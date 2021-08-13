Create directories with Grunt.
This plugin requires Grunt
~0.4.0
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-mkdir --save-dev
One the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-mkdir');
In your project's Gruntfile, add a section named
mkdir to the data object passed into
grunt.initConfig().
grunt.initConfig({
mkdir: {
options: {
// Task-specific options go here.
},
your_target: {
// Target-specific options go here.
},
},
})
Note that we cannot use the standard
files section in the configuration, as that one is filtered to only include existing files.
Type:
Array
An array of folder names to create.
Type:
Number
The mode of the file to create. Defaults to
0777 & (~process.umask()).
The following example will create a
tmp folder that is only accessible to the owner:
grunt.initConfig({
mkdir: {
all: {
options: {
mode: 0700,
create: ['tmp']
},
},
},
})
You can create multiple folders and even recursively create folders:
grunt.initConfig({
mkdir: {
all: {
options: {
create: ['tmp', 'test/very/deep/folder']
},
},
},
})
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.