JavaScript Mutation Testing as grunt plugin. Tests your tests by mutating the code.

Note We will be working on (gradually) migrating the majority of the code base to the Stryker project. For now, Stryker only supports Jasmine tests, but support for other frameworks will be added in the future. If you are currently using grunt-mutation-testing to assess your Jasmine tests, or planning to do so, please consider trying out Stryker. We would be happy to receive some feedback, either through GitHub issues or on Gitter.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt.

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-mutation-testing --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-mutation-testing' );

The "mutationTest" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named mutationTest to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ mutationTest : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Options

File options

Required Type: String or [String]

List of source code files needed to successfully run your unit tests (including required libraries).

Required Type: String or [String]

List of unit test specifications that need to be run.

Required Type: String or [String]

List of source code files that should be mutation tested.

optional Type: String Default: "."

Base path from which to look for the code, specs, and mutation files

Test framework options

optional Type: String Default: "karma"

The test framework to use. Available values: karma , mocha .

optional Type: Object

Karma-specific options. See the Karma documentation for available options.

In order for Karma to be able to run properly, it is necessary to at least provide the frameworks and browsers options. You should usually be able to reuse your existing Karma config file for this (by supplying it in the configFile option).

Note that some options ( basePath , files , background , singleRun , and autoWatch ) are overwritten automatically by the mutation testing framework.

optional Type: Number Default: 5

Maximum number of Karma servers that can be active at the same time. They run on ports subsequent to the configured Karma port, e.g. by default, Karma servers can be started on ports: 12111 , 12112 , 12113 , 12114 , and 12115 ; the next server will then be started on port 12111 again.

optional Type: Number Default: 10

Maximum time (in seconds) to wait for a Karma server to start up.

optional Type: Number Default: 2

Maximum time (in seconds) a single test run may take. Used to detect if the mutated code does not end up in an inifinite loop, but may trigger false positives because of this. If, under normal circumstances, your tests already take around 2 seconds to run, you should increase this property accordingly.

optional Type: Object

Mocha-specific options. See the Mocha documentation for available options.

Reporting options

optional Type: String Default: INFO

The used log level. Available options: ALL , TRACE , DEBUG , INFO , WARN , ERROR , FATAL , OFF .

optional Type: Object Default: { console: true }

Configuration of reporters to use. Available options: console , text , html , json .

optional Type: String Default: "reports/grunt-mutation-testing"

Directory to place the text report in.

optional Type: String Default: grunt-mutation-testing.txt

Filename of the text report.

optional Type: String Default: "reports/grunt-mutation-testing/html"

Directory to place the HTML report in.

optional Type: Number Default: 80

Percentage of mutations that should be killed in order for a test result to be considered successful.

optional Type: String Default: "reports/grunt-mutation-testing/json"

Directory to place the JSON report in.

optional Type: String Default: mutations.json

Filename of the JSON report.

optional Type: Number Default: 80

The maximum reported length of the mutation that has been done. When set to 0 , the full mutation is logged regardless of its length.

Other options

optional Type: String or RegExp or [String and/or RegExp] Default: /('use strict'|"use strict");/

Code that matches with any of the supplied regular expressions will not be mutated in any way.

Note that, by default, mutations on the strict mode keyword 'use strict' will be ignored. If you really do want to mutate it, this can be done by providing the options.discardDefaultIgnore option (see below).

optional Type: String or RegExp or [String and/or RegExp]

Mutation replacements that match with any of the supplied regular expressions will not be introduced.

optional Type: Object

A set of properties, indicating whether certain mutations should be excluded for all files. See below for a list of available mutations.

optional Type: Boolean Default: false

When true, code is not copied to a temporary directory and mutated there, but instead the original production code is mutated, which can speed up your tests.

Be careful when using this option, as, in case the mutation process does not exit correctly, your code will be left mutated.

optional Type: Boolean Default: false

When true, mutations that are ignored by default (see options.ignore , above) will no longer be ignored.

We do not really see any relevant use case for this, but did not want to make it impossible to perform certain mutations either. Hence the existence of this configuration option.

optional Type: String or Function

This test is executed for every Mutation. If it passes, this mutation is reported as 'survived'.

