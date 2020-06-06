Nexus Artifact Deployer from grunt
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.2
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-nexus-deployer --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-nexus-deployer');
Checkout starter project and test nexus publishing.
git clone git@github.com:skhatri/grunt-nexus-test.git
cd grunt-nexus-test
npm install
grunt nexusDeployer:snapshot
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
nexusDeployer to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
nexusDeployer: {
release: {
options: {
groupId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
artifactId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
version: "1.0",
packaging: 'zip',
classifier: 'dev',
auth: {
username:'admin',
password:'admin123'
},
pomDir: 'build/pom',
url: 'http://localhost:9220/nexus/content/repositories/releases',
artifact: 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip',
noproxy: 'localhost',
cwd: ''
}
}
}
});
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The group owning the artifact.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
The artifact id of the artifact.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Type of artifact. eg zip, jar, pom, war etc.
Type:
String
Defaut value:
''
An optional classifier that can further distinguish between artifacts of the same group, id and version. eg dev, prod etc. (i.e. artifact-1.0-dev.zip, artifact-1.0-prod.zip)
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Version of the artifact being uploaded. Ensure you have your versions ending with -SNAPSHOT when an artifact is being uploaded to snapshot repository. Often artifact repositories have that restriction.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Password to be used for authentication against nexus server
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Username to be used for authentication against nexus server
Type:
boolean
Default value:
false
Accept Self-Signed certificates when connecting over https.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Nexus repository url. Usually /nexus/content/repositories/snapshots or /nexus/content/repositories/releases
Type:
String
Default value:
''
Artifact to be uploaded. Must be a file.
Type:
String
Default value:
'127.0.0.1'
list of comma separated addresses to exclude for which proxy is not applicable. This is a must when running proxy and HTTP_PROXY environment value is set.
Type:
String
Default value:
''
working directory from which deployer will deploy artifacts.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
'false'
Whether to upload artifacts in parallel.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
'false'
Chatty flag.
Deploy to release repository
grunt.initConfig({
nexusDeployer: {
release: {
options: {
groupId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
artifactId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
version: "1.0",
packaging: 'zip',
auth: {
username:'admin',
password:'admin123'
},
pomDir: 'build/pom',
url: 'http://localhost:8081/nexus/content/repositories/releases',
artifact: 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip',
noproxy: 'localhost',
cwd: ''
}
}
}
});
Deploy to snapshots repository
grunt.initConfig({
nexusDeployer: {
release: {
options: {
groupId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
artifactId: "grunt-nexus-deployer",
version: "1.0-SNAPSHOT",
packaging: 'zip',
auth: {
username:'admin',
password:'admin123'
},
pomDir: 'build/pom',
url: 'http://localhost:8081/nexus/content/repositories/snapshots',
artifact: 'build/grunt-nexus-deployer.zip',
noproxy: 'localhost',
cwd: '',
parallel:false,
quiet: true
}
}
}
});
To run
grunt nexusDeployer