Minify HTML using minimize
Issues with the output should be reported on the minimize issue tracker.
This differs from grunt-contrib-htmlmin in that it uses a proper HTML-parser instead of a bunch of fragile regexes.
$ npm install --save-dev grunt-minify-html
require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks
grunt.initConfig({
minifyHtml: {
options: {
cdata: true
},
dist: {
files: {
'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html'
}
}
}
});
grunt.registerTask('default', ['minifyHtml']);
See the
minimize options.
MIT © Sindre Sorhus