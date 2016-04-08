openbase logo
gm

grunt-md5

by Jean-Sébastien Ney
0.1.12 (see all)

grunt plugin to generate md5 filenames

Readme

grunt-md5

Grunt plugin for generating MD5 filenames.

Getting Started

Install this grunt plugin next to your project's grunt.js gruntfile with: npm install grunt-md5

Then add this line to your project's grunt.js gruntfile:

grunt.loadNpmTasks('grunt-md5');

Then specify what files you want to generate an md5 filename in your config:

grunt.initConfig({
  md5: {
    compile: {
      files: {
        'dest/folder/': 'src/file'
      },
      options: {
        encoding: null,
        keepBasename: true,
        keepExtension: true,
        afterEach: function (fileChange, options) {
          // Called once for each file processed by the md5 task.

          // fileChange is in following format:
          //
          // {
          //   newPath: '...',
          //   oldPath: '...',
          //   content: '...'
          // }
          //
          // Where newPath is the path with MD5, oldPath is the original path,
          // and content is the file content.

          // options is the options object of the task
          // In this case:
          // {encoding: null, keepBasename: true, keepExtension: true, afterEach: function () {...} after: function () {...}}

          // The context (value of "this") is set to the context of the task
          // this.nameArgs -> "md5:compile"
          // See more information at http://gruntjs.com/api/inside-tasks

        },
        after: function (fileChanges, options) {
          // Called after all of the files are processed by the md5 task.

          // fileChanges is an array, holding the same values are the afterEach callback.
          // [{newPath: '...', oldPath: '...', content: '...'}, ...]

          // options is the options object of the task
          // In this case:
          // {encoding: null, keepBasename: true, keepExtension: true, afterEach: function () {...} after: function () {...}}

          // The context (value of "this") is set to the context of the task
          // this.nameArgs -> "md5:compile"
          // See more information at http://gruntjs.com/api/inside-tasks
        }
      }
    }
  }
});

Release History

  • 0.1.10 Supporting binary encoded files
  • 0.1.9 Changing after and afterEach signature, added options argument, plus context
  • 0.1.8 Encoding option, enhancements in directories management
  • 0.1.7 Grunt 0.4.0 ready. after parameter
  • 0.1.5 Support for keeping the original file's basename
  • 0.1.4 Compatibility with grunt 0.4
  • 0.1.1 Fixing many files handling
  • 0.0.1 First Release

License

Copyright (c) 2012 Jean-Sébastien Ney & contributors Licensed under the MIT license.

