grunt mocha istanbul task

Mocha reporter to generate coverage report of istanbul instrumented code, for grunt

This doesn't force you to use PhantomJS, or instrument code for server or client-side.

Getting Started

Install needed dependencies using: npm install grunt mocha istanbul --save-dev Install this package using: npm install grunt-mocha-istanbul --save-dev Call inside Gruntfile.js : grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-istanbul')

Although it's intended for use with Istanbul, you can freely use this task with other command line compatible tool, by changing the scriptPath option, such as:

grunt.initConfig({ mocha_istanbul : { target : { options : { scriptPath : require .resolve( 'coverage-tool/the/path/to/bin' ), } } } });

Running ES2015+ tests with ES2015+ sources (through Babel-CLI)

Before anything, install babel required stuff.

npm install babel-cli babel-presets- 2015 babel-register

Define your .babelrc file on the same level as Gruntfile.js

{ "presets" : [ "es2015" ] }

Then you'll need to use Isparta, until Istanbul 1.0 is released. (or you can use 1.0.0-alpha.2)

{ mocha_istanbul : { src : 'test' , options : { scriptPath : require .resolve( 'isparta/lib/cli' ), nodeExec : require .resolve( '.bin/babel-node' ) mochaOptions : [ '--compilers' , 'js:babel-register' ], } } }

NOTE: for some unknown reason, using babel-node as nodeExec, with print option makes it fail.

Usage Examples

Most of the options that you pass to mocha is available in options :

module .exports = function ( grunt ) { grunt.initConfig({ mocha_istanbul : { coverage : { src : 'test' , options : { mask : '*.spec.js' } }, coverageSpecial : { src : [ 'testSpecial/*/*.js' , 'testUnique/*/*.js' ], options : { coverageFolder : 'coverageSpecial' , mask : '*.spec.js' , mochaOptions : [ '--harmony' , '--async-only' ], istanbulOptions : [ '--harmony' , '--handle-sigint' ] } }, coveralls : { src : [ 'test' , 'testSpecial' , 'testUnique' ], options : { coverage : true , check : { lines : 75 , statements : 75 }, root : './lib' , reportFormats : [ 'cobertura' , 'lcovonly' ] } } }, istanbul_check_coverage : { default : { options : { coverageFolder : 'coverage*' , check : { lines : 80 , statements : 80 } } } } }); grunt.event.on( 'coverage' , function ( lcovFileContents, done ) { done(); }); grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-mocha-istanbul' ); grunt.registerTask( 'coveralls' , [ 'mocha_istanbul:coveralls' ]); grunt.registerTask( 'coverage' , [ 'mocha_istanbul:coverage' ]); };

If there's a mocha.opts file inside the first src folder or file defined, it will warn if you are overwriting any options.

Coverage is written to coverage folder by default, in the same level as the Gruntfile.js

The check will fail the build if the thresholds are not met. It's a great possibility for CI-builds.

Options

Mochas parameters, check https://mochajs.org/#usage

Mocha options

An array of strings, any additional node executable parameters, manually set.

Eg.: nodeOptions: ['--throw-deprecation', '--require', 'some/module']

Type: String

Default Value: false

The mask for the tests to be ran. By default, mocha will execute the test folder and all test files. Will override any files specified in src and instead use the mask on those files' folders.

Type: Array

Default Value: false

An array of strings, any additional mocha parameters, manually set.

Eg.: mochaOptions: ['--harmony', '-s', '100']

Istanbul options

Type: Array

Default Value: false

Setting this exclude files from coverage report, check istanbul help cover . You may use glob matching in here.

Type: Array

Default Value: false

Setting this includes only those files in the coverage report, check istanbul help cover . You may use glob matching in here.

Type: Array

Default Value: false

An array of strings, any additional istanbul parameters, manually set.

Eg.: istanbulOptions: ['--harmony', '--handle-sigint', 'some=value', '-s', 'value']

Type: String

Default Value: 'coverage'

Name of the output of the coverage folder

Type: Array

Default Value: ['lcov']

Name of report formats. You can specify more than one. If you intend to use the coverage option to true or do any checks, you must add: ['yourformat','lcovonly'] , since it's needed for the lcov.info file to be created.

Supported formats:

html - produces a bunch of HTML files with annotated source code

lcovonly - produces an lcov.info file

lcov - produces html + lcov files. This is the default format

cobertura - produces a cobertura-coverage.xml file for easy Hudson integration

text-summary - produces a compact text summary of coverage, typically to console

text - produces a detailed text table with coverage for all files

teamcity - produces service messages to report code coverage to TeamCity

Type: String

Default Value: false

The root path to look for files to instrument, defaults to . . Can help to exclude directories that are not part of the code whose coverage should be checked.

Type: String

Default Value: false

The type of report to print to console. Can be one of 'summary', 'detail', 'both', or 'none'. By

Default, Istanbul will print the 'summary' report.

Task options

Type: String

Default Value: 'istanbulPath'

Allows to override the default istanbul path to use another coverage library, such as ibrik. Need to set the full path to the bin (script that accepts stdin arguments) and is compatible with cover .

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

Setting this to true makes the task emit a grunt event coverage , that will contain the lcov data from the file, containing the following callback function(lcovcontent, done) , and you must manually call done() when you are finished, else the grunt task will HANG, and won't allow any other tasks to finish. See more information below

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

Spits out the command line that would be called, just to make sure everything is alright

Type: String

Default Value: process.execPath

Sets the node executable that will invoke Istanbul and Mocha. Useful for setting something else than node, like babel-node

Type: String

Default Value: process.cwd()

Sets the current working directly. Note that changing this might have unexpected results, since the plugin and Grunt expects to be working on the same level of Gruntfile.js

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

Suppresses the output from Mocha and Istanbul

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of statements threshold to consider the coverage valid

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of lines threshold to consider the coverage valid

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of branches threshold to consider the coverage valid

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of functions threshold to consider the coverage valid

The coverage event

When you set the option coverage to true , you'll receive the coverage/lcov.info file contents:

grunt.event.on( 'coverage' , function ( lcov, done ) { console .log(lcov); done(); });

This is mainly useful so you can send it to, for example, coveralls (using coveralls):

grunt.event.on( 'coverage' , function ( lcov, done ) { require ( 'coveralls' ).handleInput(lcov, function ( err ) { if (err) { return done(err); } done(); }); });

This way, Travis-CI can send the Istanbul generated LCOV directly to Coveralls.io website in this example, but you could create any transform for Jenkins, TeamCity, Hudson, etc.

LICENSE

MIT