Usage Examples

Default Options

In this example, the default options are used to report every possible mutation.

grunt.initConfig({ mutationTest : { options : {}, target : { code : [ 'src/*.js' , 'src/lib/myLib/*.js' ], specs : 'test/**/*KarmaSpec.js' , mutate : 'src/*.js' } } });

Custom Options

In this example all mutations are reported, which cause no failure of the grunt script.

grunt.initConfig({ mutationTest : { options : { test : 'grunt test' }, target : { code : [ 'src/*.js' , 'src/lib/myLib/*.js' ], specs : 'test/**/*KarmaSpec.js' , mutate : 'src/*.js' } } });

Calling a test in this way is easy but very slow. It's much faster to call tests directly by providing a test function. This is demonstrated in this project's Gruntfile.js.

For your convenience you can easily configure fast mocha and karma tests:

Mocha

grunt.initConfig({ mutationTest : { options : { testFramework : 'mocha' }, target : { code : [ 'src/*.js' , 'src/lib/myLib/*.js' ], specs : 'test/**/*MochaSpec.js' , mutate : 'src/*.js' } } });

Karma

grunt.initConfig({ mutationTest : { options : { karma : { waitForServerTime : 10 } }, target : { code : [ 'src/*.js' , 'src/lib/myLib/*.js' ], specs : 'test/**/*KarmaSpec.js' , mutate : 'src/*.js' } } });

Troubleshooting

In this section, you can find an overview of the most common errors you may encounter.

Tests fail without mutations

When you get the 'Tests fail without mutations [...]' error, it is most likely that something is wrong with your configuration. Usually, this means that something is wrong in the code , specs , mutate part. You should check if code really points to all your source files and the libraries you need, and if the paths to specs and mutate follow the correct base path. For more information on these options, check the Options section above.

Infinite loop detected

Whereas usually, this means a mutation caused your code to enter an infinite loop (from which it cannot recover), it can also mean that the default timeout setting is too short for your tests to finish. You can test this by modifying the options.karma.waitForRunnerTime config property, by which you set the maximum duration of a single test run (in seconds).

Available mutations

Currently, the following mutations are available:

Mutation code Description Example MATH Replace arithmetic operators by their opposites 1 + 1 to 1 - 1 ARRAY Remove elements from an array [1,2,3] to [1,3] BLOCK_STATEMENT Remove statements from a block of statements function foo(x) { x = x * 2; return x; } to function foo(x) { return x; } METHOD_CALL Mutate parameters of a function call foo(x) to x COMPARISON Replace operators by their boundary and negation counterparts x < 10 to x <= 10 LITERAL Replace strings, increment numbers, and negate booleans var x = 'Hello' to var x = '"MUTATION!"' LOGICAL_EXPRESSION Replace logical operators by their opposites x && y to `x OBJECT Remove object properties {a: 10, b: 'B'} to {b: 'B'} UNARY_EXPRESSION Negate unary expressions var x = -42 to var x = 42 UPDATE_EXPRESSION Negate update expressions x++ to x--

Excluding mutations

Since not all mutations may be relevant for your project, it is possible to configure which mutations should be performed and which should not.

Global exclusions

In order to completely disable a specific mutation, one can provide the excludeMutations configuration option. This takes an object where the keys represent the mutations and the values denote whether the mutation should in fact be excluded. For example:

{ mutationTest : { options : { excludeMutations : { 'MATH' : true , 'LITERAL' : false , 'OBJECT' : true } }, } }

would disable the MATH and OBJECT mutations, while the LITERAL mutations are still active.

Local exclusions

In some cases, more fine-tuning is needed for which mutations should be excluded where. It is possible to disable mutations on block level by prepending the code with a comment containing the @excludeMutations keyword.

When only the @excludeMutations comment is provided, all mutations will be excluded for the block above which that comment is placed. It is also possible to provide an array of specific mutations that should be excluded, e.g.:

function foo ( ) { } function bar ( ) { }

would disable the MATH and OBJECT mutations on the bar method and its contents, but not on foo .

All javascript comment types are supported, i.e. one can use both // @excludeMutations and /* @excludeMutations ["ARRAY"] */ . These comments can also be placed in the middle of a line of code, object, or function call, to allow for very specific configuration.

Contributing

In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

Release History

v 1.4.2

Fixed HTML reporter not checking if files in report directory are actual HTML report files: This posed an issue when other files were present in the same directory, causing the whole mutation test run to fail.

