Create directories with Grunt.

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-mkdir --save-dev

One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-mkdir' );

The "mkdir" task

Overview

In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named mkdir to the data object passed into grunt.initConfig() .

grunt.initConfig({ mkdir : { options : { }, your_target : { }, }, })

Note that we cannot use the standard files section in the configuration, as that one is filtered to only include existing files.

Options

Type: Array

An array of folder names to create.

Type: Number

The mode of the file to create. Defaults to 0777 & (~process.umask()) .

Usage Examples

Simple usage

The following example will create a tmp folder that is only accessible to the owner:

grunt.initConfig({ mkdir : { all : { options : { mode : 0700 , create : [ 'tmp' ] }, }, }, })

Multiple and recursive folders

You can create multiple folders and even recursively create folders:

grunt.initConfig({ mkdir : { all : { options : { create : [ 'tmp' , 'test/very/deep/folder' ] }, }, }, })

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.