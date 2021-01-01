openbase logo
gmh

grunt-minify-html

by Sindre Sorhus
3.0.0 (see all)

Minify HTML

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

grunt-minify-html Build Status

Minify HTML using minimize

Issues with the output should be reported on the minimize issue tracker.

This differs from grunt-contrib-htmlmin in that it uses a proper HTML-parser instead of a bunch of fragile regexes.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev grunt-minify-html

Usage

require('load-grunt-tasks')(grunt); // npm install --save-dev load-grunt-tasks

grunt.initConfig({
    minifyHtml: {
        options: {
            cdata: true
        },
        dist: {
            files: {
                'dist/index.html': 'src/index.html'
            }
        }
    }
});

grunt.registerTask('default', ['minifyHtml']);

Options

See the minimize options.

License

MIT © Sindre Sorhus

Alternatives

Tutorials