Fixed reporters not being part of the main promise chain, causing the grunt task to be 'done' before the reports were generated properly;

Fixed karma not invoking the callback function of the after lifecycle method;

lifecycle method; Improved tests for JSON and TXT reports.

v 1.4.1

Added notIncluded option for Karma (thanks @divido): Fixes #60, Not possible to exclude files in Karma config.



v 1.4.0

Added JSON reporter.

v 1.3.2

Fixed misleading configuration error message when paths could not be resolved.

v 1.3.1

Karma is now a regular dependency again: Updated to 0.13.x; Needed to fix #50.

Fixed #50, Karma server processes not properly killed;

Fixed #52, Relative paths not properly interpreted in Karma coverage files;

Fixed #53, Failure to gracefully shutdown when no code-specs mapping is found at all.

v 1.3.0

Karma port is now configurable (fixes #45);

Karma runner now only uses a limited number of ports.

v 1.2.3

Fixed #39, Karma files configuration being merged instead of overwritten;

configuration being merged instead of overwritten; Fixed #41, Untested files either scoring 100% success, or marked as 'fails without mutations';

Fixed ALL log configuration option for Karma not being allowed;

log configuration option for Karma not being allowed; Fixed files for which tests fail without mutations not included in HTML report;

More extensive explanation of 'No mutations could be performed on this file' note in HTML report.

v 1.2.2

Fixed #37, 'Tests fail without mutations' not working anymore;

Directories are no longer included when de-globbing 'code', 'specs', and 'mutate' options.

v 1.2.1

Fixed #36, grunt-mutation-testing no longer working without installing mocha.

v 1.2.0

Updated all dependencies to their latest possible versions;

Improvements in HTML reporter: Added toggle for only showing surviving mutations; Fixed ignored file shown as 'too low coverage'; Fixed colour scheme too strong; Graphical improvements.



v 1.1.0

Fixed possible to run without code, specs and/or mutate files specified;

Fixed runner timeout also active for initial (unmutated) test run;

Fixed Karma coverage file format errors resulting in unrecoverable errors;

Fixes and graphical improvements in HTML reporter: Fixed tooltip only in correct position in Chrome; Fixed HTML report not being valid HTML; Fixed options.successThreshold not working in File view; Graphical improvements for 'Folder' view; Graphical improvements for 'File' view.

Resolved #18: Disabled mutations from strict to weak equality and vice versa; 'use strict'; is now ignored by default.

Improved the ignore options: ignore now also works for file portions larger than just the mutations; Reimplemented discardReplacements as ignoreReplacement , which will ignore mutation replacements that match the configuration option: Added actual documentation for this option. Added discardDefaultIgnore config option in case the user wants to override the default value of options.ignore .



v 1.0.1

Fixed HTML reporter not properly escaping HTML;

Fixed Karma not working when coverage reports could not be generated or found: Added fallback where all tests are run against all code; Made the coverage detection framework also work with KarmaCoverage v0.1.x; Moved Karma and KarmaCoverage to devDependencies.



v 1.0.0

Configuration overhaul;

Improved console output;

Karma: Auto-detecting which unit test file belongs to which source code file(s); Cleaner way of dealing with infinite loops introduced by mutating the code.

Mocha: Better way of inferring which files should be copied to the temporary location.



Upgrading from v0.x to v1.0

When upgrading from v0.x to v1.0, one will notice that a lot has changed. Most important of these changes is the new way in which the grunt-mutation-test task needs to be configured.

Rather than supplying a map of output files to a list of files that should be mutated, one now needs to configure which files are needed to run the unit tests, which unit test files should be included, and which files should be mutated. This is done by supplying the code , specs , and mutate options respectively. Take a look at the usage examples above for a few example configurations.

v 0.7.0

Local mutation exclusions;

HTML mutation coverage reporting.

v 0.6.0

Mutate a temporary copy of the code, rather than the original files;

Fixed this project's unit tests on Windows.

v 0.5.1

Reduced chances for mutations resulting in endless loops by disabling mutations on loop invariants.

v 0.5.0

Added unary expression mutations;

Added logical expression mutations.

v 0.4.0

Revived project;

Added many new mutations;

Fixed a couple of Karma-related issues;

Improved reporting.

Planned for the next release

Improve documentation;

Improve console output;

Some more code refactoring.

Planned for the future

Performance improvements (mainly for Karma);

Karma: Cleaner way of dealing with infinite loops introduced by mutating the code.

Mocha: Deal with infinite loops introduced by mutations.

Perform mutations on AST nodes rather than source file locations;

Splitting the project into separate modules for grunt, mutations, karma, and mocha.

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Jimi van der Woning, Martin Koster. Licensed under the MIT license.

Original version by Marco Stahl