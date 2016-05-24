A Grunt task that runs Mocha-based functional tests against a Webdriver-enabled source: specifically, PhantomJS for local testing and Sauce Labs for comprehensive cross-browser testing.
This plugin is a combination of mocha-cloud and grunt-saucelabs. The former library doesn't have Grunt integration built in, and is designed for running tests inside the browser; the latter library can launch a grid of browsers on Sauce Labs, but doesn't support Mocha.
##Getting Started
This plugin requires Grunt
>=0.4.0; connecting to Sauce Labs requires java.
Install the plugin with:
npm install grunt-mocha-webdriver --save-dev
Then add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-webdriver');
###Using grunt-mocha-webdriver with Phantomjs
In version 0.9.4 and later, phantom is included via its NPM module. In order
to run tests against phantom, simply add the
usePhantom flag to the options hash.
The plugin defaults to hitting port 4444, but you can specify your own port via
the
phantomPort option.
###Using grunt-mocha-webdriver with your own Selenium server
In version 0.9.15 and later, You can run your tests against your own Selenium server instance.
To do so, use
hostname and
port options.
Don't forget to remove
username and
key.
Note that the Selenium server should be started and ready before starting the tests.
##Documentation
Run this task with the
mochaWebdriver grunt command. For this plugin, the Grunt
src property will specify which test files should be run with Mocha in
the
mochaWebdriver multitask. These tests should be structured as normal
Mocha tests, but should use
this.browser to refer to a WebDriver browser
which will be injected into the test's context. The browser can be driven
with the API specified in WD.js. The default
is to use the callback-enabled version of WD.js, but
usePromises can be passed
as
true to switch to the Promise-enabled version.
As of version
0.2.3 of WD.js, wd provides the ability
to add test methods to its default set of capabilities.
grunt-mocha-webdriver
exposes the
wd instance in the same way that
browser is exposed, so that
you can easily add your own test methods to wd.
Also, Mocha options are exposed to tests. This is especially helpful if you want to reuse the defined Mocha timeout for your Webdriver tests. For example you can do this in your Webdriver based E2E tests:
this.browser.waitForElementByCss('.aClass', this.mochaOptions.timeout, cb);
Please look at this project's Gruntfile and tests to see all that in action.
###Options
The usual Mocha options are passed through this task to a new Mocha instance.
Please note that while it's possible to specify the Mocha
reporter for
tests running on Phantom and when
concurrency is 1 on saucelabs or selenium,
the task will default to a custom reporter if concurrency is more than 1
and the browser is not phantom. This restriction is in place to handle concurrent
Sauce Labs/Selenium testing sessions, which could pollute the log.
The following options can be supplied to the task:
####usePhantom Type: Boolean
Specifies whether the task should test against a PhantomJS instance instead of Sauce Labs. Defaults to false. If true, the tests will run against Phantom INSTEAD of running against Sauce Labs.
####phantomPort Type: Int (Default: 4444)
if testing against PhantomJS with the
usePhantom flag, specify the port
to test against.
####phantomCapabilities Type: Object (Default: {})
if testing against PhantomJS with the
usePhantom flag, specify the
browser capabilities.
####phantomFlags Type: array (Default: [])
if testing against PhantomJS with the
usePhantom command-line options, specify start additional flags to use. Check here or type
phantomjs -h for complete list of flags.
####usePromises Type: Boolean
Specifies whether to use the Promise chain version of the WD.js API. Defaults to false (the callback version).
####ignoreSslErrors Type: Boolean
A passthrough to the Phantom CLI runner to ignore errors with SSL certs.
####require Type: Array
An array of paths for requiring before running Mocha tests. Useful for pre-requires that manipulate Mocha's global environment (e.g.g making Sinon globally available).
####username Type: String
The Sauce Labs username to use. Defaults to value of env var
SAUCE_USERNAME.
####key Type: String
The Sauce Labs API key to use. Defaults to value of env var
SAUCE_ACCESS_KEY.
####secureCommands Type: Boolean (Default: false)
If true, it will use saucelabs, with default
hostname set to
127.0.0.1 and
port set to
4445
in order to send selenium commands through Sauce Connect tunnel (more info
here).
####autoInstall Type: Boolean
If
true this will download Selenium and Chrome Driver to run tests locally.
####hostname Type: String
If specified, it will connect that selenium server instead of
ondemand.saucelabs.com.
####port Type: Int
Selenium server port. Should be used in conjonction with
hostname.
####identifier Type: Number
A Unique identifier for the generated tunnel to Sauce Labs. Will be automatically generated if not specified. Useful for connected to existing Sauce tunnels.
####concurrency Type: Int
The number of concurrent browser sessions to spin up on Sauce Labs. Defaults to 1.
####tunneled Type: Boolean A boolean value to indicate if the tunnel is to be created or not.
####tunnelFlags Type: Array An array of option flags for Sauce Connect. See the list of available options here.
####testName Type: String
The name of the test, as reported to Sauce Labs.
####testTags Type: [String]
An array of tags to associate with the test, as reported to Sauce Labs.
####browsers Type: [Object]
An array of objects specifying which browser options should be passed to Sauce Labs.
Unless a test is run against Phantom (e.g.
usePhantom is true), this option
must be specified. Each browser hash should specify:
browserName. For saucelabs tests,
platform,
and
version are also required.
##Contributing
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add
unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
grunt.
##Release History See History.md
##Contributors
##License Copyright (c) 2014 Justin Reidy
Licensed under the MIT license.