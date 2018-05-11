openbase logo
gmj

grunt-merge-json

by Dr. Ralf S. Engelschall
0.9.7 (see all)

Grunt Task for Merging Multiple JSON Files

Readme

grunt-merge-json

Grunt Task for Merging Multiple JSON Files

Getting Started

This plugin requires Grunt ~0.4.0

If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:

npm install grunt-merge-json --save-dev

Once the plugin has been installed, it may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-merge-json');

Task Options

  • replacer: (default null) the replacer argument for JSON.stringify() (second argument).
  • space: (default \t) the space argument for JSON.stringify() (third argument).

Merge JSON Task

Run this task with the grunt merge-json command.

Task targets, files and options may be specified according to the Grunt Configuring tasks guide.

Usage Example

Assuming we have the following types of source JSON files:

  • src/foo/foo-en.json:
{
    "foo": {
        "title": "The Foo",
        "name":  "A wonderful component"
    }
}
  • src/bar/bar-en.json:
{
    "bar": {
        "title": "The Bar",
        "name":  "An even more wonderful component"
    }
}

Assuming we want to generate the following destination JSON file:

{
    "foo": {
        "title": "The Foo",
        "name":  "A wonderful component"
    },
    "bar": {
        "title": "The Bar",
        "name":  "An even more wonderful component"
    }
}

Single file per target variant

grunt.initConfig({
    "merge-json": {
        "en": {
            src: [ "src/**/*-en.json" ],
            dest: "www/en.json"
        },
        "de": {
            src: [ "src/**/*-de.json" ],
            dest: "www/de.json"
        }
    }
});

Multiple files per target variant

grunt.initConfig({
    "merge-json": {
        "i18n": {
            files: {
                "www/en.json": [ "src/**/*-en.json" ],
                "www/de.json": [ "src/**/*-de.json" ]
            }
        }
    }
});

