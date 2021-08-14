A Grunt wrapper for Modernizr.

Usage

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's [Gruntfile.js][getting_started]:

When you're ready to build, grunt-modernizr will crawl your project for Modernizr test references and save out a minified, uglified, customized version using only the tests you've used in your JavaScript or (S)CSS.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's [grunt.js gruntfile][getting_started] with:

npm install grunt-modernizr --save-dev

Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile.js :

grunt.loadNpmTasks( "grunt-modernizr" );

Documentation

For Full Features & Configuration? → See Customizr

Run the task with grunt modernizr:dist .

Config Options

Add a modernizr config object to your Gruntfile.js file. The task supports multiple targets:

modernizr: { dist : { "parseFiles" : true , "customTests" : [], "devFile" : "/PATH/TO/modernizr-dev.js" , "dest" : "/PATH/TO/modernizr-output.js" , "tests" : [ ], "options" : [ "setClasses" ], "uglify" : true } }

You can also generate the configuration file online via the modernizr build tool. Just configure your build, click the Build button, and download/copy the Grunt Config.

Available Settings

See the customizr repository for valid settings.

License

Copyright (c) 2022 The Modernizr team Licensed under the MIT license.