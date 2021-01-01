Minify HTML using minimize

Issues with the output should be reported on the minimize issue tracker.

This differs from grunt-contrib-htmlmin in that it uses a proper HTML-parser instead of a bunch of fragile regexes.

Install

$ npm install

Usage

require ( 'load-grunt-tasks' )(grunt); grunt.initConfig({ minifyHtml : { options : { cdata : true }, dist : { files : { 'dist/index.html' : 'src/index.html' } } } }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , [ 'minifyHtml' ]);

Options

See the minimize options.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus