Implement ajax cross-domain access through the service in nodejs. Use Curl to access to the interface. Ulitize mockjs to generate json interface dynamically. Support jsonp format, simulate various server environment, test the interfaces and generate the interface documents.

通过nodejs的服务实现ajax的跨域访问，使用Curl获取接口，利用mockjs动态生成json接口，支持jsonp格式，模拟多种服务器环境，测试接口并且生成接口文档

1. Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.5

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-mock2easy --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-mock2easy' );

2. The "mock2easy" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named mock2easy to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ mock2easy : { test :{ options : { port : 3000 , lazyLoadTime : 3000 , database : 'database' , doc : 'doc' , keepAlive : true , ignoreField :[ '__preventCache' ], interfaceSuffix : '.json' preferredLanguage : 'en' } } }, }); mock2easy: { test : { options : { port : 3000 , lazyLoadTime : 3000 , database : 'database' , keepAlive : false , ignoreField : [ '__preventCache' , 'secToken' ], interfaceSuffix : '.json' curl : { domain : 'http://hello.console.demo.com' , parameter : { secToken : 'jimZPPU1MZtLmjFXnxCl22' }, Cookie : 'kRm9JWrHB9%2B%2Bq84dcf4tLAUfECcVq5NknX2Rs9ic' } } } }

Options

Type: Number

Default value: 3000

service port of the starting service

启动的服务的端口号

Type: Number

Default value: 3000

enable lazy-loading interface, the delayed time of executing the interface

启动接口延时加载，调用接口的延迟时间

Type: String

Default value: mock2easy

location of the generated interface data

接口数据的生成位置

Type: String

Default value: doc

location of the generated interface documents

接口文档的生成位置

Type: Boolean

Default value: true

Default value is true. If the value is true, a separate service interface will be executed to support. If the value is false, the service will be task list

默认为 true ， true 时可以独立起一个服务提供接口， false 时可以和别的grunt服务组合成为一个任务串

Type: Object

Default value: false

By default leave it blank. If not empty then instead of accessing the local mock data, use will access the service interface through Curl

默认为不写，如果写了的话优先于Curl请求，所有的接口将不再访问本地的mock数据，改为通过Curl访问服务端的接口

Type: Sting

Default value: .json

Default value is .json , all generated interface end with .json . All the interface end with ‘.action’, you can change the attribute to .action

默认为 .json ,产生的接口都是以 .json 为后缀的，若你的接口全部都是 .action 结尾的话，可以将该属性更改为 .action 。

Type: Array

Default value: []

Default value is []. It is ok to add ignorable request parameters. Each time when sending request, these key words will not be verified.

默认为[]，可以添加忽略的请求参数，在每次发起请求的时候不去校验这些字段，例如： __preventCache 等字段，可能不是我们想要的校验的参数。

Type: String

Default value: 'en'

Default value is en, en/cn EN/中文

3. Change grunt-contrib-connect configuration

修改 grunt-contrib-connect 配置

Through the middleware parameters of the connect forward the interface to mock2easy to handle

通过 connect 的 middleware 参数将接口转发至 mock2easy 进行处理

Change the connect configuration in the Gruntfiles.js

修改 Gruntfile.js 中 connect的配置

connect : { server : { options : { middleware : function ( connect ) { return [ require ( './database/do' ) ]; }, }, }, },

Support of mockjs mockjs的支持

The default folder for the generated documents is ./doc/ . Push it to git for direct review.

文档生成默认在 ./doc/ 目录下，push 到 git 上可以直接查看

Support all the mockjs grammar, Mockjs grammar examples

支持所有的mockjs语法，Mockjs语法样例

If you have any idea or suggestion, please connect me:lhui3it@gmail.com

如果有好的建议和意见请联系我：lhui3it@gmail.com

Basic UI 基本界面

Main UI 主界面

Simulate the lazy-loading status. Easy to check if the loading status is properly handled 方面模拟访问延时状态，轻松检查 loading 状态是否合理处理。 Record interface (similar to postman operation), easily access remote interface through curl, (make sure the system supports curl command). Also record the interface to the local interface base. 录制接口（类似 postman 操作），轻松通过 curl ( 保证系统支持curl命令 )访问远程接口，并将接口录制入本地接口库。 Access local interface base, automatically check if the interface has any issue. Easy to keep the consistency of the code in local interface base and the code in js execute interface. Besides, make sure the interface document and script the same at real time 访问本地接口库，自动检查接口是否存在异常，轻松保持本地接口库代码和 js 调用接口代码保持一致，并且确保接口文档实时和脚本保持一致。

接口操作页面

Dynamic interface, use Mockjsas support, can dynamically and randomly generate the interface 动态接口，使用 Mockjs 作为支持，可以动态随机生成接口。 Dynamic interface can access any node and add comments. 动态接口，可以轻松在任何一个节点上加上注释。 Static interface. If the interface data is too complex for mock2easy to meet your requirement. Please use static interface. 静态接口，如果接口数据过于复杂，mock2easy 无法满足您的需求，请选用静态接口。 Switch between json and jsonp json 和 jsonp 互相切换

Interface documentation 接口文档

