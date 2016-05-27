This is a grunt plugin to render mustache templates. It takes data in static
JSON, static
YAML,
JS module, or a
POJO (Plain Ol' JavaScript Object) format. It allows you to specify a folder for partials, instead of needing to list them individually.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.1
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-mustache-render --save-dev
Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mustache-render');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
mustache_render to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
mustache_render: {
options: {
// Task global options go here
},
your_target: {
options: {
// Target specific options go here
},
files : [
{
data: // Path to JS module, path or URL to JSON or YAML, or POJO
template: // Path or URL to template file
dest: // Path to output destination here
}
]
},
},
})
Note: The
files parameter must be an array, and must conform to the format specified above. Each object in the file array represents one rendered template. Data files can be in either
JSON,
YAML format, or as either an external
JS file via
module.exports or a
POJO (Plain Ol' JavaScript Object).
If you want to build out a long list for the
files array, perhaps dynamically as described by building the files object dynamically, you may use either
data or
template as the source (
src) value as long as you specify the other one by its normal name. See below for some examples.
files: [
{data: "path/to/data/file.json",
template: "path/to/template.mustache",
dest: "file/to/output.html"},
{data: "http://api.example.com/file.json",
template: "http://docs.example.com/report.mustache",
dest: "file/to/output.html"}
]
files: [
{data: { greeting: "Hello", target: "world" },
template: "path/to/template.mustache",
dest: "file/to/output.html"},
{data: { greeting: "Hola", target: "mundo" },
template: "http://docs.example.com/report.mustache",
dest: "file/to/output.html"}
]
options: {template: 'common-template.mustache'},
files: {
'file/to/output-1.html': 'data/to/read-1.json',
'file/to/output-2.html': 'data/to/read-2.json',
'file/to/output-3.html': 'data/to/read-3.json'
}
files: [
{expand: true,
src: 'data/to/read-*.json',
template: 'common-template.mustache',
dest: 'dest/directory/'}
]
options: {data: 'common-data.json'},
files: {
'file/to/output-1.html': 'template/to/read-1.mustache',
'file/to/output-2.html': 'template/to/read-2.mustache',
'file/to/output-3.html': 'template/to/read-3.mustache'
}
files: [
{expand: true,
src: 'template/to/read-*.mustache',
data: 'common-data.js',
dest: 'dest/directory/'}
]
Type:
String
Default value:
"." (i.e. relative to your
Gruntfile.js)
Path to the directory in which partials can be found. Partials are looked up by name in this directory.
Type:
String
Default value:
".mustache"
mustache-render will use this extension when looking up partials.
Type:
String
Default value:
""
mustache-render will use these as common prefixes when looking up partials,
with
prefix_file prepended onto the filename and
prefix_dir prepended onto
the leading directory (if any). For example, given
prefix_file: 'part_' and
prefix_dir: 'sub_', a partial reference for
a/hello would search for a
file named
sub_a/part_hello.mustache.
Note: Versions 1.6 and earlier of the plug-in use an option called
prefix,
which prepended onto the partial reference, regardless of whether it included
a directory or not. This option is still supported for backward compatibility
and maintains the same behavior.
Type:
String
Default value:
""
A glob pattern to use to search for partials. If this option is set,
options.prefix_file,
options.prefix_dir,
options.prefix and
options.extension will be ignored. The glob pattern will be expanded using
grunt.file.expand and the first file found will be used.
If more than one file is found, a warning will be printed.
You can use this variables in the pattern:
$0 The whole partial name
$1 The partial name's directory part
$2 The partial name's basename part
Examples:
prefix_dir$1/prefix_file$2 does the same as using
options.prefix_file and
options.prefix_dir
$0.* allows any extension
{images/$0.svg,partials/$0.mustache} seaches for a partial either as
name.svg in the
image folder or as
name.mustache in the
partials folder.
Type:
Boolean
Default value:
false
Clears the mustache cache before running the target. Mustache will cache partials by name when running multiple tasks, so this option is usefull if
options.extension,
options.directory, or
options.prefix have been changed between tasks.
Type:
Function
Default value:
null
Overrides the default function for finding partials. The function will be passed the name of the partial as a parameter, and must return the text of the partial.
partial_finder: function(name) {
return "Hello, I am a partial with name: " + name + "\n";
}
Type: anything normally accepted for a file
Default value:
undefined
These two slots can be used to fill in a default
data or
template value for any item in your
files list that does not already have one specified. This can be handy if you want to dynamically build the
files list and apply the same
data or
template source to every item in the list.
Type:
Boolean or
Function
Default value:
true
By default (
true), mustache will escape special HTML characters unless explicitly disabled in the template body (e.g. by using triple mustaches,
{{{var}}}).
If set to
false it disables default HTML escaping. That means that
{{var}} will not be escaped. This is useful for templating files that are not HTML.
To implement custom escape handling specific to your needs, you may instead pass a function that accepts and returns a string.
For this Grunt config:
grunt.initConfig({
mustache_render: {
all: {
files: [{
data: "data/hello_world.json",
template: "templates/hello_world.mustache",
dest: "public/hello_world.html"
}]
}
}
})
And this
json:
{
"greeting" : "Hello",
"target" : "World"
}
This template:
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>A greeting</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>{{greeting}}, {{target}}!</h1>
</body>
</html>
Will produce this output:
<html>
<head>
<meta charset="UTF-8">
<title>A greeting</title>
</head>
<body>
<h1>Hello, World!</h1>
</body>
</html>
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.