A simple wrapper to run client-side mocha tests using mocha-phantomjs core library

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-mocha-phantomjs --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-mocha-phantomjs' );

The "mocha_phantomjs" task

Run this task with the grunt mocha_phantomjs command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the grunt Configuring tasks guide.

PhantomJS is installed when installing using NPM.

Options

reporter

Type: String

Default: spec

The reporter that should be used. See the supported reporters for more information.

output

Type: String

The file that the task should output the results to. If output is specified, the task will always complete and not throw an error code if errors are found. The CI will determine if the build failed or not.

failWithOutput

Type: Boolean

Setting failWithOutput to true when used with the output option will fail a build along with creating a test artifact. This is useful for CIs (CircleCI) that don't fail a build based on the test artifact.

silent

Type: Boolean

Setting silent to true will prevent the results from being printed using stdout.

urls

Type: Array

Default: []

Absolute http:// or https:// urls to be passed to PhantomJS. Specified URLs will be merged with any specified src files first. Note that urls must be served by a web server, and since this task doesn't contain a web server, one will need to be configured separately. The grunt-contrib-connect plugin provides a basic web server.

Additional arguments may be passed. See mocha-phantomjs's usage.

phantomConfig

Type: Object Default: {}

Options to be passed directly to phantomjs. Eg:

{ "--local-storage-path" : "my/temp-phantom-files" , "--local-storage-quota" : "20480" }

See phantomjs -h for more full options list.

config

Type: Object

Default: { useColors: true }

Options to be passed to mocha-phantomjs. See mocha-phantomjs-core's usage.

Usage examples

Basic usage (CI checks for error code)

grunt.initConfig({ mocha_phantomjs : { all : [ 'test/**/*.html' ] } });

File output for CI

grunt.initConfig({ mocha_phantomjs : { options : { reporter : 'xunit' , output : 'tests/results/result.xml' }, all : [ 'test/**/*.html' ] } });

Passing options to mocha-phantomjs

grunt.initConfig({ mocha_phantomjs : { options : { reporter : 'xunit' , output : 'tests/results/result.xml' , config : { useColors : false , viewportSize : { width : 1024 , height : 768 }, grep : 'pattern' } }, all : [ 'test/**/*.html' ] } });

Local server

Include the grunt-contrib-connect plugin to run a local server

grunt.initConfig({ mocha_phantomjs : { all : { options : { urls : [ 'http://localhost:8000/test/foo.html' , 'http://localhost:8000/test/bar.html' ] } } }, connect : { server : { options : { port : 8000 , base : '.' , } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'test' , [ 'connect' , 'mocha_phantomjs' ]);

Notes

This is a very basic implementation of mocha-phantomjs. Failed tests and errors do not bubble up for custom reporting. The idea of this is to be mainly used by a CI and let the CI manage the error reporting.