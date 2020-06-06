openbase logo
gnd

grunt-nexus-deployer

by servlet2
0.2.3 (see all)

Nexus Artifact deployer from grunt against snapshot and release repositories.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

grunt-nexus-deployer

Nexus Artifact Deployer from grunt

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.2

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-nexus-deployer --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nexus-deployer');

Starter Project

Checkout starter project and test nexus publishing.

git clone git@github.com:skhatri/grunt-nexus-test.git
cd grunt-nexus-test
npm install
grunt nexusDeployer:snapshot

The "nexusDeployer" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named nexusDeployer to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  nexusDeployer: {
    release: {
      options: {
          groupId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
          artifactId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
          version: "1.0",
          packaging: 'zip',
                  classifier: 'dev',
          auth: {
            username:'admin',
            password:'admin123'
          },
          pomDir: 'build/pom',
          url: 'http://localhost:9220/nexus/content/repositories/releases',
          artifact: 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip',
          noproxy: 'localhost',
          cwd: ''
        }
      }
    }
});

Options

options.groupId

Type: String Default value: ''

The group owning the artifact.

options.artifactId

Type: String Default value: ''

The artifact id of the artifact.

options.packaging

Type: String Default value: ''

Type of artifact. eg zip, jar, pom, war etc.

options.classifier

Type: String Defaut value: ''

An optional classifier that can further distinguish between artifacts of the same group, id and version. eg dev, prod etc. (i.e. artifact-1.0-dev.zip, artifact-1.0-prod.zip)

options.version

Type: String Default value: ''

Version of the artifact being uploaded. Ensure you have your versions ending with -SNAPSHOT when an artifact is being uploaded to snapshot repository. Often artifact repositories have that restriction.

options.auth.password

Type: String Default value: ''

Password to be used for authentication against nexus server

options.auth.username

Type: String Default value: ''

Username to be used for authentication against nexus server

options.insecure

Type: boolean Default value: false

Accept Self-Signed certificates when connecting over https.

options.url

Type: String Default value: ''

Nexus repository url. Usually /nexus/content/repositories/snapshots or /nexus/content/repositories/releases

options.artifact

Type: String Default value: ''

Artifact to be uploaded. Must be a file.

options.noproxy

Type: String Default value: '127.0.0.1'

list of comma separated addresses to exclude for which proxy is not applicable. This is a must when running proxy and HTTP_PROXY environment value is set.

options.cwd

Type: String Default value: ''

working directory from which deployer will deploy artifacts.

options.parallel

Type: Boolean Default value: 'false'

Whether to upload artifacts in parallel.

options.quiet

Type: Boolean Default value: 'false'

Chatty flag.

Usage Examples

Deploy to release repository

grunt.initConfig({
  nexusDeployer: {
    release: {
      options: {
          groupId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
          artifactId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
          version: "1.0",
          packaging: 'zip',
          auth: {
            username:'admin',
            password:'admin123'
          },
          pomDir: 'build/pom',
          url: 'http://localhost:8081/nexus/content/repositories/releases',
          artifact: 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip',
          noproxy: 'localhost',
          cwd: ''
        }
      }
    }
});

Deploy to snapshots repository

grunt.initConfig({
  nexusDeployer: {
    release: {
      options: {
          groupId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
          artifactId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
          version: "1.0-SNAPSHOT",
          packaging: 'zip',
          auth: {
            username:'admin',
            password:'admin123'
          },
          pomDir: 'build/pom',
          url: 'http://localhost:8081/nexus/content/repositories/snapshots',
          artifact: 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip',
          noproxy: 'localhost',
          cwd: '',
          parallel:false,
          quiet: true
        }
      }
    }
});

To run

grunt nexusDeployer

Release History

