that is not directly supported via this Grunt task yet, you can pass it here. These options gets merged with the above specific to ngAnnotate. Options passed here have lower precedence to the direct ones described above.
Type:
object
Default:
{}
grunt.initConfig({
ngAnnotate: {
options: {
singleQuotes: true,
},
app1: {
files: {
'a.js': ['a.js'],
'c.js': ['b.js'],
'f.js': ['d.js', 'e.js'],
},
},
app2: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
src: ['f.js'],
ext: '.annotated.js', // Dest filepaths will have this extension.
extDot: 'last', // Extensions in filenames begin after the last dot
},
],
},
app3: {
files: [
{
expand: true,
src: ['g.js'],
rename: function (dest, src) {
return src + '-annotated';
},
},
],
},
},
});
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-ng-annotate');
After executing
grunt ngAnnotate, you'll get file
a.js annotated and saved under the same name, file
b.js annotated and saved as
c.js and files
d.js and
e.js concatenated, annotated and saved as
f.js. Annotations will be saved using single quotes.
An annotated version of the
f.js file will be saved as
f.annotated.js and an annotated version of the
g.js file will be saved as
g.js-annotated.
This project aims to support all Node.js versions supported upstream (see Release README for more details).
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright (c) 2014 Michał Gołębiowski-Owczarek. Licensed under the MIT license.