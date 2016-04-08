Grunt plugin for generating MD5 filenames.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-md5

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks( 'grunt-md5' );

Then specify what files you want to generate an md5 filename in your config:

grunt.initConfig({ md5 : { compile : { files : { 'dest/folder/' : 'src/file' }, options : { encoding : null , keepBasename : true , keepExtension : true , afterEach : function ( fileChange, options ) { }, after : function ( fileChanges, options ) { } } } } });

Release History

0.1.10 Supporting binary encoded files

0.1.9 Changing after and afterEach signature, added options argument, plus context

and signature, added argument, plus context 0.1.8 Encoding option, enhancements in directories management

0.1.7 Grunt 0.4.0 ready. after parameter

parameter 0.1.5 Support for keeping the original file's basename

0.1.4 Compatibility with grunt 0.4

0.1.1 Fixing many files handling

0.0.1 First Release

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jean-Sébastien Ney & contributors Licensed under the MIT license.