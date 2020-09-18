A grunt task for running server side mocha tests
Install next to your project's Gruntfile.js with:
npm install grunt-mocha-test --save-dev
Here is a simple example gruntfile if you just want to run tests
module.exports = function(grunt) {
// Add the grunt-mocha-test tasks.
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-test');
grunt.initConfig({
// Configure a mochaTest task
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
captureFile: 'results.txt', // Optionally capture the reporter output to a file
quiet: false, // Optionally suppress output to standard out (defaults to false)
clearRequireCache: false, // Optionally clear the require cache before running tests (defaults to false)
clearCacheFilter: (key) => true, // Optionally defines which files should keep in cache
noFail: false // Optionally set to not fail on failed tests (will still fail on other errors)
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', 'mochaTest');
};
The following options are specific to
grunt-mocha-test (ie. not mocha options)
captureFile - specify a file to capture all output to (will include any output from
console.log)
quiet -
true to not output anything to console (normally used with the
captureFile option when console output would not be human readable)
clearRequireCache -
true to clear the require cache before each test run (normally used with watch when not spawning each test run in a new
nodejs context)
clearCacheFilter -
function() { return true/false } to say which files should remain in cache. Only works with
clearRequireCache set to
true)
noFail -
true to prevent the task failing on failed tests. Useful for CI setups where test reports are processed separately. Will still fail on other errors
The following mocha options have also been tested (others may have been added since the time of writing through changes to mocha)
The Mocha
--compilers option is almost identical to the
--require option but with additional functionality for use with the Mocha
--watch mode. As the
--watch mode is not relevant for this plugin there is no need to implement a separate
compilers option and actually the
require option should be used instead.
The following example shows the use of the CoffeeScript compiler.
npm install coffee-script
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
require: 'coffee-script/register'
},
src: ['test/**/*.coffee']
}
}
This is an example for the Babel 6 compiler (babel must be configured separately if you want to use it for something like ES6/ES2015).
npm install babel-register
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
require: 'babel-register'
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
}
}
In order to make this more user friendly, the
require option can take either a single file/function or an array of files/functions in case you have other globals you wish to require.
eg.
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
require: [
'coffee-script/register',
'./globals.js',
function(){ testVar1=require('./stuff'); },
function(){ testVar2='other-stuff'; }
]
},
src: ['test/**/*.coffee']
}
}
NB. File references for the
require option can only be used with Javascript files, ie. it is not possible to specify a
./globals.coffee in the above example.
grunt-mocha-test uses npm's
peerDependency functionality and thus uses whatever version
of
mocha is installed in your project. If your project does not have
mocha installed, a compatible
version will automatically be installed when adding
grunt-mocha-test.
Here is an example gruntfile that registers 2 test tasks, 1 to run the tests and 1 to generate a coverage report using
blanket.js to instrument the javascript on the fly.
npm install blanket
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-test');
grunt.initConfig({
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
// Require blanket wrapper here to instrument other required
// files on the fly.
//
// NB. We cannot require blanket directly as it
// detects that we are not running mocha cli and loads differently.
//
// NNB. As mocha is 'clever' enough to only run the tests once for
// each file the following coverage task does not actually run any
// tests which is why the coverage instrumentation has to be done here
require: 'coverage/blanket'
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
},
coverage: {
options: {
reporter: 'html-cov',
// use the quiet flag to suppress the mocha console output
quiet: true,
// specify a destination file to capture the mocha
// output (the quiet option does not suppress this)
captureFile: 'coverage.html'
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', 'mochaTest');
};
As noted above it is necessary to wrap the blanket require when calling mocha programatically so
coverage/blanket.js should look something like this.
var path = require('path');
var srcDir = path.join(__dirname, '..', 'src');
require('blanket')({
// Only files that match the pattern will be instrumented
pattern: srcDir
});
This will preprocess all
.js files in the
src directory. Note that
Blanket just uses pattern matching so this rework of the paths prevents files in
node_modules being instrumented too. Also bear in mind using
Blanket to instrument files on the fly only works if the file is not already in the require cache (this is an odd case but if you can't figure out why a file is not instrumented and the
pattern looks ok then this may be the cause).
