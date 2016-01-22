openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gm

grunt-minjson

by Kyle Robinson Young
0.4.0 (see all)

A Grunt plugin for minifying json files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

485

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-minjson

A Grunt plugin to minify and concat JSON files.

Getting Started

If you haven't used grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide.

From the same directory as your project's Gruntfile and package.json, install this plugin with the following command:

npm install grunt-minjson --save-dev

Once that's done, add this line to your project's Gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-minjson');

If the plugin has been installed correctly, running grunt --help at the command line should list the newly-installed plugin's task or tasks. In addition, the plugin should be listed in package.json as a devDependency, which ensures that it will be installed whenever the npm install command is run.

The "minjson" task

Usage Examples

grunt.initConfig({
  minjson: {
    compile: {
      files: {
        // Minify one json file
        'one.min.json': 'one.json',
        // Concat/minify one.json and all json files within the data folder
        // If more than one json file is matched, json will be wrapped in brackets []
        'all.min.json': ['one.json', 'data/*.json']
      }
    }
  }
});

Contributing

In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using grunt.

Release History

  • 0.4.0 grunt.fail.warn on errors (@guyzmuch).
  • 0.3.0 Replacing json5 with plain JSON.stringify (@brunomperes).
  • 0.2.0 Updating json5 to 0.4.0. Print size comparison (@brunomperes).
  • 0.1.1 Support for Grunt v0.4.
  • 0.1.0 Initial release.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial