gmi

grunt-mocha-istanbul

by Paulo Cesar
5.0.2

Almost config-free Istanbul code coverage reporter for Mocha usage in Grunt

Overview

Readme

Dependency Status Build Status

NPM

grunt mocha istanbul task

Mocha reporter to generate coverage report of istanbul instrumented code, for grunt

This doesn't force you to use PhantomJS, or instrument code for server or client-side.

Getting Started

  1. Install needed dependencies using: npm install grunt mocha istanbul --save-dev
  2. Install this package using: npm install grunt-mocha-istanbul --save-dev
  3. Call inside Gruntfile.js: grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-istanbul')

Compatible tools

Although it's intended for use with Istanbul, you can freely use this task with other command line compatible tool, by changing the scriptPath option, such as:

grunt.initConfig({
    mocha_istanbul: {
        target: {
            options: {
                scriptPath: require.resolve('coverage-tool/the/path/to/bin'), // usually in nameofcoveragelibrary/lib/cli
            }
        }
    }
});

Running ES2015+ tests with ES2015+ sources (through Babel-CLI)

Before anything, install babel required stuff.

npm install babel-cli babel-presets-2015 babel-register

Define your .babelrc file on the same level as Gruntfile.js

{
    "presets": ["es2015"]
}

Then you'll need to use Isparta, until Istanbul 1.0 is released. (or you can use 1.0.0-alpha.2)

{
    mocha_istanbul: {
        src: 'test',
        options: {
            scriptPath: require.resolve('isparta/lib/cli'),
            nodeExec: require.resolve('.bin/babel-node') // for Windows, you MUST use .bin/babel-node.cmd instead
            mochaOptions: ['--compilers', 'js:babel-register'], // if you are writing your tests with ES2015+ as well
        }
    }
}

NOTE: for some unknown reason, using babel-node as nodeExec, with print option makes it fail.

Usage Examples

Most of the options that you pass to mocha is available in options:

module.exports = function(grunt){
    grunt.initConfig({
        mocha_istanbul: {
            coverage: {
                src: 'test', // a folder works nicely
                options: {
                    mask: '*.spec.js'
                }
            },
            coverageSpecial: {
                src: ['testSpecial/*/*.js', 'testUnique/*/*.js'], // specifying file patterns works as well
                options: {
                    coverageFolder: 'coverageSpecial',
                    mask: '*.spec.js',
                    mochaOptions: ['--harmony','--async-only'], // any extra options
                    istanbulOptions: ['--harmony','--handle-sigint']
                }
            },
            coveralls: {
                src: ['test', 'testSpecial', 'testUnique'], // multiple folders also works
                options: {
                    coverage:true, // this will make the grunt.event.on('coverage') event listener to be triggered
                    check: {
                        lines: 75,
                        statements: 75
                    },
                    root: './lib', // define where the cover task should consider the root of libraries that are covered by tests
                    reportFormats: ['cobertura','lcovonly']
                }
            }
        },
        istanbul_check_coverage: {
          default: {
            options: {
              coverageFolder: 'coverage*', // will check both coverage folders and merge the coverage results
              check: {
                lines: 80,
                statements: 80
              }
            }
          }
        }

    });

    grunt.event.on('coverage', function(lcovFileContents, done){
        // Check below on the section "The coverage event"
        done();
    });

    grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mocha-istanbul');

    grunt.registerTask('coveralls', ['mocha_istanbul:coveralls']);
    grunt.registerTask('coverage', ['mocha_istanbul:coverage']);
};

If there's a mocha.opts file inside the first src folder or file defined, it will warn if you are overwriting any options.

Coverage is written to coverage folder by default, in the same level as the Gruntfile.js

The check will fail the build if the thresholds are not met. It's a great possibility for CI-builds.

Options

Mochas parameters, check https://mochajs.org/#usage

Mocha options

options.require

Type: Array

Default Value: []

options.ui

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

options.globals

Type: Array

Default Value: []

options.reporter

Type: String

Default Value: false

options.timeout

Type: Number

Default Value: false

options.slow

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

options.grep

Type: String

Default Value: false

options.recursive

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

options.noColors

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

options.nodeOptions

Type: Array

Default Value: false

An array of strings, any additional node executable parameters, manually set.