Building on the previous example, if you wish to have your tests fail if it falls below a certain coverage threshold then I advise using the
travis-cov reporter
npm install travis-cov
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-test');
grunt.initConfig({
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
require: 'coverage/blanket'
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
},
'html-cov': {
options: {
reporter: 'html-cov',
quiet: true,
captureFile: 'coverage.html'
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
},
// The travis-cov reporter will fail the tests if the
// coverage falls below the threshold configured in package.json
'travis-cov': {
options: {
reporter: 'travis-cov'
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', 'mochaTest');
};
Don't forget to update
package.json with options for
travis-cov, for example:
...
"config": {
"travis-cov": {
// Yes, I like to set the coverage threshold to 100% ;)
"threshold": 100
}
},
...
In most cases it may be more useful to instrument files before running tests. This has the added advantage of creating intermediate files that will match the line numbers reported in exception reports. Here is one possible
Gruntfile.js that uses the
grunt-blanket plug in.
npm install grunt-contrib-clean
npm install grunt-contrib-copy
npm install grunt-blanket
npm install travis-cov
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-test');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-clean');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-copy');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-blanket');
grunt.initConfig({
clean: {
coverage: {
src: ['coverage/']
}
},
copy: {
coverage: {
src: ['test/**'],
dest: 'coverage/'
}
},
blanket: {
coverage: {
src: ['src/'],
dest: 'coverage/src/'
}
},
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
},
src: ['/coverage/test/**/*.js']
},
coverage: {
options: {
reporter: 'html-cov',
quiet: true,
captureFile: 'coverage.html'
},
src: ['/coverage/test/**/*.js']
},
'travis-cov': {
options: {
reporter: 'travis-cov'
},
src: ['/coverage/test/**/*.js']
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['clean', 'blanket', 'copy', 'mochaTest']);
};
This will delete any previously instrumented files, copy the
test files to a
coverage folder and instrument the
src javascript files to the
coverage folder. Lastly it runs tests from the
coverage folder. It's more complicated but often easier to work with.
If you run
grunt-mocha-test with
grunt-contrib-watch using the
spawn: false option, you will notice that the tests only run on the first change. Subsequent changes will result in an empty report with a
0 passing message.
This happens because
mocha loads your tests using
require resulting in them being added to the require cache. Thus once they have been loaded in a process the subsequent calls to
require hit the cache without executing the code again. To prevent this from happening, use the
clearRequireCache option (default value is
false).
Here is an example that also demonstrates how to only run changed tests:
module.exports = function(grunt) {
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-test');
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-contrib-watch');
grunt.initConfig({
mochaTest: {
test: {
options: {
reporter: 'spec',
clearRequireCache: true
},
src: ['test/**/*.js']
},
},
watch: {
js: {
options: {
spawn: false,
},
files: '**/*.js',
tasks: ['default']
}
}
});
// On watch events, if the changed file is a test file then configure mochaTest to only
// run the tests from that file. Otherwise run all the tests
var defaultTestSrc = grunt.config('mochaTest.test.src');
grunt.event.on('watch', function(action, filepath) {
grunt.config('mochaTest.test.src', defaultTestSrc);
if (filepath.match('test/')) {
grunt.config('mochaTest.test.src', filepath);
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', 'mochaTest');
};
There are some flags that Mocha supports that are actually Node flags, eg.
It is currently not possible to set these at runtime when using Mocha as a library and as such cannot be supported by
grunt-mocha-test without a major refactor (and severe impact on performance as it would involve spawning processes).
The recommended way of using these flags would be to pass them to node when starting the grunt process. The simplest way to do this would be to leverage the
scripts functionality of NPM and
package.json.
...
},
"scripts": {
"test": "node --debug --harmony-generators ./node_modules/.bin/grunt test"
}
...
The tests would then be run using
npm test
Note that this assumes that
grunt-cli has been installed locally and not globally
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using:
npm test
Copyright © 2016 Peter Halliday
Licensed under the MIT license.