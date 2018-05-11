Grunt Task for Merging Multiple JSON Files

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-merge-json --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-merge-json' );

Task Options

replacer : (default null ) the replacer argument for JSON.stringify() (second argument).

: (default ) the replacer argument for (second argument). space : (default \t ) the space argument for JSON.stringify() (third argument).

Merge JSON Task

Run this task with the grunt merge-json command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the Grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Usage Example

Assuming we have the following types of source JSON files:

src/foo/foo-en.json :

{ "foo" : { "title" : "The Foo" , "name" : "A wonderful component" } }

src/bar/bar-en.json :

{ "bar" : { "title" : "The Bar" , "name" : "An even more wonderful component" } }

Assuming we want to generate the following destination JSON file:

{ "foo" : { "title" : "The Foo" , "name" : "A wonderful component" }, "bar" : { "title" : "The Bar" , "name" : "An even more wonderful component" } }

Single file per target variant

grunt.initConfig({ "merge-json" : { "en" : { src : [ "src/**/*-en.json" ], dest : "www/en.json" }, "de" : { src : [ "src/**/*-de.json" ], dest : "www/de.json" } } });

Multiple files per target variant