Eg.: nodeOptions: ['--throw-deprecation', '--require', 'some/module']

options.mask

Type: String

Default Value: false

The mask for the tests to be ran. By default, mocha will execute the test folder and all test files. Will override any files specified in src and instead use the mask on those files' folders.

options.mochaOptions

Type: Array

Default Value: false

An array of strings, any additional mocha parameters, manually set.

Eg.: mochaOptions: ['--harmony', '-s', '100']

Istanbul options

options.excludes

Type: Array

Default Value: false

Setting this exclude files from coverage report, check istanbul help cover. You may use glob matching in here.

options.includes

Type: Array

Default Value: false

Setting this includes only those files in the coverage report, check istanbul help cover. You may use glob matching in here.

options.istanbulOptions

Type: Array

Default Value: false

An array of strings, any additional istanbul parameters, manually set.

Eg.: istanbulOptions: ['--harmony', '--handle-sigint', 'some=value', '-s', 'value']

options.coverageFolder

Type: String

Default Value: 'coverage'

Name of the output of the coverage folder

options.reportFormats

Type: Array

Default Value: ['lcov']

Name of report formats. You can specify more than one. If you intend to use the coverage option to true or do any checks, you must add: ['yourformat','lcovonly'], since it's needed for the lcov.info file to be created.

Supported formats:

html - produces a bunch of HTML files with annotated source code

lcovonly - produces an lcov.info file

lcov - produces html + lcov files. This is the default format

cobertura - produces a cobertura-coverage.xml file for easy Hudson integration

text-summary - produces a compact text summary of coverage, typically to console

text - produces a detailed text table with coverage for all files

teamcity - produces service messages to report code coverage to TeamCity

options.root

Type: String

Default Value: false

The root path to look for files to instrument, defaults to .. Can help to exclude directories that are not part of the code whose coverage should be checked.

options.print

Type: String

Default Value: false

The type of report to print to console. Can be one of 'summary', 'detail', 'both', or 'none'. By

Default, Istanbul will print the 'summary' report.

Task options

options.scriptPath

Type: String

Default Value: 'istanbulPath'

Allows to override the default istanbul path to use another coverage library, such as ibrik. Need to set the full path to the bin (script that accepts stdin arguments) and is compatible with cover.

options.coverage

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

Setting this to true makes the task emit a grunt event coverage, that will contain the lcov data from the file, containing the following callback function(lcovcontent, done), and you must manually call done() when you are finished, else the grunt task will HANG, and won't allow any other tasks to finish. See more information below

options.dryRun

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

Spits out the command line that would be called, just to make sure everything is alright

options.nodeExec

Type: String

Default Value: process.execPath

Sets the node executable that will invoke Istanbul and Mocha. Useful for setting something else than node, like babel-node

options.cwd

Type: String

Default Value: process.cwd()

Sets the current working directly. Note that changing this might have unexpected results, since the plugin and Grunt expects to be working on the same level of Gruntfile.js

options.quiet

Type: Boolean

Default Value: false

Suppresses the output from Mocha and Istanbul

options.check.statements

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of statements threshold to consider the coverage valid

options.check.lines

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of lines threshold to consider the coverage valid

options.check.branches

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of branches threshold to consider the coverage valid

options.check.functions

Type: Number

Default Value: false

Number of functions threshold to consider the coverage valid

The coverage event

When you set the option coverage to true, you'll receive the coverage/lcov.info file contents:

grunt.event.on('coverage', function(lcov, done){
    console.log(lcov);
    done(); // or done(false); in case of error
});

This is mainly useful so you can send it to, for example, coveralls (using coveralls):

grunt.event.on('coverage', function(lcov, done){
    require('coveralls').handleInput(lcov, function(err){
        if (err) {
            return done(err);
        }
        done();
    });
});

This way, Travis-CI can send the Istanbul generated LCOV directly to Coveralls.io website in this example, but you could create any transform for Jenkins, TeamCity, Hudson, etc.

LICENSE

MIT

