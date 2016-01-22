A Grunt plugin to minify and concat JSON files.
If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.
From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:
npm install grunt-minjson --save-dev
Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-minjson');
If the plugin has been installed correctly, running
grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a
devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the
npm install command is run.
grunt.initConfig({
minjson: {
compile: {
files: {
// Minify one json file
'one.min.json': 'one.json',
// Concat/minify one.json and all json files within the data folder
// If more than one json file is matched, json will be wrapped in brackets []
'all.min.json': ['one.json', 'data/*.json']
}
}
}
});
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.
grunt.fail.warn on errors (@guyzmuch).