A Grunt wrapper for Modernizr.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's [Gruntfile.js][getting_started]:
When you're ready to build,
grunt-modernizr will crawl your project for Modernizr test references and save out a minified, uglified, customized version using only the tests you've used in your JavaScript or (S)CSS.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's [grunt.js gruntfile][getting_started] with:
npm install grunt-modernizr --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's
Gruntfile.js:
grunt.loadNpmTasks("grunt-modernizr");
Run the task with
grunt modernizr:dist.
Add a
modernizr config object to your Gruntfile.js file. The task supports multiple targets:
modernizr: {
dist: {
"parseFiles": true,
"customTests": [],
"devFile": "/PATH/TO/modernizr-dev.js",
"dest": "/PATH/TO/modernizr-output.js",
"tests": [
// Tests
],
"options": [
"setClasses"
],
"uglify": true
}
}
You can also generate the configuration file online via the modernizr build tool. Just configure your build, click the Build button, and download/copy the Grunt Config.
