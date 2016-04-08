Grunt plugin for generating
MD5 filenames.
Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with:
npm install grunt-md5
Then add this line to your project's
grunt.js gruntfile:
grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-md5');
Then specify what files you want to generate an md5 filename in your config:
grunt.initConfig({
md5: {
compile: {
files: {
'dest/folder/': 'src/file'
},
options: {
encoding: null,
keepBasename: true,
keepExtension: true,
afterEach: function (fileChange, options) {
// Called once for each file processed by the md5 task.
// fileChange is in following format:
//
// {
// newPath: '...',
// oldPath: '...',
// content: '...'
// }
//
// Where newPath is the path with MD5, oldPath is the original path,
// and content is the file content.
// options is the options object of the task
// In this case:
// {encoding: null, keepBasename: true, keepExtension: true, afterEach: function () {...} after: function () {...}}
// The context (value of "this") is set to the context of the task
// this.nameArgs -> "md5:compile"
// See more information at http://gruntjs.com/api/inside-tasks
},
after: function (fileChanges, options) {
// Called after all of the files are processed by the md5 task.
// fileChanges is an array, holding the same values are the afterEach callback.
// [{newPath: '...', oldPath: '...', content: '...'}, ...]
// options is the options object of the task
// In this case:
// {encoding: null, keepBasename: true, keepExtension: true, afterEach: function () {...} after: function () {...}}
// The context (value of "this") is set to the context of the task
// this.nameArgs -> "md5:compile"
// See more information at http://gruntjs.com/api/inside-tasks
}
}
}
}
});
after and
afterEach signature, added
options argument, plus context
after parameter
Copyright (c) 2012 Jean-Sébastien Ney & contributors Licensed under the MIT license.