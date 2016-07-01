Useful menu interface for listing/executing your configured tasks.
version: 1.0.2
This plugin is intended to just add a simple menu interface for browsing and eventually executing your configured tasks.
See what it looks like:
This plugin requires Grunt.
If you haven't used Grunt before, be sure to check out the Getting Started guide, as it explains how to create a Gruntfile as well as install and use Grunt plugins. Once you're familiar with that process, you may install this plugin with this command:
npm install grunt-menu --save-dev
If you are using the
load-grunt-tasks module to automatically load your Grunt plugins, you are good to go. If that is not the case, the menu may be enabled inside your Gruntfile with this line of JavaScript:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-menu');
To invoke the menu just run the
grunt menu task:
grunt menu
That's it, a menu interface should appear and allow you to select which task to run.
If you want to invoke more than one task at once, you can activate the multiple tasks mode:
grunt menu --multi
It will behave like a checkbox list, where you select items using space and run the selected commands with the enter key.
You can configure the menu task to exhibit the description of each task along with its name. It can be configured within you Gruntfile tasks by setting
{ info: true } in your menu task configuration options or when invoking the Grunt command on shell:
grunt menu --info
Add the menu task as your default task, that way anytime a new person come accross your project they just need to run
grunt and have a nice overview of the available tasks.
Just add/replace the following line in your Gruntfile:
grunt.registerTask('default', ['menu']);
In lieu of a formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using Grunt.
Copyright (c) 2014 Ruy Adorno. Licensed under the MIT license.