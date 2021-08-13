openbase logo
gm

grunt-mkdir

by Ruben Vermeersch
1.1.0 (see all)

Create directories with Grunt.

Readme

grunt-mkdir

Create directories with Grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-mkdir --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mkdir');

The "mkdir" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named mkdir to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig().

grunt.initConfig({
  mkdir: {
    options: {
      // Task-specific options go here.
    },
    your_target: {
      // Target-specific options go here.
    },
  },
})

Note that we cannot use the standard files section in the configuration, as that one is filtered to only include existing files.

Options

options.create

Type: Array

An array of folder names to create.

options.mode

Type: Number

The mode of the file to create. Defaults to 0777 & (~process.umask()).

Usage Examples

Simple usage

The following example will create a tmp folder that is only accessible to the owner:

grunt.initConfig({
  mkdir: {
    all: {
      options: {
        mode: 0700,
        create: ['tmp']
      },
    },
  },
})

Multiple and recursive folders

You can create multiple folders and even recursively create folders:

grunt.initConfig({
  mkdir: {
    all: {
      options: {
        create: ['tmp', 'test/very/deep/folder']
      },
    },
  },
})

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.

