Concatenate files in the order you
require.
Although grunt is still alive as a task runner, changes over the years have removed the need for this library:
require is still used heavily, the future is clearly
import.
This repo and published npm package remain for older projects, but this repo is archived.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a gruntfile as well as install and use grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-neuter --save-dev
or for the latest version
npm install git://github.com/trek/grunt-neuter.git --save-dev
Then include the tasks in your project's Gruntfile
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-neuter');
Run this task with the
grunt neuter command.
This task is a multi task so any targets, files and options should be specified according to the multi task documentation.
Use a neutering task for
Breaking up a project into files: some applications are easier to reason about when their source is divided into files and organzied with directories
Keep intra-project dependency management inline: rather than have to track and updated files and their order in a Make/Cake/Rakefile or a JSON object.
Have files separated in debugging, combined in production: When using good development tools you want to easily map your debugging efforts to a specific file, not read through one giant file.
Not need a dependency management library deployed: for applications deployed as a single file the benefits of modular file loaders like require.js is minimized.
Neuter is based on the Rake pipline web-filter of the same name
Given the following files:
a.js
require('b');
var myVariable = 'hello';
b.js
var variableFromB = 'b';
window.availableEverywhere = true;
Resulting output would be
(function(){
var variableFromB = 'b';
window.availableEverywhere = true;
})();
(function(){
var myVariable = 'hello';
})();
Relative paths using a dot to indicate the file's current directory are valid as well:
a.js
require('dir/b');
var variableFromA = 'a';
dir/b.js
require('./c');
var variableFromB = 'b';
dir/c.js
var variableFromC = 'c';
Outputs
(function(){
var variableFromC = 'c';
})();
(function(){
var variableFromB = 'b';
})();
(function(){
var variableFromA = 'a';
})();
Note that directory traversal using
../ is not supported.
grunt.initConfig({
neuter: {
application: {
src: 'tmp/application.js',
dest: 'app/index.js'
}
}
});
or
grunt.initConfig({
neuter: {
'tmp/application.js' :'app/index.js'
}
});
Type:
String
Default:
"(function){ {%= src %} })();"
The wrapper around your code. Defaults to a closure-style function so locally declared variables
won't leak into the global scope. The text of your source JavaScript file is available as
src
within a template.
Type:
String
Default:
""
Specifying a base path allows you to omit said portion of the filepath from your require statements. For example: when using
basePath: "lib/js/" in your task options,
require("lib/js/file.js"); can instead be written as
require("file.js");. Note that the trailing slash must be included.
Type:
Function
Default:
function(filepath){ return filepath; }
Specifying a filepath transform allows you to control the path to the file that actually gets concatenated. For example, when using
filepathTransform: function(filepath){ return 'lib/js/' + filepath; } in your task options,
require("lib/js/file.js"); can instead be written as
require("file.js"); (This achieves the same result as specifying
basePath: "lib/js/"). When used in conjunction with the
basePath option, the base path will be prepended to the
filepath argument and a second argument will be provided that is the directory of the file without the
basePath.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Generates a source map for your JavaScript file using the Mozilla source map generator. Appends
//@ sourceMappingURL=my-file.js.map, and drops a file named my-file.js.map in the same directory as the original.
Unlike the previous sourceURL support, this can be used in production, because it becomes up to the client to do something about the source map or not (e.g. Firefox doesn't use them by default, though Chrome currently appears to always download the source map file).
Note: this does not generate named mappings (e.g. this will generate warnings if you're feeding it into grunt-contrib-uglify via the
sourceMapIn option).
Type:
String
Default:
"\n\n"
Neutered files will be joined on this string. If you're post-processing concatenated JavaScript files with a minifier, you may need to use a semicolon
';' as the separator although the semicolon at the end of the template should suffice.
Type:
Array
Default:
[]
A list of files being required that should not be checked for further require statements. Useful for libraries that support other module building methods and leave their requires around in a way that isn't meaningful to neutering.
Type:
Boolean
Object
Function Default:
false
Process source files before concatenating, either as templates or with a custom function (similar to grunt-contrib-concat). When using grunt for templating, the delimiters default to neuter's own special type (
{% %}), which helps avoid errors when requiring libraries like Underscore or Lo-Dash.
false - No processing will occur.
true - Process source files using grunt.template.process without any data.
options object - Process source files using grunt.template.process, using the specified options.
function(src, filepath) - Process source files using the given function, called once for each file. The returned value will be used as source code.
(Default processing options are explained in the grunt.template.process documentation)