Nexus Artifact Deployer from grunt

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-nexus-deployer --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-nexus-deployer' );

Starter Project

Checkout starter project and test nexus publishing.

git clone git@github.com:skhatri/grunt-nexus-test.git cd grunt-nexus-test npm install grunt nexusDeployer:snapshot

The "nexusDeployer" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named nexusDeployer to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ nexusDeployer : { release : { options : { groupId : "grunt-nexus-deployer" , artifactId : "grunt-nexus-deployer" , version : "1.0" , packaging : 'zip' , classifier : 'dev' , auth : { username : 'admin' , password : 'admin123' }, pomDir : 'build/pom' , url : 'http://localhost:9220/nexus/content/repositories/releases' , artifact : 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip' , noproxy : 'localhost' , cwd : '' } } } });

Options

Type: String Default value: ''

The group owning the artifact.

Type: String Default value: ''

The artifact id of the artifact.

Type: String Default value: ''

Type of artifact. eg zip, jar, pom, war etc.

Type: String Defaut value: ''

An optional classifier that can further distinguish between artifacts of the same group, id and version. eg dev, prod etc. (i.e. artifact-1.0-dev.zip, artifact-1.0-prod.zip)

Type: String Default value: ''

Version of the artifact being uploaded. Ensure you have your versions ending with -SNAPSHOT when an artifact is being uploaded to snapshot repository. Often artifact repositories have that restriction.

Type: String Default value: ''

Password to be used for authentication against nexus server

Type: String Default value: ''

Username to be used for authentication against nexus server

Type: boolean Default value: false

Accept Self-Signed certificates when connecting over https.

Type: String Default value: ''

Nexus repository url. Usually /nexus/content/repositories/snapshots or /nexus/content/repositories/releases

Type: String Default value: ''

Artifact to be uploaded. Must be a file.

Type: String Default value: '127.0.0.1'

list of comma separated addresses to exclude for which proxy is not applicable. This is a must when running proxy and HTTP_PROXY environment value is set.

Type: String Default value: ''

working directory from which deployer will deploy artifacts.

Type: Boolean Default value: 'false'

Whether to upload artifacts in parallel.

Type: Boolean Default value: 'false'

Chatty flag.

Usage Examples

Deploy to release repository

grunt.initConfig({ nexusDeployer : { release : { options : { groupId : "grunt-nexus-deployer" , artifactId : "grunt-nexus-deployer" , version : "1.0" , packaging : 'zip' , auth : { username : 'admin' , password : 'admin123' }, pomDir : 'build/pom' , url : 'http://localhost:8081/nexus/content/repositories/releases' , artifact : 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip' , noproxy : 'localhost' , cwd : '' } } } });

Deploy to snapshots repository

grunt.initConfig({ nexusDeployer : { release : { options : { groupId : "grunt-nexus-deployer" , artifactId : "grunt-nexus-deployer" , version : "1.0-SNAPSHOT" , packaging : 'zip' , auth : { username : 'admin' , password : 'admin123' }, pomDir : 'build/pom' , url : 'http://localhost:8081/nexus/content/repositories/snapshots' , artifact : 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip' , noproxy : 'localhost' , cwd : '' , parallel : false , quiet : true } } } });

To run

grunt nexusDeployer

Release History